S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 13, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended the monthly distribution on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on July 30, 2021 was $16.43.



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.00000 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.