Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

"We were pleased to see the strong return of our guests at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor during the second quarter with Adjusted Property EBITDA at our U.S. operations well above pre-pandemic levels, highlighting the significant pent-up demand for travel and leisure experiences," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "While there have been some fits and starts along the road to recovery in Macau, we were encouraged by the strong demand we experienced during the May holiday period, particularly in our premium mass casino and luxury retail segments. On the development front, our WynnBET online casino and sports betting app is currently available in six states with additional launches planned over the coming months. We continue to enhance our product with frequent new feature releases and are advancing our marketing and branding strategy as we approach the upcoming NFL 2021 season."

Operating revenues were $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $904.4 million, from $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $637.6 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited for the second quarter of 2020 excluded the impact of $75.7 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which we accrued during the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA (1) at our integrated resort properties increased $164.5 million, $96.7 million, $208.8 million, and $100.7 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, when compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $990.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $904.4 million, from $85.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Operating revenues increased $261.7 million, $172.1 million, $290.2 million, and $165.0 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, our Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively, from the second quarter of 2020.

On a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis, net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $131.4 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $637.6 million, or $5.97 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited (2) was $128.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $655.7 million, or $6.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Property EBITDA was $206.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA was $(322.9) million for the second quarter of 2020, which excluded the impact of $75.7 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which was accrued during the first quarter of 2020.

Property Results

In response to the initial outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020, each of our properties was subject to partial or full closure for varying lengths of time during 2020, and each has since reopened with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place. On August 3, 2021, in response to a risk of a community outbreak, the government of Macau has announced enhanced measures including tighter border control and strict mandatory COVID-19 testing requirements. We are currently unable to determine when and what additional measures may be introduced. On May 3, 2021, the Company's Las Vegas Operations were permitted by the Nevada Gaming Control Board to reopen all gaming areas to 100% of capacity, with no continuing table game or slot machine spacing restrictions. On July 27, 2021, the Governor of Nevada issued an emergency directive, in accordance with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, re-imposing mask protection requirements in all public indoor areas effective July 30, 2021. On April 27, 2021, the Governor of Massachusetts announced a phased plan for further reopening and on May 28, 2021 signed an executive order rescinding the COVID-related restrictions and limitations on businesses as of May 29, 2021. The Encore Boston Harbor property continues to operate its hotel tower Thursday through Sunday.

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $270.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $261.7 million from $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $(110.9) million for the second quarter of 2020. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.95%, above the property's expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the (1.73)% experienced in the second quarter of 2020. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 23.1%, below the 32.5% experienced in the second quarter of 2020.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $184.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $172.1 million from $11.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA was $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared with $(82.6) million for the second quarter of 2020. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.64%, below the property's expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the (2.00)% experienced in the second quarter of 2020. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 19.2%, above the 8.3% experienced in the second quarter of 2020.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $355.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $290.2 million from $64.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Las Vegas Operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $133.2 million. Adjusted Property EBITDA from our Las Vegas Operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $(75.6) million, which excluded the impact of $56.4 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which we accrued within operating expenses during the first quarter of 2020. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2021 was 23.2%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and above the 19.7% experienced in the second quarter of 2020.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $165.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Encore Boston Harbor for the second quarter of 2021 was $46.9 million. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Encore Boston Harbor for the second quarter of 2020 was $(53.8) million, which excluded the impact of $19.3 million of expense related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, which we accrued within operating expenses during the first quarter of 2020. Table games win percentage for the second quarter of 2021 was 21.2%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22%.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 totaled $2.80 billion, comprised of approximately $1.72 billion held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") and subsidiaries, approximately $272.3 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance excluding WML, and approximately $808.2 million at Corporate and other.

As of June 30, 2021, the available borrowing capacity under the Wynn Resorts Finance Revolver and Wynn Macau Revolver was $834.2 million and $293.2 million, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2021 was $11.92 billion, comprised of $5.94 billion of Macau related debt, $3.13 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $2.24 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $612.6 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

In August 2021, a subsidiary of WML received lender commitments for a senior unsecured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.50 billion with a final maturity four years from inception. The Company expects to enter into the facility during the third quarter of 2021, and to use a portion of the proceeds from borrowings under the new facility to facilitate the repayment of the outstanding $1.26 billion of borrowings under the existing Wynn Macau Credit Facilities at closing.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net loss before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDA is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDA because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDA calculations preopening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income, Adjusted Property EBITDA does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, change in derivatives fair value, loss on extinguishment of debt, and foreign currency remeasurement and other, net of noncontrolling interests and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income (loss) and earnings per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA, and (iii) net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Casino $ 602,746 $ 9,413 $ 1,118,964 $ 580,202 Rooms 137,765 17,415 213,955 170,096 Food and beverage 149,142 24,007 217,651 173,421 Entertainment, retail and other 100,460 34,863 176,225 115,695 Total operating revenues 990,113 85,698 1,726,795 1,039,414 Operating expenses: Casino 381,615 131,138 733,581 573,828 Rooms 50,552 30,367 84,087 103,847 Food and beverage 117,106 61,889 191,054 237,799 Entertainment, retail and other 80,922 16,873 154,381 62,453 General and administrative 197,545 152,081 377,319 386,409 Provision for credit losses 441 28,347 7,808 48,960 Pre-opening 2,495 2,186 4,122 4,737 Depreciation and amortization 183,307 179,266 368,428 358,012 Property charges and other 5,651 6,567 11,268 33,796 Total operating expenses 1,019,634 608,714 1,932,048 1,809,841 Operating loss (29,521 ) (523,016 ) (205,253 ) (770,427 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 720 3,983 1,624 11,936 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (150,424 ) (133,218 ) (303,276 ) (262,045 ) Change in derivatives fair value 972 (3,294 ) 5,381 (18,954 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (619 ) (1,322 ) (1,462 ) Other 5,553 2,233 (5,540 ) 12,568 Other income (expense), net (143,179 ) (130,915 ) (303,133 ) (257,957 ) Loss before income taxes (172,700 ) (653,931 ) (508,386 ) (1,028,384 ) Provision for income taxes (697 ) (80,938 ) (1,190 ) (156,738 ) Net loss (173,397 ) (734,869 ) (509,576 ) (1,185,122 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 42,028 97,305 97,229 145,521 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (131,369 ) $ (637,564 ) $ (412,347 ) $ (1,039,601 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share: Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited: Basic $ (1.15 ) $ (5.97 ) $ (3.66 ) $ (9.74 ) Diluted $ (1.15 ) $ (5.97 ) $ (3.66 ) $ (9.74 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 114,545 106,713 112,792 106,688 Diluted 114,545 106,713 112,792 106,688 Dividends declared per common share: $ — $ — $ — $ 1.00

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited (1) $ (131,369 ) $ (637,564 ) $ (412,347 ) $ (1,039,601 ) Litigation settlement net gain — (27,700 ) — (27,700 ) Pre-opening expenses 2,495 2,186 4,122 4,737 Property charges and other 5,651 6,567 11,268 33,796 Change in derivatives fair value (972 ) 3,294 (5,381 ) 18,954 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 619 1,322 1,462 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (5,553 ) (2,233 ) 5,540 (12,568 ) Income tax impact on adjustments (72 ) 768 (72 ) 832 Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 1,090 (1,603 ) (1,178 ) (13,498 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ (128,730 ) $ (655,666 ) $ (396,726 ) $ (1,033,586 ) Adjusted net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ (1.12 ) $ (6.14 ) $ (3.52 ) $ (9.69 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 114,545 106,713 112,792 106,688

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, excludes $75.7 million of expense accrued during the first quarter of 2020 related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating income loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (26,231 ) $ 422 $ 66,062 $ 980 $ 8,648 $ 1,177 $ 2,497 $ 53,555 Wynn Macau (20,334 ) — 20,782 1,945 5,999 1,266 4,428 14,086 Other Macau (3,052 ) — 1,095 2 — 1,410 545 — Total Macau Operations (49,617 ) 422 87,939 2,927 14,647 3,853 7,470 67,641 Las Vegas Operations 54,985 1,932 48,078 2,724 16,907 5,635 2,961 133,222 Encore Boston Harbor (3,620 ) 28 39,155 479 7,997 2,258 619 46,916 Corporate and other (31,269 ) 113 8,135 (479 ) (39,551 ) 8,095 14,057 (40,899 ) Total $ (29,521 ) $ 2,495 $ 183,307 $ 5,651 $ — $ 19,841 $ 25,107 $ 206,880

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) (1) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other (2) Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (185,342 ) $ 615 $ 67,222 $ 993 $ 2,250 $ 1,360 $ 1,994 $ (110,908 ) Wynn Macau (114,156 ) — 23,007 480 2,250 1,485 4,288 (82,646 ) Other Macau (2,870 ) — 1,108 3 — 1,364 395 — Total Macau Operations (302,368 ) 615 91,337 1,476 4,500 4,209 6,677 (193,554 ) Las Vegas Operations (136,790 ) 1,037 48,395 (304 ) 2,850 6,945 2,303 (75,564 ) Encore Boston Harbor (99,430 ) — 36,894 3,617 9 4,233 898 (53,779 ) Corporate and other 15,572 534 2,640 1,778 (7,359 ) (24,371 ) 11,206 — Total $ (523,016 ) $ 2,186 $ 179,266 $ 6,567 $ — $ (8,984 ) $ 21,084 $ (322,897 )

(1) Excludes $56.4 million and $19.3 million of expense accrued during the first quarter of 2020 related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020, for our Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor, respectively. (2) Corporate and other includes a $27.7 million net gain recorded in relation to a derivative litigation settlement.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) (continued) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (81,019 ) $ 836 $ 133,072 $ 3,154 $ 16,826 $ 2,355 $ 5,700 $ 80,924 Wynn Macau (37,286 ) — 42,246 2,192 11,854 2,630 9,006 30,642 Other Macau (6,322 ) — 2,203 17 — 2,953 1,149 — Total Macau Operations (124,627 ) 836 177,521 5,363 28,680 7,938 15,855 111,566 Las Vegas Operations 14,979 2,443 96,181 5,151 25,515 11,049 5,985 161,303 Encore Boston Harbor (22,253 ) 28 78,268 1,221 14,234 4,540 1,241 77,279 Corporate and other (73,352 ) 815 16,458 (467 ) (68,429 ) 14,235 26,372 (84,368 ) Total $ (205,253 ) $ 4,122 $ 368,428 $ 11,268 $ — $ 37,762 $ 49,453 $ 265,780

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Operating income (loss) Pre-opening expenses Depreciation and amortization Property charges and other Management and license fees Corporate expenses and other (1) Stock-based compensation Adjusted Property EBITDA Macau Operations: Wynn Palace $ (277,004 ) $ 615 $ 134,231 $ 23,292 $ 11,675 $ 2,931 $ 3,528 $ (100,732 ) Wynn Macau (130,239 ) — 46,884 2,334 10,413 3,280 3,890 (63,438 ) Other Macau (6,387 ) — 2,226 3 — 3,393 765 — Total Macau Operations (413,630 ) 615 183,341 25,629 22,088 9,604 8,183 (164,170 ) Las Vegas Operations (230,227 ) 2,176 95,640 (191 ) 18,055 13,234 3,672 (97,641 ) Encore Boston Harbor (160,048 ) — 73,768 3,865 6,958 7,365 1,677 (66,415 ) Corporate and other 33,478 1,946 5,263 4,493 (47,101 ) (14,995 ) 16,916 — Total $ (770,427 ) $ 4,737 $ 358,012 $ 33,796 $ — $ 15,208 $ 30,448 $ (328,226 )

(1) Corporate and other includes a $27.7 million net gain recorded in relation to a derivative litigation settlement.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited (1) $ (131,369 ) $ (637,564 ) $ (412,347 ) $ (1,039,601 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (42,028 ) (97,305 ) (97,229 ) (145,521 ) Pre-opening expenses 2,495 2,186 4,122 4,737 Depreciation and amortization 183,307 179,266 368,428 358,012 Property charges and other 5,651 6,567 11,268 33,796 Corporate expenses and other 19,841 (8,984 ) 37,762 15,208 Stock-based compensation 25,107 21,084 49,453 30,448 Interest income (720 ) (3,983 ) (1,624 ) (11,936 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 150,424 133,218 303,276 262,045 Change in derivatives fair value (972 ) 3,294 (5,381 ) 18,954 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 619 1,322 1,462 Other (5,553 ) (2,233 ) 5,540 (12,568 ) Provision for income taxes 697 80,938 1,190 156,738 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 206,880 $ (322,897 ) $ 265,780 $ (328,226 )

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2020, excludes $75.7 million of expense accrued during the first quarter of 2020 related to our commitment to pay salary, tips, and benefits continuation for all of our U.S. employees for the period from April 1 through May 15, 2020.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Percent Change 2021 2020 Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 212,067 $ (11,428 ) NM $ 397,976 $ 196,148 102.9 Rooms 20,883 2,431 759.0 37,895 22,141 71.2 Food and beverage 13,805 4,231 226.3 25,477 17,529 45.3 Entertainment, retail and other 23,616 13,484 75.1 46,349 32,413 43.0 Total $ 270,371 $ 8,718 3,001.3 $ 507,697 $ 268,231 89.3 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 53,555 $ (110,908 ) NM $ 80,924 $ (100,732 ) NM Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 94 100 (6.0 ) 99 95 4.2 VIP turnover $ 1,811,381 $ 1,719,825 5.3 $ 4,011,563 $ 6,512,279 (38.4 ) VIP table games win (1) $ 71,570 $ (29,806 ) NM $ 168,026 $ 109,763 53.1 VIP table games win as a % of turnover 3.95 % (1.73 )% 4.19 % 1.69 % Table games win per unit per day $ 8,346 $ (3,276 ) NM $ 9,402 $ 6,865 37.0 Mass market: Average number of table games 228 221 3.2 225 201 11.9 Table drop (2) $ 707,494 $ 22,029 3,111.6 $ 1,315,012 $ 497,252 164.5 Table games win (1) $ 163,547 $ 7,168 2,181.6 $ 295,196 $ 137,882 114.1 Table games win % 23.1 % 32.5 % 22.4 % 27.7 % Table games win per unit per day $ 7,877 $ 357 2,106.4 $ 7,249 $ 4,075 77.9 Average number of slot machines 726 480 51.3 707 596 18.6 Slot machine handle $ 421,269 $ 39,415 968.8 $ 780,041 $ 464,129 68.1 Slot machine win (3) $ 18,772 $ 2,395 683.8 $ 33,015 $ 20,800 58.7 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 284 $ 55 416.4 $ 258 $ 208 24.0 Room statistics: Occupancy 70.6 % 4.4 % 65.6 % 23.5 % ADR (4) $ 180 $ 339 (46.9 ) $ 179 $ 298 (39.9 ) REVPAR (5) $ 127 $ 15 746.7 $ 118 $ 70 68.6

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 15-day period in February 2020 and resumed operations on a reduced basis on February 20, 2020. Our casinos' operations have since been fully restored; however, certain COVID-19 specific protective measures, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, increasing the spacing between active slot machines and visitor entry checks and requirements involving temperature checkpoints, mask wearing, health declarations and proof of negative COVID-19 test results for travelers seeking entry to Macau remain in effect at the present time. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

NM - Not meaningful.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Percent Change 2021 2020 Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 142,419 $ (3,524 ) NM $ 281,346 $ 186,604 50.8 Rooms 13,427 2,631 410.3 28,129 18,542 51.7 Food and beverage 8,559 3,684 132.3 15,992 13,215 21.0 Entertainment, retail and other 19,623 9,097 115.7 38,212 23,016 66.0 Total $ 184,028 $ 11,888 1,448.0 $ 363,679 $ 241,377 50.7 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 14,086 $ (82,646 ) NM $ 30,642 $ (63,438 ) NM Casino Statistics: VIP: Average number of table games 85 91 (6.6 ) 87 86 1.2 VIP turnover $ 1,489,912 $ 607,144 145.4 $ 3,294,294 $ 3,571,290 (7.8 ) VIP table games win (1) $ 39,388 $ (12,161 ) NM $ 98,022 $ 110,464 (11.3 ) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 2.64 % (2.00 )% 2.98 % 3.09 % Table games win per unit per day $ 5,111 $ (1,471 ) NM $ 6,201 $ 7,623 (18.7 ) Mass market: Average number of table games 240 229 4.8 240 208 15.4 Table drop (2) $ 670,400 $ 40,817 1,542.5 $ 1,261,290 $ 619,052 103.7 Table games win (1) $ 128,921 $ 3,391 3,701.9 $ 234,104 $ 121,333 92.9 Table games win % 19.2 % 8.3 % 18.6 % 19.6 % Table games win per unit per day $ 5,903 $ 163 3,521.5 $ 5,390 $ 3,472 55.2 Average number of slot machines 607 440 38.0 588 529 11.2 Slot machine handle $ 300,523 $ 62,011 384.6 $ 601,794 $ 428,549 40.4 Slot machine win (3) $ 9,223 $ 2,626 251.2 $ 19,431 $ 15,921 22.0 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 167 $ 66 153.0 $ 183 $ 179 2.2 Poker rake $ — $ — — $ — $ 2,083 (100.0 ) Room statistics: Occupancy 68.0 % 7.5 % 64.4 % 28.4 % ADR (4) $ 198 $ 342 (42.1 ) $ 219 $ 324 (32.4 ) REVPAR (5) $ 135 $ 25 440.0 $ 141 $ 92 53.3

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 15-day period in February 2020 and resumed operations on a reduced basis on February 20, 2020. Our casinos' operations have since been fully restored; however, certain COVID-19 specific protective measures, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, increasing the spacing between active slot machines and visitor entry checks and requirements involving temperature checkpoints, mask wearing, health declarations and proof of negative COVID-19 test results for travelers seeking entry to Macau remain in effect at the present time. We are currently unable to determine when these measures will be lifted.

NM - Not meaningful.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Percent Change 2021 2020 Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 112,775 $ 24,365 362.9 $ 192,678 $ 95,660 101.4 Rooms 93,785 12,353 659.2 133,546 118,458 12.7 Food and beverage 112,858 16,092 601.3 152,935 122,071 25.3 Entertainment, retail and other 35,648 12,076 195.2 54,623 52,521 4.0 Total $ 355,066 $ 64,886 447.2 $ 533,782 $ 388,710 37.3 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 133,222 $ (75,564 ) NM $ 161,303 $ (97,641 ) NM Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 218 221 (1.4 ) 195 233 (16.3 ) Table drop (2) $ 427,014 $ 90,873 369.9 $ 751,545 $ 505,806 48.6 Table games win (1) $ 99,021 $ 17,918 452.6 $ 175,674 $ 100,584 74.7 Table games win % 23.2 % 19.7 % 23.4 % 19.9 % Table games win per unit per day $ 4,997 $ 2,998 66.7 $ 4,979 $ 4,152 19.9 Average number of slot machines 1,715 1,752 (2.1 ) 1,631 1,762 (7.4 ) Slot machine handle $ 1,115,149 $ 246,393 352.6 $ 1,906,409 $ 911,226 109.2 Slot machine win (3) $ 78,890 $ 17,523 350.2 $ 129,379 $ 64,197 101.5 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 506 $ 371 36.4 $ 438 $ 350 25.1 Poker rake $ 3,927 $ — 100.0 $ 5,794 $ 2,175 166.4 Room statistics: Occupancy 67.2 % 43.7 % 52.9 % 70.6 % ADR (4) $ 333 $ 226 47.3 $ 332 $ 350 (5.1 ) REVPAR (5) $ 224 $ 99 126.3 $ 176 $ 247 (28.7 )

Note: Wynn Las Vegas ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 17, 2020 and reopened on June 4, 2020 with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, such as limiting the number of seats per table game, slot machine spacing, temperature checks, mask protection, and suspension of certain entertainment and nightlife offerings. On October 19, 2020, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas adjusted its operating schedule to five days/four nights each week due to reduced customer demand levels. This adjusted operating schedule remained in effect through the first quarter of 2021, and on April 8, 2021, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas resumed full operations. On May 3, 2021, all industry restrictions were lifted and capacity limits increased to 100%.

NM - Not meaningful.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Percent Change 2021 2020 Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information Operating revenues Casino $ 135,485 $ — NM $ 246,964 $ 101,790 142.6 Rooms 9,670 — NM 14,385 10,955 31.3 Food and beverage 13,920 — NM 23,247 20,606 12.8 Entertainment, retail and other 6,166 206 NM 10,735 7,745 38.6 Total $ 165,241 $ 206 NM $ 295,331 $ 141,096 109.3 Adjusted Property EBITDA (6) $ 46,916 $ (53,779 ) NM $ 77,279 $ (66,415 ) NM Casino Statistics: Average number of table games 195 197 160 23.1 Table drop (2) $ 306,070 $ 540,632 $ 275,631 96.1 Table games win (1) $ 64,874 $ 114,251 $ 57,286 99.4 Table games win % 21.2 % 21.1 % 20.8 % Table games win per unit per day $ 3,654 $ 3,201 $ 4,826 (33.7 ) Average number of slot machines 2,171 2,031 2,837 (28.4 ) Slot machine handle $ 1,094,178 $ 2,007,973 $ 767,739 161.5 Slot machine win (3) $ 89,560 $ 164,380 $ 59,448 176.5 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 453 $ 447 $ 283 58.0 Poker rake $ — $ — $ 5,105 (100.0 ) Room statistics: Occupancy 87.8 % 81.1 % 75.8 % ADR (4) $ 304 $ 294 $ 292 0.7 REVPAR (5) $ 267 $ 238 $ 222 7.2

Note: Encore Boston Harbor ceased all operations and closed to the public on March 15, 2020, for the remainder of the first and second quarters of 2020. Accordingly, statistics for the three months ended June 30, 2020 have been omitted from the table. On July 10, 2020, Encore Boston Harbor reopened with certain COVID-19 specific protective measures in place, in addition to the limitations on operating hours. On January 25, 2021, the limitations on operating hours were lifted, and Encore Boston Harbor restored 24-hour casino operations and reopened its hotel tower on a Thursday through Sunday schedule. Accordingly, Encore Boston Harbor's room statistics have been computed based on 53 days of operations for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 89 days of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. On April 27, 2021, the Governor of Massachusetts announced a phased plan for further reopening and on May 28, 2021 signed an executive order rescinding the COVID-related restrictions and limitations on businesses as of May 29, 2021. The property continues to operate its hotel tower Thursday through Sunday.

NM - Not meaningful.

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Net Loss Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA.

