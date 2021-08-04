checkAd

Electronic Arts Reports Q1 FY22 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year with our incredible teams delivering experiences that continue to bring hundreds of millions of players together,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “Our new launches, leading games, and live services all had an outstanding quarter. With our expanding EA SPORTS portfolio, more amazing experiences in Apex Legends, the groundbreaking new Battlefield 2042, and our leading live services including mobile, we’re set to deliver more great games and content to players this year.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Electronic Arts!
Long
Basispreis 127,94€
Hebel 11,85
Ask 1,07
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 152,89€
Hebel 10,61
Ask 1,11
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“We delivered a big beat this quarter, primarily driven by outperformance from our recent launches coupled with continued strong execution in our live services,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “We’re looking forward to the launches of our sports titles this quarter and Battlefield 2042 in time for the holidays. Based on our strong performance this quarter and supported by our ongoing confidence in our live services, we are raising our outlook for the full year. Our strategic position has never been stronger, with growth drivers in place for this year, next year, and beyond.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

  • Net bookings1 for the trailing twelve months was $6.136 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
  • More than 140 million players engaged with EA SPORTSTM games over the trailing twelve months.
  • Over 31 million players joined FIFA 21 on console and PC since launch.
  • FIFA Ultimate TeamTM matches are up 48% year-over-year for the quarter.
  • Season 9 for Apex LegendsTM averaged more than 13 million weekly active players and set a new record for peak daily players across all seasons.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

  • Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities was $(143) million for the quarter and $1.413 billion for the trailing twelve months.
  • EA repurchased 2.3 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the last twelve months to 7.2 million shares for $976 million.
  • EA paid a cash dividend of $0.17 per share during the quarter.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on September 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2021.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

 
Three Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

(in $ millions, except per share amounts)
Full game

322

 

359

Live services and other

1,229

 

1,100

Total net revenue

1,551

 

1,459

 
Net income

204

 

365

Diluted earnings per share

0.71

 

1.25

 
Operating cash flow

(143

)

378

 
Value of shares repurchased

325

 

78

Number of shares repurchased

2.3

 

0.7

The following GAAP-based financial data2 and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

GAAP-Based Financial Data
(in $ millions) Statement of
Operations 		Acquisition-
related
expenses 		Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-
enabled
games) 		Stock-based
compensation
Total net revenue

1,551

 

-

 

(215

)

-

 

Cost of revenue

315

 

(22

)

-

 

(1

)

Gross profit

1,236

 

22

 

(215

)

1

 

Total operating expenses

914

 

(40

)

-

 

(124

)

Operating income

322

 

62

 

(215

)

125

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

(14

)

-

 

-

 

-

 

Income before provision for income taxes

308

 

62

 

(215

)

125

 

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted

289

 

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

 
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,

2021

 

2020

(in $ millions)
Full game

1,576

1,984

Live services and other

4,145

3,803

Total net revenue

5,721

5,787

 
Net income

676

1,983*
 
Operating cash flow

1,413

2,017

 
Value of shares repurchased

976

980

Number of shares repurchased

7.2

9.8

 
*Includes the impact of one-time tax benefits recognized during the period.

The following GAAP-based financial data2 and tax rate of 18% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021
GAAP-Based Financial Data
(in $ millions) Statement of
Operations 		Acquisition-
related
expenses 		Change in
deferred net
revenue
(online-
enabled
games) 		Stock-based
compensation
Total net revenue

5,721

 

-

 

415

-

 

Cost of revenue

1,521

 

(26

)

-

(5

)

Gross profit

4,200

 

26

 

415

5

 

Total operating expenses

3,303

 

(65

)

-

(453

)

Operating income

897

 

91

 

415

458

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

(40

)

-

 

-

-

 

Income before provision for income taxes

857

 

91

 

415

458

 

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings1 for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
June 30, June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

(in $ millions)
Total net revenue

1,551

 

1,459

 

5,721

5,787

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(215

)

(69

)

415

193

Net bookings

1,336

 

1,390

 

6,136

5,980

Business Outlook as of August 4, 2021

Our financial expectations for the second fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021 and the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 include estimates of the impact of our completed acquisitions on consolidated results. The GAAP and operating cash flow estimates could be materially impacted as we integrate these recent acquisitions.

Fiscal Year 2022 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2022

Financial metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $6.850 billion.
    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $550 million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $456 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $1.58.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.850 billion.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 289 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2022 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

  • Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $7.400 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data2 and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2022
GAAP-Based Financial Data
GAAP
Guidance 		Acquisition-
related
expenses 		Change in
deferred net
revenue (online-
enabled games) 		Stock-based
compensation
(in $ millions)
Total net revenue

6,850

-

 

550

-

 

Cost of revenue

1,921

(140

)

-

(5

)

Operating expense

4,015

(160

)

-

(545

)

Income before provision for income taxes

856

300

 

550

550

 

Net income

456

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted shares

289

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Expectations – Ending September 30, 2021

Financial metrics:

  • Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.775 billion.
    • Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately $(50) million.
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $105 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.36.
  • The Company estimates a share count of 288 million for purposes of calculating second quarter fiscal 2022 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

  • Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $1.725 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data2 and a long-term tax rate of 18% are used internally by EA to adjust our GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Three Months Ending September 30, 2021
GAAP-Based Financial Data
GAAP
Guidance 		Acquisition-
related
expenses 		Change in deferred
net revenue (online-
enabled games) 		Stock-based
compensation
(in $ millions)
Total net revenue

1,775

-

 

(50

)

-

 

Cost of revenue

518

(35

)

-

 

-

 

Operating expense

1,030

(40

)

-

 

(150

)

Income before provision for income taxes

212

75

 

(50

)

150

 

Net income

105

Number of shares used in computation:
Diluted shares

288

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on August 4, 2021 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (866) 324-3683 (domestic) or (509) 844-0959 (international), using the conference code 1183378 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 18, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using pin code 1183378. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements set forth in this release, including the information relating to EA’s expectations under the heading “Business Outlook as of August 4, 2021,” and other information regarding EA's fiscal 2022 expectations contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors which could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from its expectations include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to develop and support digital products and services, including managing online security and privacy; outages of our products, services and technological infrastructure; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the competition in the interactive entertainment industry; governmental regulations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing programs; timely development and release of the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of, and integrate, acquisitions; the consumer demand for, and the availability of an adequate supply of console hardware units; the Company’s ability to predict consumer preferences among competing platforms; the Company’s ability to develop and implement new technology; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; changes in our tax rates or tax laws; and other factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are current as of August 4, 2021. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Electronic Arts.

While Electronic Arts believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Electronic Arts ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. Electronic Arts assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2021, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and F1. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Ultimate Team, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

1

Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.

2

For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in $ millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

2021

2020

Net revenue

1,551

 

1,459

 

Cost of revenue

315

 

288

 

Gross profit

1,236

 

1,171

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

Research and development

515

 

438

 

Marketing and sales

190

 

121

 

General and administrative

169

 

136

 

Amortization of intangibles

40

 

5

 

Total operating expenses

914

 

700

 

Operating income

322

 

471

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

(14

)

(3

)

Income before provision for income taxes

308

 

468

 

Provision for income taxes

104

 

103

 

Net income

204

 

365

 

Earnings per share

 

 

Basic

0.71

1.27

Diluted

0.71

1.25

Number of shares used in computation

 

 

Basic

286

 

288

 

Diluted

289

 

292

 

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on May 11, 2021 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2021

2020

 

Guidance

Variance

Actuals

Actuals

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

1,475

 

 

76

 

1,551

 

 

1,459

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(225

)

 

10

 

(215

)

 

(69

)

 

Cost of revenue

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

287

 

 

28

 

315

 

 

288

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

(5

)

 

(17

)

(22

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(1

)

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

955

 

 

(41

)

914

 

 

700

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

(70

)

 

30

 

(40

)

 

(5

)

 

Stock-based compensation

(125

)

 

1

 

(124

)

 

(101

)

 

Income before tax

 

 

 

 

Income before tax

220

 

 

88

 

308

 

 

468

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

75

 

 

(13

)

62

 

 

5

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(225

)

 

10

 

(215

)

 

(69

)

 

Stock-based compensation

125

 

 

 

125

 

 

102

 

 

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

 

%

 

18

 

%

18

 

%

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

Basic

0.24

 

 

0.47

 

0.71

 

 

1.27

 

 

Diluted

0.24

 

 

0.47

 

0.71

 

 

1.25

 

 

Number of shares

 

 

 

 

Basic

287

 

 

(1

)

286

 

 

288

 

 

Diluted

291

 

 

(2

)

289

 

 

292

 

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

March 31, 20212

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

2,838

 

5,260

 

Short-term investments

881

 

1,106

 

Receivables, net

557

 

521

 

Other current assets

401

 

326

 

Total current assets

4,677

 

7,213

 

Property and equipment, net

510

 

491

 

Goodwill

4,256

 

2,868

 

Acquisition-related intangibles, net

909

 

309

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,960

 

2,045

 

Other assets

422

 

362

 

TOTAL ASSETS

12,734

 

13,288

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Accounts payable

73

 

96

 

Accrued and other current liabilities

1,093

 

1,341

 

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

1,305

 

1,527

 

Total current liabilities

2,471

 

2,964

 

Senior notes, net

1,877

 

1,876

 

Income tax obligations

321

 

315

 

Deferred income taxes, net

24

 

43

 

Other liabilities

313

 

250

 

Total liabilities

5,006

 

5,448

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

Common stock

3

 

3

 

Retained earnings

7,760

 

7,887

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(35

)

(50

)

Total stockholders’ equity

7,728

 

7,840

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

12,734

 

13,288

 

2Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Net income

204

 

365

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

105

 

37

 

Stock-based compensation

125

 

102

 

Change in assets and liabilities

 

 

Receivables, net

12

 

(44

)

Other assets

(74

)

44

 

Accounts payable

(19

)

(3

)

Accrued and other liabilities

(302

)

(66

)

Deferred income taxes, net

28

 

10

 

Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)

(222

)

(67

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(143

)

378

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Capital expenditures

(44

)

(38

)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments

507

 

694

 

Purchase of short-term investments

(285

)

(664

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1,989

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,811

)

(8

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

3

 

Cash dividends paid

(49

)

 

Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees

(105

)

(69

)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(325

)

(78

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(479

)

(144

)

Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

11

 

19

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(2,422

)

245

 

Beginning cash and cash equivalents

5,260

 

3,768

 

Ending cash and cash equivalents

2,838

 

4,013

 

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

YOY %

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY22

 

Change

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

1,459

 

 

 

1,151

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

1,346

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

6

%

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

1,171

 

 

 

865

 

 

 

1,072

 

 

1,027

 

 

1,236

 

 

 

6

%

Gross profit (as a % of net revenue)

80

 

%

 

75

 

%

 

64

%

 

76

%

 

80

 

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

1

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

471

 

 

 

149

 

 

 

251

 

 

175

 

 

322

 

 

 

(32

%)

Operating income (as a % of net revenue)

32

 

%

 

13

 

%

 

15

%

 

13

%

 

21

 

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

5

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

 

18

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

102

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

111

 

 

109

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

365

 

 

 

185

 

 

 

211

 

 

76

 

 

204

 

 

 

(44

%)

Net income (as a % of net revenue)

25

 

%

 

16

 

%

 

13

%

 

6

%

 

13

 

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

5

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

5

 

 

18

 

 

62

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

102

 

 

 

113

 

 

 

111

 

 

109

 

 

125

 

 

 

 

Tax rate used for management reporting

18

 

%

 

18

 

%

 

18

%

 

18

%

 

18

 

%

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

1.25

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.72

 

 

0.26

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

(43

%)

Number of diluted shares used in computation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

288

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

290

 

 

288

 

 

286

 

 

 

 

Diluted

292

 

 

 

293

 

 

 

292

 

 

290

 

 

289

 

 

 

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

 

Q2

 

Q3

 

Q4

 

Q1

 

YOY %

 

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY21

 

FY22

 

Change

QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue by composition

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full game downloads

 

223

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

347

 

 

185

 

 

 

233

 

 

 

4

%

Packaged goods

 

136

 

 

 

119

 

 

 

375

 

 

65

 

 

 

89

 

 

 

(35

%)

Full game

 

359

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

722

 

 

250

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

(10

%)

Live services and other

 

1,100

 

 

 

869

 

 

 

951

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,229

 

 

 

12

%

Total net revenue

 

1,459

 

 

 

1,151

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

6

%

Full game

 

25

 

%

 

25

 

%

 

43

%

 

19

 

%

 

21

 

%

 

 

Live services and other

 

75

 

%

 

75

 

%

 

57

%

 

81

 

%

 

79

 

%

 

 

Total net revenue %

 

100

 

%

 

100

 

%

 

100

%

 

100

 

%

 

100

 

%

 

 

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full game downloads

 

(5

)

 

 

(2

)

 

 

53

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

 

Packaged goods

 

(67

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

83

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

 

Full game

 

(72

)

 

 

(16

)

 

 

136

 

 

(63

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

Live services and other

 

3

 

 

 

(225

)

 

 

591

 

 

207

 

 

 

(175

)

 

 

 

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1

 

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue by platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

 

932

 

 

 

714

 

 

 

1,191

 

 

879

 

 

 

972

 

 

 

4

%

PC & Other

 

325

 

 

 

249

 

 

 

326

 

 

295

 

 

 

361

 

 

 

11

%

Mobile

 

202

 

 

 

188

 

 

 

156

 

 

172

 

 

 

218

 

 

 

8

%

Total net revenue

 

1,459

 

 

 

1,151

 

 

 

1,673

 

 

1,346

 

 

 

1,551

 

 

 

6

%

GAAP-based financial data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

 

(108

)

 

 

(201

)

 

 

619

 

 

71

 

 

 

(278

)

 

 

 

PC & Other

 

15

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

73

 

 

51

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

Mobile

 

24

 

 

 

(16

)

 

 

35

 

 

22

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

 

Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1

 

(69

)

 

 

(241

)

 

 

727

 

 

144

 

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

1The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(in $ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

YOY %

 

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY21

FY22

Change

CASH FLOW DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

378

61

1,124

371

(143

)

(138

%)

Operating cash flow - TTM

2,017

2,041

2,061

1,934

1,413

 

(30

%)

Capital expenditures

38

25

30

31

44

 

16

%

Capital expenditures - TTM

133

131

133

124

130

 

(2

%)

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

78

326

325

325

 

317

%

Cash dividends paid

49

49

49

 

100

%

DEPRECIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

31

32

37

38

40

 

29

%

BALANCE SHEET DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

4,013

4,059

4,772

5,260

2,838

 

 

Short-term investments

1,947

1,972

1,938

1,106

881

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term investments

5,960

6,031

6,710

6,366

3,719

 

(38

%)

Receivables, net

507

423

778

521

557

 

10

%

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

1

2

1

1

1

 

 

Research and development

66

74

74

71

85

 

 

Marketing and sales

11

12

11

12

12

 

 

General and administrative

24

25

25

25

27

 

 

Total stock-based compensation

102

113

111

109

125

 

 

Category: Company News

Electronic Arts Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electronic Arts Reports Q1 FY22 Financial Results Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. “We’ve had a very strong start to the fiscal year with our incredible teams delivering experiences that continue to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Electronic Arts Announces the Return of Dead Space, a Remake of the Sci-Fi Classic Survival Horror Game
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Play the Odds in EA and Zoink’s Lost in Random, Available Worldwide on September 10
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Become a Racing Legend - A Thrilling Next-generation Motorsport Story From Codemasters Launching In 2022
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Live Your Best Village Life With the Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Electronic Arts and LPGA Partner to Bring Authentic Representation of Women’s Golf to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Söllners HSR: "Neubewertung" - Tesla, Samsung SDI, Varta, Solar, Nel, Nvidia, EA, Nordex, Ehang
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.07.21Feel the Thrill of the Track in Codemasters F1 2021, Out Today
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Electronic Arts and The R&A to Celebrate The 150th Open in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21JP Morgan, PepsiCo, Disney, Facebook, Amazon, EA, Nokia, First Solar, Biogen, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte