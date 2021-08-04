Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Treasure Coin Finds and Major Ship Objects

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS) announces the Company, with its partner Gold Hound LLC, has found significant amount of historic coins from a suspected …

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (OTC PINK:BLIS) announces the Company, with its partner Gold Hound LLC, has found significant amount of historic coins from a suspected 1715 Fleet Spanish Shipwreck off the operating area off the East Coast of Florida. The coins range from 2, 4 to 8 Silver Reales (2 being smaller and 8 largest) and have been found with significant other shipwreck material in a short time. The finds were made in what has been determined to be a trail of material from offshore leading to large number of targets. Most significantly, only a few dozen target areas out of hundreds surveyed have already yielded these significant finds. The location is associated with a number of 1715 Spanish wrecks found over the years in the area, with large amounts of treasure and historic artifacts left to be found. The significance is the targets and trail being followed had not been explored before, resulting in this recent large yield of artifacts, and such treasure coins that are directly tied to a ship or ships of the 1715 Fleet. The exact identity of the source from which of the eleven ships that were lost has not been ascertained as of yet. Valuation of such materials, coins and other artifacts will be determined later.

Over the last two weeks, teams including crew and divers from TSR and Gold Hound have been working from the dive and exploration boat Capitana, on a continual constant basis exploring and recovering from the the hundreds of new targets developed by Gold Hound over a year of surveying these previously unexplored spots on the ocean floor. Without doubt the materials are from such a period wreck. These include such things as lead and iron parts of a ship including large nearly two large diameter ship sailing mast rings, weights, intact jars, pottery, and other shipwreck materials directly related to the wreck of the ships which occurred July 30, 1715, during a hurricane. Such finds have included a trail of a large amount of ballast stones that show the ship was bottomed out during the storm and the cargo of large amount of silver reales (Spanish term for silver minted coins) and gold coins (called escudos) which were part of the Fleet being transported from Havana back to Spain.