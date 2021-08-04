Performant Financial Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 10, 2021

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-6003 (domestic) or 201-493-6725 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through August 17, 2021 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13721981.

Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:PFMT), a provider of technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services, will report its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

The company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com. A replay will be available on the website immediately following the call.

About Performant Financial Corporation

Performant helps government and commercial organizations enhance revenue and contain costs by preventing, identifying and recovering waste, improper payments and defaulted assets. Performant is a leading provider of these services in several industries, including healthcare, student loans and government. Performant has been providing recovery audit services for more than nine years to both commercial and government clients, including serving as a Recovery Auditor for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more about Performant Financial, please visit https://www.performantcorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005149/en/