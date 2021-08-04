checkAd

Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 1, 2021. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.

ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE
 Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Sweaty Betty, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Wolverine, Keds, Chaco, Bates, HYTEST, and Stride Rite. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat and Harley-Davidson. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.



03.08.21Wolverine Worldwide Acquires Women’s Activewear Brand Sweaty Betty
29.07.21Wolverine Worldwide Delivers Record Second-Quarter Revenue and Raises Full-Year Outlook
15.07.21Wolverine Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for July 29, 2021
