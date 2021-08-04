VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results

“VIZIO delivered excellent second quarter results driven by strong advertising growth, a direct benefit of our expanding dual revenue model,” said William Wang, CEO of VIZIO. “Our increased revenue, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter is a testament to our talented team, who rose to the challenges that we and many other industries continue to face as a result of the global pandemic. We continue to invest heavily in our talent, adding nearly 200 jobs throughout the company in the first half of 2021 as we ramp up our numerous CTV initiatives. With our Platform+ business continuing its rapid growth trajectory, supported by our ongoing investments in our software and hardware integration, we are excited about the path we are on during a transformative time in the media and entertainment industry.”

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO ) today announced the following results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the corresponding period of last year:

Business highlights include:

Launched our 2022 collection, which includes our 4K Ultra HD TVs and the industry's best color range 1

Expanded award-winning 2022 collection of immersive soundbars featuring DolbyAtmos and DTS:X

Powerful new Bluetooth VIZIO Voice remote enabling faster search & discovery

Doubled our direct advertiser customer base versus last year, and tripled our average revenue per advertiser

First IAB NewFronts presentation led to strong upfront commitments from advertisers

Expanded WatchFree with 32 FAST channels including Hallmark Movies, Real Crime, and Forensic Files

Leveraged first-party viewership data to launch curated FAST channels Fork & Flight and VIZIO Investigation

Surpassed 11 million TVs capable of dynamic ad insertion

Based on the industry standard Rec. 2020 (uv) color space, per third-party/Rtings.com as of August 2, 2021

Selected Quarterly Financial Results

(Unaudited, in millions, except percentages and ARPU)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change Financial Highlights(1) Revenue Device $ 335.6 $ 366.9 (9 )% Platform+ 65.5 26.6 146 % Total Revenue $ 401.2 $ 393.5 2 % Gross Profit Device 32.1 40.2 (20 )% Platform+ 47.5 17.8 167 % Total Gross Profit 79.5 58.0 37 % Operating Expenses 88.4 35.2 151 % Net Income $ (14.0 ) $ 17.3 (181 )% Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 26.5 $ 24.7 7 % Operational Metrics Smart TV Shipments 1.1 1.6 (31 )% SmartCast Active Accounts (as of) 14.0 9.8 43 % VIZIO Hours 7,151 5,870 22 % SmartCast Hours 3,505 2,874 22 % SmartCast ARPU (TTM) $ 16.76 $ 8.82 90 %

a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below

Financial Outlook

(In millions)

Third Quarter 2021 Platform+ Net Revenue $76 - $82 Platform+ Gross Profit $55 - $60 Adjusted EBITDA $20 - $25

Virtual Investor Event – Wednesday, August 4, 2021

VIZIO management will hold a live question and answer webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss VIZIO's quarterly results and outlook. To listen to the webcast please visit this link. Following the live audio webcast, a playback will be available on VIZIO's Investor Relations website (investors.vizio.com) through October 1, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. (ET).

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through VIZIO’s Investor Relations website at investors.vizio.com. VIZIO announces material information to the public about VIZIO, its products and services, and other matters through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, its Investor Relations website (investors.vizio.com), its blog (accessible via vizio.com/en/newsroom) and its Twitter account (@VIZIO) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Key Operational and Financial Metrics

We review certain key operational and financial metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. We regularly review and may adjust our processes for calculating our internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Smart TV Shipments. We define Smart TV Shipments as the number of Smart TV units shipped to retailers or direct to consumers in a given period. Smart TV Shipments currently drive the majority of our revenue and provide the foundation for increased adoption of our SmartCast operating system and the growth of our Platform+ revenue. The growth rate between Smart TV units shipped and Device net revenue is not directly correlated because VIZIO’s Device net revenue can be impacted by other variables, such as the series and sizes of Smart TVs sold during the period, the introduction of new products as well as the number of sound bars shipped.

SmartCast Active Accounts. We define SmartCast Active Accounts as the number of VIZIO Smart TVs where a user has activated the SmartCast operating system through an internet connection at least once in the past 30 days. We believe that the number of SmartCast Active Accounts is an important metric to measure the size of our engaged user base, the attractiveness and usability of our operating system, and subsequent monetization opportunities to increase our Platform+ net revenue.

Total VIZIO Hours. We define Total VIZIO Hours as the aggregate amount of time users spend utilizing our Smart TVs in any capacity. We believe this usage metric is critical to understanding our total potential monetization opportunities.

SmartCast Hours. We define SmartCast Hours as the aggregate amount of time viewers engage with our SmartCast platform to stream content or access other applications. This metric reflects the size of the audience engaged with our operating system as well as indicates the growth and awareness of our platform. It is also a measure of the success of our offerings in addressing increased user demand for OTT streaming. Greater user engagement translates into increased revenue opportunities as we earn a significant portion of our Platform+ net revenue through advertising, which is influenced by the amount of time users spend on our platform.

SmartCast ARPU. We define SmartCast ARPU as total Platform+ net revenue, less revenue attributable to legacy VIZIO V.I.A. Plus units, during the preceding four quarters divided by the average of (i) the number of SmartCast Active Accounts at the end of the current period; and (ii) the number of SmartCast Active Accounts at the end of the corresponding prior year period. SmartCast ARPU indicates the level at which we are monetizing our SmartCast Active Account user base. Growth in SmartCast ARPU is driven significantly by our ability to add users to our platform and our ability to monetize those users.

Device gross profit. We define Device gross profit as Device net revenue less Device cost of goods sold in a given period. Device gross profit is directly influenced by consumer demand, device offerings, and our ability to maintain a cost-efficient supply chain.

Platform+ gross profit. We define Platform+ gross profit as Platform+ net revenue less Platform+ cost of goods sold in a given period. As we continue to grow and scale our business, we expect Platform+ gross profit to increase over the long term.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, VIZIO considers certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA. We define Adjusted EBITDA as total net income before interest income, other (expense) income, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important metric to assess our operating performance and help us to manage our working capital needs. Utilizing Adjusted EBITDA, we can identify and evaluate trends in our business as well as provide investors with consistency and comparability to facilitate period-to-period comparisons of our business. We believe that providing users with non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA may assist investors in seeing VIZIO’s operating results through the eyes of management and in comparing VIZIO’s operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

We use Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income as part of our overall assessment of our operating performance and the management of our working capital needs. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the definition used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish Adjusted EBITDA or similar metrics. Furthermore, Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations in that it does not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Thus, Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, including net income.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income. We encourage investors and others not to rely on any single financial measure and to view Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or VIZIO’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “going to,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding VIZIO’s future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, our expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our ability to keep pace with technological advances in our industry and successfully compete in highly competitive markets. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include the possibility that: we are not able to keep pace with technological advances in our industry and successfully compete in highly competitive markets; we do not have the ability to continue to increase the sales of our Smart TVs; we cannot attract and maintain SmartCast Active Accounts; we cannot increase SmartCast Hours; we are not able to attract and maintain popular content on our platform; we are not able to maintain relationships with advertisers; and we cannot adapt to market conditions and technological developments, including with respect to our platform's compatibility with applications developed by content providers.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on March 24, 2021, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2021 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed following this earnings release. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to VIZIO as of the date hereof, and VIZIO disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue: Device $ 335,644 $ 366,886 $ 789,104 $ 675,741 Platform+ 65,513 26,577 117,709 50,263 Total net revenue 401,157 393,463 906,813 726,004 Cost of goods sold: Device 303,582 326,708 708,821 603,065 Platform+ 18,035 8,781 31,788 17,237 Total cost of goods sold 321,617 335,489 740,609 620,302 Gross profit: Device 32,062 40,178 80,283 72,676 Platform+ 47,478 17,796 85,921 33,026 Total gross profit 79,540 57,974 166,204 105,702 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 77,739 29,799 145,589 59,915 Marketing 9,986 4,827 14,390 11,075 Depreciation and amortization 654 584 1,267 1,245 Total operating expenses 88,379 35,210 161,246 72,235 Income (loss) from operations (8,839 ) 22,764 4,958 33,467 Interest income 57 79 138 426 Other income (expense), net 35 45 (154 ) 391 Total non-operating income (expense) 92 124 (16 ) 817 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,747 ) 22,888 4,942 34,284 Provision for income taxes 5,256 5,567 15,600 7,676 Net (loss) income $ (14,003 ) $ 17,321 $ (10,658 ) $ 26,608 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A and Class B stockholders: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.14 Weighted-average Class A and Class B common shares outstanding: Basic 184,273 144,416 165,108 144,342 Diluted 184,273 147,019 165,108 146,981

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands except share amounts) As of June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,380 $ 207,728 Accounts receivable, net 193,880 405,609 Other receivables due from related parties 806 978 Inventories 17,244 10,545 Income tax receivable 15,110 1,315 Other current assets 78,392 55,460 Total current assets 670,812 681,635 Property, equipment and software, net 9,737 7,929 Goodwill, net 44,788 44,788 Intangible assets, net 74 131 Deferred income taxes 25,424 26,652 Other assets 12,985 13,847 Total assets $ 763,820 $ 774,982 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable due to related parties $ 131,805 $ 209,362 Accounts payable 116,067 166,805 Accrued expenses 134,130 154,959 Accrued royalties 66,017 81,143 Other current liabilities 5,153 5,272 Total current liabilities 453,172 617,541 Other long-term liabilities 7,461 8,210 Total liabilities 460,633 625,751 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000 and 0 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 0 and 250 shares authorized and 0 and 135 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively — 2,565 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 and 675,000 Class A shares authorized, 87,660 and 150,831 Class A shares issued, and 86,624 and 150,831 Class A shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 200,000 and 0 Class B shares authorized and 98,291 and 0 Class B shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 150,000 and 0 Class C shares authorized and 0 Class C shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 18 15 Additional paid-in capital 267,107 98,885 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (144 ) 873 Retained earnings 36,206 46,893 Total stockholders’ equity 303,187 149,231 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 763,820 $ 774,982

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (10,658 ) $ 26,608 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,267 1,245 Deferred income taxes 1,228 - Share-based compensation expense 60,660 2,679 Allowance for doubtful accounts 685 83 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 211,044 127,760 Other receivables due from related parties 172 3,924 Inventories (6,700 ) 1,278 Income taxes receivable (13,795 ) 778 Other current assets (23,174 ) (4,855 ) Other assets 1,110 (3,233 ) Accounts payable due to related parties (77,556 ) (62,622 ) Accounts payable (50,754 ) (78,387 ) Accrued expenses (26,541 ) (33,117 ) Accrued royalties (15,126 ) (523 ) Income taxes payable - 6,788 Other current liabilities (120 ) 828 Other long-term liabilities (749 ) 2,434 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 50,993 (8,332 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,770 ) (529 ) Investment in third party (249 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (3,019 ) (529 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,299 163 Payment of dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock (594 ) - Proceeds from IPO, net of $10,700 in direct offering costs 148,044 - Payments of other offering costs (2,627 ) - Withholding taxes paid on behalf of employees on net settled stock-based awards (35,442 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 110,680 163 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,002 ) 412 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 157,652 (8,286 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207,728 176,579 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 365,380 $ 168,293 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 26,677 $ 63 Cash paid for interest $ 108 $ 92 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities — $ 4,289 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities $ 1,444 $ 1,171 Withholding taxes not yet paid for net settled stock awards $ 5,131 — IPO costs not yet paid $ 398 —

VIZIO HOLDING CORP. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (14,003 ) $ 17,321 Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest income (57 ) (79 ) Other expense (income), net (35 ) (45 ) Provision for income taxes 5,256 5,567 Depreciation and amortization 654 584 Share-based compensation 34,641 1,340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,456 $ 24,688

