Upland Software Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based tools for digital transformation, today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021 and issued guidance for its third quarter and full year of 2021.

Total revenue was $76.3 million, an increase of 7% from $71.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Subscription and support revenue was $72.4 million, an increase of 7% from $67.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $19.0 million, or a loss of $0.63 cents per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.2 million, or a loss of $0.57 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.7 million, or 31% of total revenue, compared to $23.7 million, or 33% of total revenue, in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating cash flow was $10.8 million, compared to GAAP operating cash flow of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Free cash flow was $10.6 million, compared to free cash flow of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash on hand as of the end of the second quarter of 2021 was $176.5 million.

"In Q2, we closed the strategic and accretive acquisition of Panviva,” said Jack McDonald, Upland’s chairman and chief executive officer. “In addition, we posted strong free cash flow, while continuing to invest in our go-to-market growth initiatives,” he added. “Our acquisition pipeline remains robust and we are active in the market for additional opportunities.”

Second Quarter Business Highlights

We expanded relationships with 311 existing customers, 51 of which were major expansions. We also welcomed 133 new customers to Upland in the second quarter, including 32 new major customers.

We completed the acquisition of Panviva, expanding our presence in the knowledge management market for regulated industries including utilities, healthcare, and financial services.

We welcomed Dan Doman as our new Chief Product Officer. Dan is focused on optimizing our product strategy and sharpening our R&D focus, all while working closely with our M&A and go-to-market functions.

Business Outlook

For the quarter ending September 30, 2021, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $75.4 and $79.4 million, including subscription and support revenue between $72.2 and $75.8 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 4% at the mid-point over the quarter-ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $23.9 and $25.9 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the mid-point is in line with the quarter-ended September 30, 2020.

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, Upland expects reported total revenue to be between $300.8 and $312.8 million, including subscription and support revenue between $287.1 and $297.1 million, for growth in recurring revenue of 5% at the mid-point over the year ended December 31, 2020. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $94.8 and $100.8 million, for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% at the mid-point. This Adjusted EBITDA guide at the midpoint is a reduction of 2% over the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting incremental investments in our go-to-market activities.

Conference Call Details

Upland's executive team will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today to review Upland’s financial results and outlook for the business. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-866-270-1533 in the United States or +1-412-317-0797 if outside the United States, using the conference identification number: 10158078. This webcast will contain forward-looking statements and other material information regarding Upland’s financial and operating results.

Following the completion of the conference call, a recording of the webcast will be made available at investor.uplandsoftware.com for twelve months.

About Upland Software

Upland helps global businesses accelerate digital transformation with a powerful cloud software library that provides choice, flexibility, and value. Our growing library of products delivers the "last mile" plug-in processes, reporting, and job specific workflows that major cloud platforms and homegrown systems don’t provide. We focus on specific business challenges and support every corner of the organization, operating at scale and delivering quick time to value for our 1,700+ enterprise customers. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results, such as our revenues excluding the impact for foreign currency fluctuations or our operating performance excluding not only non-cash charges, but also discrete cash charges that are infrequent in nature. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and they are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of our business. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see the tables provided below in this release.

We are unable to reconcile any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Upland defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus net income (loss) from discontinued operations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, net, other expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation costs, and purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue.

Upland defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), calculated in accordance with GAAP, plus, amortization of purchased intangible assets, amortization of debt discount, loss on debt extinguishment, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related expenses, non-recurring litigation expenses, purchase accounting adjustments for deferred revenue, non-recurring provision for income tax, and the related tax effect of the adjustments above.

Upland defines free cash flow as GAAP operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment.

Upland defines major accounts as accounts with greater than or equal to $25,000 in annual recurring revenue.

Upland defines major expansions as existing customers who expanded the amount of annual recurring revenue under their contract by at least $25,000.

Upland defines cash gross margin as product revenue less subscription and support cost of sales, excluding depreciation & amortization.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance, including our guidance related to future performance, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may make. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "hope," "predict," "could," "should," "would," "project," or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, but are not limited to: our financial performance and our ability to achieve, sustain or increase profitability or predict future results; our ability to attract and retain customers; our ability to deliver high-quality customer service; the growth of demand for enterprise work management applications; our plans regarding, and our ability to effectively manage, our growth; our plans regarding future acquisitions and our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; maintaining our senior management and key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand our direct sales organization; our ability to obtain financing in the future on acceptable terms or at all; the performance of our resellers; our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and competition; our ability to successfully enter new markets and manage our international expansion; the operation and reliability of our third-party data centers and other service providers; our ability to adapt to technological change and continue to innovate; our ability to integrate our applications with other software applications; our ability to comply with privacy laws and regulations; and factors that could affect our business and financial results identified in Upland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Upland's most recent 10-K filed with the SEC. Additional information will also be set forth in Upland's future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Upland makes with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein represent Upland's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while Upland may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Upland specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of Upland as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription and support $ 72,405 $ 67,699 $ 143,058 $ 131,590 Perpetual license 415 491 767 852 Total product revenue 72,820 68,190 143,825 132,442 Professional services 3,444 3,125 6,408 6,905 Total revenue 76,264 71,315 150,233 139,347 Cost of revenue: Subscription and support 23,161 21,200 45,843 41,139 Professional services and other 1,851 2,472 3,596 4,734 Total cost of revenue 25,012 23,672 49,439 45,873 Gross profit 51,252 47,643 100,794 93,474 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 14,298 11,820 26,730 22,751 Research and development 11,113 10,294 22,053 19,412 General and administrative 19,192 17,655 43,561 34,331 Depreciation and amortization 10,278 9,037 20,021 18,308 Acquisition-related expenses 5,534 5,781 15,120 20,939 Total operating expenses 60,415 54,587 127,485 115,741 Income (loss) from operations (9,163 ) (6,944 ) (26,691 ) (22,267 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (7,942 ) (7,873 ) (15,729 ) (15,516 ) Other expense, net (399 ) (15 ) (162 ) (1,417 ) Total other expense (8,341 ) (7,888 ) (15,891 ) (16,933 ) Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (17,504 ) (14,832 ) (42,582 ) (39,200 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (1,538 ) 673 2,856 4,960 Net loss $ (19,042 ) $ (14,159 ) $ (39,726 ) $ (34,240 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.32 ) $ (1.37 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 30,097,749 25,032,996 30,034,252 25,057,715

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 176,539 $ 250,029 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 38,936 44,472 Deferred commissions, current 7,878 5,784 Unbilled receivables 5,652 4,561 Prepaid and other 13,579 12,694 Total current assets 242,584 317,540 Tax credits receivable 2,729 2,427 Property and equipment, net 3,161 2,778 Operating lease right-of-use asset 6,740 10,124 Intangible assets, net 304,752 279,975 Goodwill 470,182 383,598 Deferred commissions, noncurrent 14,444 12,962 Other assets 1,807 1,816 Total assets $ 1,046,399 $ 1,011,220 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,608 $ 5,395 Accrued compensation 15,142 8,138 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,361 13,438 Deferred revenue 95,245 87,552 Due to sellers 11,143 416 Operating lease liabilities, current 3,621 3,315 Current maturities of notes payable 3,153 3,166 Total current liabilities 157,273 121,420 Notes payable, less current maturities 516,751 518,437 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,667 1,587 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 8,537 8,387 Noncurrent deferred tax liability, net 31,774 24,092 Interest rate swap liabilities 17,754 30,032 Other long-term liabilities 1,206 650 Total liabilities 734,962 704,605 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 546,771 515,219 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,238 ) (26,234 ) Accumulated deficit (222,099 ) (182,373 ) Total stockholders’ equity 311,437 306,615 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,046,399 $ 1,011,220

Upland Software, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating activities Net loss $ (19,042 ) $ (14,159 ) $ (39,726 ) $ (34,240 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,201 11,658 25,669 23,395 Change in fair value of liabilities to sellers of businesses (2,729 ) 155 (2,729 ) 155 Deferred income taxes 1,951 (637 ) (3,389 ) (4,985 ) Amortization of deferred costs 2,081 1,026 3,848 1,920 Foreign currency re-measurement loss (4 ) (90 ) 10 497 Non-cash interest and other expense 561 556 1,115 1,108 Non-cash stock compensation expense 13,550 10,980 31,374 20,300 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of purchase business combinations: Accounts receivable 6,599 6,852 10,174 5,188 Prepaids and other (2,616 ) (3,965 ) (3,631 ) (6,743 ) Accounts payable 1,375 (2,819 ) 5,915 (6,258 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (648 ) (1,314 ) (2,424 ) (7,256 ) Deferred revenue (3,474 ) (7,438 ) (2,898 ) 2,415 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,805 805 23,308 (4,504 ) Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (225 ) (400 ) (507 ) (696 ) Purchase of customer relationships — — — (201 ) Purchase business combinations, net of cash acquired (19,799 ) — (92,417 ) (67,651 ) Net cash used in investing activities (20,024 ) (400 ) (92,924 ) (68,548 ) Financing activities Payments on finance leases — (28 ) (4 ) (83 ) Proceeds from notes payable, net of issuance costs (113 ) (70 ) (113 ) (142 ) Payments on notes payable (1,350 ) (1,350 ) (2,700 ) (2,700 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (1,372 ) — (2,140 ) Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 177 — 178 41 Additional consideration paid to sellers of businesses — (8,580 ) (742 ) (9,580 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,286 ) (11,400 ) (3,381 ) (14,604 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash 372 217 (493 ) 542 Change in cash and cash equivalents (10,133 ) (10,778 ) (73,490 ) (87,114 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 186,672 98,688 250,029 175,024 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 176,539 $ 87,910 $ 176,539 $ 87,910

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (19,042 ) $ (14,159 ) $ (39,726 ) $ (34,240 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 13,201 11,658 25,669 23,395 Interest expense, net 7,942 7,873 15,729 15,516 Other expense (income), net 399 15 162 1,417 Benefit from income taxes 1,538 (673 ) (2,856 ) (4,960 ) Stock-based compensation expense 13,550 10,980 31,374 20,300 Acquisition-related expense 5,534 5,781 15,120 20,939 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 606 2,272 1,100 5,973 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,728 $ 23,747 $ 46,572 $ 48,340

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP EPS (in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss $ (19,042 ) $ (14,159 ) $ (39,726 ) $ (34,240 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense 13,550 10,980 31,374 20,300 Amortization of purchased intangibles 12,732 11,160 24,745 22,365 Amortization of debt discount 561 556 1,115 1,108 Acquisition-related expense 5,534 5,781 15,120 20,939 Purchase accounting deferred revenue discount 606 2,272 1,100 5,973 Tax effect of adjustments above (1,361 ) (1,440 ) (2,675 ) (3,308 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 12,580 $ 15,150 $ 31,053 $ 33,137 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic 30,097,749 25,032,996 30,034,252 25,057,715 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, diluted 30,695,700 25,419,592 30,648,957 25,470,778 Non-GAAP earnings per share, basic $ 0.42 $ 0.61 $ 1.03 $ 1.32 Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.60 $ 1.01 $ 1.30

Upland Software, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,805 $ 805 $ 23,308 $ (4,504 ) Less: Purchase of Property and Equipment (225 ) (400 ) (507 ) (696 ) Free Cash Flow $ 10,580 $ 405 $ 22,801 $ (5,200 )

Upland Software, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Stock-based compensation: Cost of revenue $ 563 $ 570 $ 1,005 $ 888 Research and development 942 1,019 1,656 1,634 Sales and marketing 1,619 898 2,756 1,447 General and administrative 10,426 8,493 25,957 16,331 Total $ 13,550 $ 10,980 $ 31,374 $ 20,300

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Depreciation: Cost of revenue $ 11 $ 45 $ 22 $ 116 Operating expense 458 453 902 914 Total $ 469 $ 498 $ 924 $ 1,030 Amortization: Cost of revenue $ 2,912 $ 2,576 $ 5,626 $ 4,971 Operating expense 9,820 8,584 19,119 17,394 Total $ 12,732 $ 11,160 $ 24,745 $ 22,365

