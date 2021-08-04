checkAd

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SECOND QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q2 2021 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $54.5 million
  • Q2 2021 consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $76.0 million
  • Q2 2021 cash flow provided by operating activities of $75.7 million; Q2 2021 Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes (as defined and reconciled below) of $62.8 million
  • Q2 2021 cash operated capital expenditures of $11.9 million; 2021 operated midstream capex guidance reduced to $30 - $50 million, a 43% decrease at the midpoint from previous guidance
  • Q2 2021 consolidated Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $81.0 million; Q2 2021 Recurring Free Cash Flow (as defined and reconciled below) of $51.0 million
  • Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved an increased cash distribution for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per common unit ($1.00 annualized); implies a 9.8% annualized yield based on the August 3, 2021 closing unit price of $10.22
  • Repurchased approximately 0.5 million common units at an average unit price of $10.94 for a total cost of $5.2 million during the quarter
  • Q2 2021 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 802 MBbl/d
  • Q2 2021 average sourced water volumes of 242 MBbl/d; 20% of total sourced water volumes in Q2 2021 sourced from recycled produced water
  • Q2 2021 average crude oil gathering volumes of 84 MBbl/d
  • Q2 2021 average gas gathering volumes of 142 BBtu/d

“The second quarter of 2021 was another strong operational performance for Rattler as volumes and operations normalized after the impact of the first quarter's weather events. Both the operated business and our equity method joint ventures witnessed a return to trend in both volumes and earnings, and the Rattler team did a tremendous job in controlling costs during the quarter. Accordingly, due to our strong financial position and with improved confidence in our free cash flow trajectory, Rattler is increasing its distribution by 25% to $1.00 annualized per common unit,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated retrenchment of Rattler's and Diamondback's operations to focus on cash flow over growth, we have tasked the Rattler organization with cutting operational expense and capital expenditures to increase cash flow in an environment in which growth in volumes and midstream capacity is not called for. The results of these efforts are apparent as Rattler has generated over $100 million in recurring free cash flow in the first half of 2021, not including divestitures of non-core real estate and the Amarillo Rattler stake, which have netted another $30 million. This free cash, even after unitholder distributions and the common unit repurchase program, has enabled Rattler to end the quarter with no net balance on its revolving credit facility. Altogether, the strong financial position with peer-leading low leverage gives Rattler flexibility, indispensable during these volatile times, in executing its mandate of creating value for its unitholders. Whether by increasing return of capital to unitholders through the distribution or its common unit repurchase program, or taking advantage of the opportunities afforded through our strategic relationship with Diamondback, we will continue to prudently allocate capital to achieve this goal.”

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded total operating income of $38.8 million, an increase of 3% compared to the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $54.5 million, an increase of 110% from the first quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $76.0 million, an increase of 16% from the first quarter of 2021.

Second quarter operated capital expenditures totaled $11.9 million and aggregate contributions to equity method joint ventures were $2.8 million. Rattler also received proceeds of $9.1 million in distributions from equity method investments during the quarter.

The following table summarizes the Company's throughput on its operated assets.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d)         84,014      91,256      84,609      94,275   
Natural gas gathering (MMBtu/d)         141,529      107,502      136,014      112,631   
Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d)         801,967      771,337      783,878      856,483   
Sourced water gathering (Bbl/d)         241,570      78,059      254,629      262,386   

CASH DISTRIBUTION

On August 2, 2021, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per common unit, payable on August 23, 2021 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

COMMON UNIT REPURCHASE PROGRAM

On October 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a common unit repurchase program to acquire up to $100.0 million of Rattler's outstanding common units through December 31, 2021. Pursuant to this program, during the second quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 475,000 common units at an average unit price of $10.94 per unit for a total cost of $5.2 million. From the end of the second quarter of 2021 through July 30, 2021, Rattler repurchased an additional 332,465 common units for a total cost of $3.4 million. In total from the program's inception through July 30, 2021, Rattler has repurchased 3,539,320 common units for a total cost of $34.5 million, utilizing 34% of the $100.0 million approved by the Board for the repurchase program.

DIVESTITURES

On April 30, 2021, Rattler and its joint venture partner, Amarillo Midstream, each sold its 50% interest in Amarillo Rattler, LLC (“Amarillo Rattler”) to EnLink Midstream for aggregate total gross potential consideration of $75.0 million, consisting of $50.0 million at closing, $10.0 million upon the first anniversary of closing and up to $15.0 million in contingent earn-out payments over a three-year span based upon Diamondback's development activity. Net of transaction expenses and working capital adjustments, Rattler received $23.5 million at closing, with an incremental $5.0 million due in April 2022.

On June 28, 2021, Rattler closed on the sale of one of its real estate properties located in Midland, Texas for proceeds of $9.1 million, including closing adjustments.

GUIDANCE

Below is Rattler's revised guidance for the full year 2021, with capital expenditures and equity method investment contributions updated to reflect the latest base operating plan.

   
  Rattler Midstream LP Guidance
   2021
   
Rattler Operated Volumes (a)  
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d) 800 - 900
Sourced Water (MBbl/d) 200 - 300
Crude Oil Gathering (MBbl/d) 75 - 85
Gas Gathering (BBtu/d) 120 - 140
   
Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics)  
Net Income $140 - $180
Adjusted EBITDA $280 - $320
Operated Midstream Capex $30 - $50
Equity Method Investment Contributions(b) $5 - $15
Equity Method Investment Distributions(b) $35 - $45
Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $50 - $70
Distribution per Unit(c) $0.90

(a)   Does not include any volumes from the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures
(b)   Includes the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures
(c)   Represents distribution paid during calendar year

CONFERENCE CALL

Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 4085657. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, August 5, 2021 through Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 4085657. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investors” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Rattler assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of Rattler, including Rattler's capital expenditure levels, asset sales and other guidance discussed above. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Rattler. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Rattler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Rattler undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2021   2020
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash         $ 17,550        $ 23,927     
Accounts receivable—related party         38,395        57,447     
Accounts receivable—third party, net         10,586        5,658     
Sourced water inventory         9,362        10,108     
Other current assets         855        1,127     
  Total current assets         76,748        98,267     
Property, plant and equipment:      
Land         85,826        85,826     
Property, plant and equipment         1,018,174        1,012,777     
Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion         (119,521 )     (100,728 )  
  Property, plant and equipment, net         984,479        997,875     
Right of use assets         235        574     
Equity method investments         517,962        532,927     
Real estate assets, net         85,045        96,687     
Intangible lease assets, net         3,899        4,262     
Deferred tax asset         67,323        73,264     
Other assets         4,193        4,732     
Total assets         $ 1,739,884        $ 1,808,588     
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable         $ 90        $ 139     
Accrued liabilities         39,621        42,508     
Taxes payable         217        192     
Short-term lease liability         235        574     
Asset retirement obligations         79        35     
  Total current liabilities         40,242        43,448     
Long-term debt         496,953        569,947     
Asset retirement obligations         16,135        15,093     
  Total liabilities         553,330        628,488     
Commitments and contingencies      
Unitholders’ equity:      
General partner—Diamondback         859        899     
Common units—public (41,075,836 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 42,356,637 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020)         375,773        385,189     
Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and as of December 31, 2020)         859        899     
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         10        (123 )  
  Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders’ equity         377,501        386,864     
Non-controlling interest         809,053        793,638     
Non-controlling interest in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         —        (402 )  
Total equity         1,186,554        1,180,100     
  Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity         $ 1,739,884        $ 1,808,588     


Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:              
Revenues—related party         $ 91,579        $ 78,031        $ 178,657        $ 194,614     
Revenues—third party         5,967        7,175        14,088        16,275     
Other income—related party         2,542        1,470        5,082        2,988     
Other income—third party         1,043        2,059        2,112        4,253     
  Total revenues         101,131        88,735        199,939        218,130     
Costs and expenses:              
Direct operating expenses         26,299        37,378        58,810        70,252     
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)         10,298        4,744        19,109        20,705     
Real estate operating expenses         544        590        1,061        1,318     
Depreciation, amortization and accretion         15,239        12,100        26,485        24,606     
Impairment and abandonments         —        —        3,371        —     
General and administrative expenses         4,956        4,175        9,590        8,689     
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets         5,005        1,243        5,011        2,781     
  Total costs and expenses         62,341        60,230        123,437        128,351     
Income (loss) from operations         38,790        28,505        76,502        89,779     
Other income (expense):              
Interest income (expense), net         (8,235 )     (1,926 )     (15,545 )     (4,547 )  
Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments         22,989        —        22,989        —     
Income (loss) from equity method investments         4,472        (13,034 )     1,649        (13,279 )  
  Total other income (expense), net         19,226        (14,960 )     9,093        (17,826 )  
Net income (loss) before income taxes         58,016        13,545        85,595        71,953     
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes         3,539        1,083        5,210        4,903     
Net income (loss)         54,477        12,462        80,385        67,050     
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest          42,032        9,640        61,925        51,197     
Net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 12,445        $ 2,822        $ 18,460        $ 15,853     
Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners per common unit:              
Basic         $ 0.30        $ 0.05        $ 0.42        $ 0.33     
Diluted         $ 0.30        $ 0.05        $ 0.42        $ 0.33     
Weighted average number of limited partner common units outstanding:              
Basic         41,033        43,812        41,386        43,756     
Diluted         41,033        43,812        41,386        43,756     


Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss)         $ 54,477        $ 12,462        $ 80,385        $ 67,050     
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:              
  Provision for deferred income taxes         3,539        1,083        5,210        4,903     
  Depreciation, amortization and accretion         15,239        12,100        26,485        24,606     
  (Gain) loss on disposal of assets         5,005        1,243        5,011        2,781     
  Unit-based compensation expense         2,485        2,120        4,817        4,339     
  Impairment and abandonments         —        —        3,371        —     
  Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments         (22,989 )     —        (22,989 )     —     
  (Income) loss from equity method investments         (4,472 )     13,034        (1,649 )     13,279     
  Distributions from equity method investments         9,055        —        9,055        —     
  Other         504        —        1,007        —     
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
  Accounts receivable—related party         7,843        (3,508 )     19,052        28,166     
  Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable         2,567        (10,247 )     (3,525 )     (18,787 )  
  Other         2,491        5,590        2,182        5,527     
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities         75,744        33,877        128,412        131,864     
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to property, plant and equipment         (11,853 )     (39,541 )     (17,713 )     (91,587 )  
Contributions to equity method investments         (2,791 )     (33,469 )     (6,454 )     (66,032 )  
Distributions from equity method investments         —        8,109        9,107        17,870     
Proceeds from the sale of equity method investments         23,455        —        23,455        —     
Proceeds from the sale of real estate         9,118        —        9,118        —     
Other         250        —        250        42     
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities         18,179        (64,901 )     17,763        (139,707 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility         12,000        72,000        24,000        99,000     
Payments on credit facility         (61,000 )     —        (98,000 )     —     
Repurchased units as part of unit buyback         (5,198 )     —        (16,312 )     —     
Distribution to public          (8,183 )     (12,673 )     (16,446 )     (25,346 )  
Distribution to Diamondback          (21,583 )     (31,287 )     (43,166 )     (62,573 )  
Other         (2,169 )     (2,029 )     (2,628 )     (2,701 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities         (86,133 )     26,011        (152,552 )     8,380     
Net increase (decrease) in cash         7,790        (5,013 )     (6,377 )     537     
Cash at beginning of period         9,760        16,183        23,927        10,633     
Cash at end of period         $ 17,550        $ 11,170        $ 17,550        $ 11,170     


Rattler Midstream LP
Pipeline Infrastructure Assets
(unaudited)
           
  As of June 30, 2021
(miles)(a) Delaware Basin   Midland Basin   Permian Total
Crude oil         112      46      158   
Natural gas         159      —      159   
Produced water         270      249      519   
Sourced water         27      74      101   
Total         568      369      937   

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Capacity/Capability
(unaudited)
               
  As of June 30, 2021
(capacity/capability)(a) Delaware Basin   Midland Basin   Permian Total   Utilization
Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d)         225,000      65,000      290,000      30  %
Natural gas compression (Mcf/d)         151,000      —      151,000      78  %
Natural gas gathering (Mcf/d)         180,000      —      180,000      65  %
Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d)         1,330,000      1,784,000      3,114,000      26  %
Sourced water gathering (Bbl/d)         120,000      455,000      575,000      42  %

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Throughput
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(throughput)(a) 2021   2020   2021   2020
Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d)         84,014      91,256      84,609      94,275   
Natural gas gathering (MMBtu/d)         141,529      107,502      136,014      112,631   
Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d)         801,967      771,337      783,878      856,483   
Sourced water gathering (Bbl/d)         241,570      78,059      254,629      262,386   

(a) Does not include any volumes of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP plus net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest before interest expense (net of amount capitalized), depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, its proportional depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments, its proportional impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, impairment and abandonments, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, (gain) loss from sale of equity method investment, provision for income taxes and other. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss). However, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss), and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted net income (loss) and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Rattler provides a range for the forecasts of net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted net income (loss) and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, the Company cannot reconcile forecasted net income (loss) to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 12,445        $ 2,822        $ 18,460        $ 15,853     
  Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest         42,032        9,640        61,925        51,197     
Net income (loss)         54,477        12,462        80,385        67,050     
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized         8,235        1,926        15,545        4,547     
Depreciation, amortization and accretion         15,239        12,100        26,485        24,606     
Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments          10,036        7,244        20,561        11,010     
Impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments         —        15,839        2,933        15,839     
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense         2,485        2,120        4,817        4,339     
Impairment and abandonments         —        —        3,371        —     
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets         5,005        1,243        5,011        2,781     
Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments         (22,989 )     —        (22,989 )     —     
Provision for income taxes         3,539        1,083        5,210        4,903     
Other         22        (138 )     34        (216 )  
Adjusted EBITDA         76,049        53,879        141,363        134,859     
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest         55,084        38,288        102,219        95,912     
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 20,965        $ 15,591        $ 39,144        $ 38,947     

Adjusted net income (loss) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) adjusted for (gain) loss on disposal of assets, gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments and related income tax adjustments. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) is useful because the measure provides useful information to analysts and investors for analysis of its operating results on a consistent, comparable basis from period to period. The Company's computation of adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP to adjusted net income (loss) for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
       
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
  Amounts   Amounts Per Dilutive Share
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income:      
Net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 12,445        $ 0.30     
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest         42,032        1.02     
Net income (loss)         54,477        1.32     
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets         5,005        0.12     
Gain (loss) on sale of equity method investments         (22,989 )     (0.55 )  
Adjusted income (loss) excluding above items         36,493        0.89     
Income tax adjustment for above items         1,168        0.03     
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)         37,661        0.92     
Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest         29,001        0.71     
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 8,660        $ 0.21     
       
Weighted average common units outstanding:
Basic           41,033     
Diluted           41,033     

Operating cash flow before working capital changes, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, represents net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP without regard to changes in operating assets and liabilities. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to operating cash flow before working capital changes is net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes operating cash flow before working capital changes is an accepted measure which reflects cash flow from operating activities, additions to property, plant and equipment and net investments in its equity method investments across periods on a consistent basis. The Company also uses this measure because adjusted operating cash flow relates to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements that the Company may not control and may not relate to the period in which the operating activities occurred. This allows the Company to compare its operating performance with that of other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Free Cash Flow, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, is operating cash flow before working capital changes net of additions to property, plant, and equipment, contributions to equity method investments and distributions from equity method investments, proceeds from the sale of equity method investments, proceeds from the sale of real estate and other. Recurring Free Cash Flow, which is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, is Free Cash Flow less contributions to equity method investments, proceeds from the sale of equity method investments, proceeds from the sale of real estate and other investing cash flows. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow and Recurring Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes that Free Cash Flow and Recurring Free Cash Flow are useful to investors as they provide the amount of cash available for reducing debt, investing in additional capital projects or paying dividends. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities as an indicator of operating performance. The Company's computation of operating cash flow before working capital changes, Free Cash Flow and Recurring Free Cash Flow may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to operating cash flow before working capital changes, to Free Cash Flow and to Recurring Free Cash Flow:

Rattler Midstream LP
Operating Cash Flow
(unaudited, in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Net cash provided by operating activities         $ 75,744      $ 33,877        $ 128,412        $ 131,864     
Less: Changes in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable—related party         7,843      (3,508 )     19,052        28,166     
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable         2,567      (10,247 )     (3,525 )     (18,787 )  
Other         2,491      5,590        2,182        5,527     
Total working capital changes         12,901      (8,165 )     17,709        14,906     
Operating cash flow before working capital changes         $ 62,843      $ 42,042        $ 110,703        $ 116,958     


Rattler Midstream LP
Free Cash Flow and Recurring Free Cash Flow
(unaudited, in thousands)
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
Operating cash flow before working capital changes         $ 62,843        $ 42,042        $ 110,703        $ 116,958     
               
Additions to property, plant and equipment         (11,853 )     (39,541 )     (17,713 )     (91,587 )  
Contributions to equity method investments         (2,791 )     (33,469 )     (6,454 )     (66,032 )  
Distributions from equity method investments         —        8,109        9,107        17,870     
Proceeds from the sale of equity method investments         23,455        —        23,455        —     
Proceeds from the sale of real estate         9,118        —        9,118        —     
Other         250        —        250        42     
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities         18,179        (64,901 )     17,763        (139,707 )  
Free Cash Flow         81,022        (22,859 )     128,466        (22,749 )  
Contributions to equity method investments         2,791        33,469        6,454        66,032     
Proceeds from the sale of equity method investments         (23,455 )     —        (23,455 )     —     
Proceeds from the sale of real estate         (9,118 )     —        (9,118 )     —     
Other         (250 )     —        (250 )     (42 )  
Recurring Free Cash Flow         $ 50,990        $ 10,610        $ 102,097        $ 43,241     

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
IR@rattlermidstream.com
Source: Rattler Midstream LP; Diamondback Energy, Inc.

 





