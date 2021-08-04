The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Cardlytics, Inc. (“Cardlytics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDLX ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 3, 2021, after the market closed, Cardlytics announced its second quarter 2021 financial results in a press release. The Company reported revenue of $58.9 million, billings of $85.3 million, and adjusted contribution of $29.6 million, which “fell below [its] guidance.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 26% during intraday trading on August 4, 2021.

If you purchased Cardlytics securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

