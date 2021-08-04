checkAd

Sage Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming August Investor Conferences

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain, announced today that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in August:

  • 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference: Barry Greene, Chief Executive Officer of Sage Therapeutics, will be a featured speaker on the panel, The Brains of the Operation - Novel Approaches in Neuro, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference: fireside chat on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of each event can be accessed on the investor page of Sage’s website at investor.sagerx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. We are pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and our depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Our mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner. For more information, please visit www.sagerx.com.



