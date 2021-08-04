Amdocs Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Quarterly Revenue of $1.07 Billion, Above Midpoint of Guidance Record 12-Month Backlog of $3.59 Billion on a Pro Forma (2) Basis, up 10.8% YoY On-Track for Revenue Growth Acceleration in Fiscal 2021 Raises Outlook for Earnings per Share Growth in Fiscal 2021

Revenue of $1,066 million, above the midpoint of the $1,040-$1,080 million guidance range including a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million compared to our guidance assumptions

Record managed services revenue of $651 million, equivalent to approximately 61% of total revenue

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.14, above the $0.91-$0.99 guidance range, primarily due to a lower GAAP effective tax rate than anticipated in quarterly guidance

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.35, above the $1.14-$1.20 guidance range, primarily due to a lower non-GAAP effective tax rate than anticipated in quarterly guidance

GAAP operating income of $155 million; GAAP operating margin of 14.5%

Non-GAAP operating income of $188 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17.6%

Quarterly free cash flow of $140 million, comprised of cash flow from operations of $190 million, less $50 million in net capital expenditures and other (1)

Normalized free cash flow of $179 million (1)

Twelve-month backlog of $3.59 billion up approximately $50 million sequentially; on a pro forma (2) basis, record twelve-month backlog, up 10.8% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter

The board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share to be paid on October 29, 2021

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) today reported operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

“Our strong third quarter performance reflects the strategic initiatives we have executed this year to accelerate Amdocs’ long-term growth. Revenue was up 9.4% from a year ago on a pro forma(2) constant currency(3) basis and was led by a growing scope of activities as our customers accelerate multi-year investments focused around 5G modernization and the cloud. At the operating level, profitability remained above the high-end of our target range as we balanced operational excellence with accelerated R&D investments, and we generated robust free cash flow of which we returned a majority to shareholders through share repurchases and our quarterly dividend program,” said Shuky Sheffer, president and chief executive officer of Amdocs Management Limited.

Sheffer continued, “During Q3, we strengthened our European footprint as our customers’ progressed digital modernization initiatives to support improved customer experience, better operating efficiency and multiplay convergence strategies. We entered into a multi-year managed transformation agreement with Three UK, a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings, that expands the two companies’ collaboration in the business-to-business domain to the consumer sector to provide subscribers with next-generation digital experiences and 5G services. Additionally, Vodafone Group selected Amdocs to provide next-generation inventory and OSS capabilities to support mobile, fixed and cable offerings in Germany, Romania, and Czech Republic, and we expanded our agreement with Vodafone Spain to modernize its CRM systems in readiness for 5G and the cloud era.”

Sheffer concluded, “We enter the fourth fiscal quarter with record 12-month backlog on a pro forma (2) basis, up 10.8% from a year ago. Additionally, we expect to sustain strong sales momentum by monetizing our market-leading offerings which we believe are well-aligned with our customer’s needs for digital modernization, 5G, cloud migration, and next-generation OSS platforms. Overall, we are raising our outlook for earnings per share growth in fiscal 2021 and we remain on track to deliver full year revenue growth acceleration on a proforma basis.”

Revenue

Revenue for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1,066 million, which was up $17 million as reported from the second fiscal quarter of 2021. Revenue was up 3.9% as reported and up 1.9% in constant currency(3) as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter. On a pro forma basis in constant currency(3), revenue was up 9.4% compared to last year. Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 includes a positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $3 million relative to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue was above the midpoint of Amdocs’ guidance, and included positive impact from foreign currency movements of approximately $5 million compared to our guidance assumptions. Revenue for the third fiscal quarter of 2021 includes record managed services revenue of $651 million, up 7.6% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter and equivalent to approximately 61% of total revenue.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

The Company's GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $146.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $120.4 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year’s third quarter. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $173.3 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $143.2 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net income excludes amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, equity-based compensation expenses, and other, net of related tax effects, in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as well as in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

For further details of reconciliation of selected financial metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP, please refer to the tables below.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Quarterly Cash Dividend Program: On August 4, 2021, the Board approved the Company’s next quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share and set September 30, 2021 as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the dividend, which will be payable on October 29, 2021

Share Repurchase Activity: Repurchased $90 million of ordinary shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2021

Twelve-month Backlog

Twelve-month backlog, which includes anticipated revenue related to contracts, estimated revenue from managed services contracts, letters of intent, maintenance and estimated on-going support activities, was $3.59 billion at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021. On a pro forma(2) basis, twelve-month backlog was up approximately 10.8% as compared to last year’s third fiscal quarter.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Revenue of approximately $1,065-$1,105 million, assuming approximately $1 million sequential negative impact from foreign currency fluctuations as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021

GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $0.91-$0.99

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of approximately $1.13-$1.19, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, and approximately $0.08-$0.10 per share of equity-based compensation expense, net of related tax effects



Full Year Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Full year fiscal 2021 revenue guidance reflects the divestiture of OpenMarket as of December 31, 2020 and incorporates an expected positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations of approximately 1.0% year-over-year, consistent with the previous outlook

Expects revenue growth of 2.3%-3.3% year-over-year on a reported basis as compared with 1.0%-4.0% year-over-year previously

Expects pro forma (2) revenue growth of 6.3%-7.3% year-over-year on a constant currency (3) basis as compared with 5.0%-8.0% year-over-year on a constant currency (3) basis previously

Expects revenue growth of 1.3%-2.3% year-over-year on a constant currency (3) basis as compared with 0.0%-3.0% year-over-year previously

basis as compared with 0.0%-3.0% year-over-year previously Expects GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 42.0%-44.0% year-over-year, including gain, net of tax, from divestiture of OpenMarket, as compared with 39.0%-44.0% year-over-year previously

Expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 7.6%-9.0% year-over-year as compared with 6.0%-9.0% year-over-year previously, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, approximately $0.35-$0.37 per share of equity-based compensation expense, and gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, net of related tax effects

Expects pro forma (2) non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of roughly 9.1%-10.5% year-over-year as compared with 7.5%-10.5% year-over-year previously, excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisitions related liabilities measured at fair value, approximately $0.35-$0.37 per share of equity-based compensation expense, and gain from divestiture of OpenMarket, net of related tax effects

Expects free cash flow of approximately $650 million, comprised of cash flow from operations, less net capital expenditures and other, as compared with $620 million previously

Reiterates expected normalized free cash flow of approximately $820 million; normalized free cash flow excludes expected capital expenditure of $110 million related to the new campus development in Israel, $40 million of capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket, and other items



Our fourth fiscal quarter 2021 and full year fiscal 2021 outlook takes into consideration the Company’s current expectations regarding macro and industry specific risks and various uncertainties and certain assumptions that we will discuss on our earnings conference call. However, we note that market dynamics continue to shift rapidly and we cannot predict all possible outcomes, including those resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has created, and continues to create, a significant amount of uncertainty, or from current and potential customer consolidation or their other strategic corporate activities.

Appointment of Board Member

Amdocs is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Ruth Davis to the company’s board of directors, effective August 2, 2021, and subject to re-election at Amdocs’ next annual general meeting on Friday, January 28, 2022. For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of Amdocs’ website at https://investors.amdocs.com/board-directors

Conference Call Details

Amdocs will host a conference call on August 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's third quarter of fiscal 2021 results. To participate, please dial +1 (844) 513-7152, or +1 (508) 637-5600 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes before the call and enter passcode 3478186. The call will also be carried live on the Internet via the Amdocs website, www.amdocs.com.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, revenue on a constant currency(3) basis, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth. These other non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs;

changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value;

non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits (such as a gain from divestiture of OpenMarket);

equity-based compensation expense;

other; and

tax effects related to the above.

Free cash flow equals cash generated by operating activities less net capital expenditures and other. Normalized free cash flow, a measure of our operating performance, is further adjusted to exclude net capital expenditures related to the new campus development, payments for non-recurring and unusual charges (such as capital gains tax in relation to the divestiture of OpenMarket), and payments of acquisition related liabilities. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Amdocs believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Amdocs’ results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate Amdocs’ results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Amdocs believes that the presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and other financial measures, including free cash flow and normalized free cash flow, non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP interest and other expenses, net, non-GAAP income taxes, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations, as well as the net amount of cash generated by its business operations after taking into account capital spending required to maintain or expand the business.

For its internal budgeting process and in monitoring the results of the business, Amdocs’ management uses financial statements that do not include amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs, changes in certain acquisition-related liabilities measured at fair value, non-recurring and unusual charges or benefits, equity-based compensation expense, other and related tax effects. Amdocs’ management also uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the financial results of Amdocs. In addition, Amdocs believes that significant groups of investors exclude these items in reviewing its results and those of its competitors, because the amounts of the items between companies can vary greatly depending on the assumptions used by an individual company in determining the amounts of the items.

Amdocs further believes that, where the adjustments used in calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are based on specific, identified amounts that impact different line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income (including cost of revenue, research and development, selling, general and administrative, operating income, interest and other expenses, net, income taxes and net income), it is useful to investors to understand how these specific line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income are affected by these adjustments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP tables below.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

(1) Please refer to the Selected Financial Metrics tables below (figures may not sum because of rounding).

(2) Pro forma growth rate excludes the financial impact of OpenMarket (which was divested on December 31, 2020) from the current fiscal year and comparable fiscal year

(3) Revenue on a constant currency basis assumes that the exchange rates in the current period were unchanged from the prior period

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021(a) 2020 2021(a) 2020 Revenue $ 1,066,254 $ 1,026,201 $ 3,201,331 $ 3,116,091 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 689,370 681,725 2,103,601 2,052,007 Research and development 80,794 70,093 231,617 206,199 Selling, general and administrative 122,401 109,612 361,240 352,187 Amortization of purchased intangible

assets and other 18,770 17,240 60,510 57,878 911,335 878,670 2,756,968 2,668,271 Operating income 154,919 147,531 444,363 447,820 Interest and other income (expense), net 334 (2,417) (9,698) (5,059) Gain from sale of a business - - 226,410 - Income before income taxes 155,253 145,114 661,075 442,761 Income taxes 9,103 24,707 96,226 79,384 Net income $ 146,150 $ 120,407 $ 564,849 $ 363,377 Basic earnings per share $ 1.15 $ 0.90 $ 4.37 $ 2.71 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.14 $ 0.90 $ 4.34 $ 2.70 Basic weighted average number of shares

outstanding 127,172 133,150 129,362 134,013 Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding 128,050 133,593 130,115 134,758 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.36 $ 0.3275 $ 1.0475 $ 0.94





AMDOCS LIMITED

Selected Financial Metrics

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021(a) 2020 2021(a) 2020 Revenue $ 1,066,254 $ 1,026,201 $ 3,201,331 $ 3,116,091 Non-GAAP operating income 187,606 175,476 560,470 533,940 Non-GAAP net income 173,283 143,198 474,350 433,042 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per

share $ 1.35 $ 1.07 $ 3.65 $ 3.21 Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding 128,050 133,593 130,115 134,758

Free Cash Flows and Normalized Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

Three months ended Nine months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Cash Provided by Operating

Activities(a) $ 189,873 $ 186,680 $ 726,094 $ 453,456 Purchases of property and

equipment, net (c) (50,255) (41,250) (149,565) (145,955) Free Cash Flow 139,618 145,430 576,529 307,501 Tax payment on sale of business(b) 13,597 - 38,787 - Payments of acquisition related

liabilities - 7,667 13,234 9,417 Payments for previously expensed

restructuring charges - 284 - 1,929 Net capital expenditures related to

the new campus development 25,324 15,460 67,879 46,752 Normalized Free Cash Flow $ 178,539 $ 168,841 $ 696,429 $ 365,599

(a) Since January 1, 2021, OpenMarket results are not included in the Consolidated Statements of Income given its divestiture.

(b) Tax payment related to capital gain from divesture of OpenMarket, which was completed on December 31, 2020.

(c) The amounts under "Purchase of property and equipment, net” include proceeds from sale of property and equipment of $233 and $133 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021(a) Reconciliation items

GAAP Amortization

of purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based compensation

expense Changes in

certain

acquisitions

related liabilities

measured at fair

value Other



Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 689,370 $ $ (6,020) $ 74 $ - $ - $ 683,424 Research and

development 80,794 - (1,032) - - - 79,762 Selling, general and

administrative 122,401 - (6,939) - - - 115,462 Amortization of

purchased intangible

assets and other 18,770 (18,770) - - - - - Total operating

expenses 911,335 (18,770) (13,991) 74 - - 878,648 Operating income 154,919 18,770 13,991 (74) - - 187,606 Interest and other income (expense), net 334 - - - (1,510) - (1,176) Income taxes 9,103 - - - - 4,044 13,147

Net income $ 146,150 $ 18,770 $ 13,991 $ (74) $

(1,510) $

(4,044) $ 173,283































































Three months ended

June 30, 2020

Reconciliation item

GAAP Amortization of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 681,725 $ - $ (4,985) $ 356 $ - $ 677,096 Research and

development 70,093 - (711) - - 69,382 Selling, general and

administrative 109,612 - (5,365) - - 104,247 Amortization of

purchased intangible

assets and other 17,240 (17,240) - - - - Total operating

expenses 878,670 (17,240) (11,061) 356 - 850,725 Operating income 147,531 17,240 11,061 (356) - 175,476 Income taxes 24,707 - - - 5,154 29,861 Net income $ 120,407 $ 17,240 $ 11,061 $ (356) $ (5,154) $ 143,198

























































AMDOCS LIMITED

Reconciliation of Selected Financial Metrics from GAAP to Non-GAAP

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021(a) Reconciliation items

GAAP Amortization

of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Gain from

sale of a

business



Other



Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,103,601 $ - $ (16,543) $ (15,654) $ - $ - $ - $ 2,071,404 Research and

development 231,617 - (2,876) - - - - 228,741 Selling, general and

administrative 361,240 - (20,524) - - - - 340,716 Amortization of

purchased

intangible assets

and other 60,510 (60,510) - - - - - - Total operating

expenses 2,756,968 (60,510) (39,943) (15,654) - - - 2,640,861 Operating income 444,363 60,510 39,943 15,654 - - - 560,470 Interest and other income (expense), net (9,698) - - - - (686) - (10,384) Gain from sale of a business 226,410 - - - (226,410) - - - Income taxes 96,226 - - - - - (20,490) 75,736 Net income $ 564,849 $ 60,510 $ 39,943 $ 15,654 $ (226,410) $ (686) $ 20,490 $ 474,350





































































Nine months ended

June 30, 2020 Reconciliation items GAAP Amortization

of

purchased

intangible

assets and

other Equity based

compensation

expense Changes in certain

acquisitions related

liabilities measured

at fair value Tax

effect



Non-GAAP Operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 2,052,007 $ - $ (15,024) $ 4,328 $ - $ 2,041,311 Research and

development 206,199 - (2,237) - - 203,962 Selling, general and

administrative 352,187 - (15,309) - - 336,878 Amortization of

purchased

intangible assets

and other 57,878 (57,878) - - - - Total operating

expenses 2,668,271 (57,878) (32,570) 4,328 - 2,582,151 Operating income 447,820 57,878 32,570 (4,328) - 533,940 Income taxes 79,384 - - - 16,455 95,839 Net income $ 363,377 $ 57,878 $ 32,570 $ (4,328) $ (16,455) $ 433,042





























































AMDOCS LIMITED

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 853,301 $ 983,188 Short-term interest-bearing investments 193,353 752 Accounts receivable, net, including unbilled of $177,166 and $175,548, respectively 925,118 861,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 213,387 229,604 Total current assets 2,185,159 2,074,577 Property and equipment, net 654,111 607,951 Lease assets 253,322 295,494 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 2,898,365 2,874,979 Other noncurrent assets 576,544 488,620 Total assets $ 6,567,501 $ 6,341,621 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accruals and other $ 996,785 $ 930,259 Short-term financing arrangement - 100,000 Lease liabilities 58,031 59,100 Deferred revenue 220,389 126,841 Total current liabilities 1,275,205 1,216,200 Lease liabilities 195,844 230,076 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 644,414 644,023 Other noncurrent liabilities 778,290 586,167 Total Amdocs Limited Shareholders’ equity 3,631,239 3,622,646 Noncontrolling interests 42,509 42,509 Total equity 3,673,748 3,665,155 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,567,501 $ 6,341,621

AMDOCS LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

Nine months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Net income(a) $ 564,849 $ 363,377 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 157,024 144,715 Amortization of debt issuance costs 409 9 Equity-based compensation expense 39,943 32,570 Gain from sale of a business (226,410) - Deferred income taxes (64,882) 43,916 Loss from short-term interest-bearing investments 1,006 - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired: Accounts receivable, net (121,653) 18,522 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (434) (12,603) Other noncurrent assets (19,387) (14,110) Lease assets and liabilities, net 6,724 (9,869) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued personnel 110,982 (98,670) Deferred revenue 205,915 917 Income taxes payable, net 44,711 (13,752) Other noncurrent liabilities 27,297 (1,566) Net cash provided by operating activities 726,094 453,456 Cash Flow from Investing Activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (c) (149,565) (145,955) Proceeds from sale of short-term interest-bearing investments 14,333 - Purchase of short-term interest-bearing investments (208,626) - Net cash paid for business and intangible assets acquisitions (111,932) (29,258) Net cash received from sale of a business 288,990 - Other (332) (5,290) Net cash used in investing activities (167,132) (180,503) Cash Flow from Financing Activities: Borrowings under financing arrangements - 450,000 Payments under financing arrangements (100,000) (350,000) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net - 645,685 Repurchase of shares (539,969) (270,062) Proceeds from employee stock options exercises 84,474 95,979 Payments of dividends (131,892) (120,493) Payment of contingent consideration from a business acquisition (1,462) (1,411) Other - (240) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (688,849) 449,458 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (129,887) 722,411 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 983,188 471,632 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 853,301 $ 1,194,043





AMDOCS LIMITED

Supplementary Information

(In millions)

Three months ended June 30,

2021(a) March 31,

2021(a) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 North America $ 686.1 $ 679.1 $ 703.4 $ 681.6 $ 685.9 Europe 155.7 148.8 171.6 165.3 145.4 Rest of the World 224.5 220.8 211.3 206.0 194.9 Total Revenue $ 1,066.3 $ 1,048.7 $ 1,086.3 $ 1,052.9 $ 1,026.2





Three months ended June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Managed Services

Revenue $ 650.5 $ 634.6 $ 623.7 $ 610.5 $ 604.5





As of June 30,

2021(d) March 31,

2021(d) December 31,

2020(d) September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 12-Month Backlog $ 3,590 $ 3,540 $ 3,490 $ 3,620 $ 3,480

(d) Excludes OpenMarket