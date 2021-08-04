IntelGenx Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

Revenue was $162,000, compared to $42,000 in the 2020 second quarter.





Net comprehensive loss was $2.5 million, compared to $1.3 million in Q2-2020.





Adjusted EBITDA loss was $1.7 million, compared to $1.5 million in the 2020 second quarter.



Second Quarter and Recent Developments:

Strengthened Board of Directors with the appointments of Srinivas G. Rao, M.D., Ph.D. and Frank Stegert pursuant to the purchaser rights agreement by and between the Company and ATAI Life Sciences AG (“atai”).





Received subscriptions from investors in the United States for $2.1 million principal amount of 8% convertible notes due July 31, 2025. IntelGenx intends to use the proceeds to finance its Montelukast study.





Entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement with an undisclosed global veterinary health company, which will evaluate IntelGenx’s proprietary VetaFilm platform in cats.





Completed the $12,346,300 investment in IntelGenx by atai. As a result of the investment, ATAI now holds approximately 25% of the issued and outstanding common stock of IntelGenx.





Received a second secured loan of $500,000 from atai.





Entered into a second feasibility agreement with atai for the development of novel formulations of Salvinorin A, a naturally occurring psychedelic compound being developed for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and other indications, based on IntelGenx’s polymeric film technologies.

"During the second quarter, we executed two agreements that further solidified IntelGenx’s position as a leader in oral films,” commented Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx. “The expansion of our strategic partnership with atai to include an additional psychedelic compound is a testament to the benefits of our technology, while our agreement with one of the world’s fastest growing animal healthcare companies represents another step toward establishing VetaFilmTM as a new standard for pets. In addition, since the beginning of the quarter, we significantly strengthened our balance sheet, which well positions us to continue advancing our portfolio of innovative film products and product candidates.”