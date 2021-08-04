Smith Micro Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I remain very bullish about where things stand for Smith Micro after a successful quarter,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “Second quarter financial results came in-line with our expectations as we continue to integrate the people, customers and technology gained through the largest acquisition in Company history. Strategic discussions with our largest carrier customers continue to move in the right direction, which we believe will set the Company up for a strong back half in 2021 and beyond.”

Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ: SMSI ) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $15.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $12.9 million reported in the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second quarter 2021 gross profit was $12.6 million compared to $11.7 million reported in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 79 percent for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 90 percent for the second quarter of 2020.

Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, or $0.10 loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisitions costs) for the second quarter of 2021 was $307 thousand, or $0.01 loss per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million, or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Second Quarter Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Results

Smith Micro reported revenue of $27.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $26.3 million reported in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.4 million compared to $23.8 million reported for the same period in 2020.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 82 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to 91 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

GAAP net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $8.4 million, or $0.17 loss per share, compared to GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP net income (which excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition costs) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $393 thousand, or $0.01 diluted earnings per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $7.1 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 were $29.9 million.

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company considers, and has included in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit, income (loss) before taxes, net income (loss), and earnings (loss) per share in the presentation of financial results in this press release. Management believes this non-GAAP presentation may be more meaningful in analyzing our income generation and has therefore excluded the following items from GAAP earnings calculations: stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and acquisition costs. Additionally, since the Company currently has federal and state net operating loss carryforwards that can be utilized to reduce future cash payments for income taxes, these non-GAAP adjustments have not been tax effected and the resulting income tax expense reflects actual taxes paid or accrued during each period. This presentation may be considered more indicative of our ongoing operational performance. The table below presents the differences between non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) on an absolute and per-share basis. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and the non-financial measures as reported by Smith Micro may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related conference call may be, forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to our financial prospects and other projections of our outlook or performance and our future business plans, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are customer concentration, given that the majority of our sales depend on a few large customer relationships, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results, changes in demand for our products from our customers and their end-users, changes in requirements for our products imposed by our customers or by the third party providers of software and/or platforms that we use, our ability to effectively integrate, market and sell acquired product lines, new and changing technologies, customer acceptance and timing of deployment of those technologies, and our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) unaudited audited June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash & cash equivalents $ 29,936 $ 25,754 Accounts receivable, net 14,941 12,347 Prepaid and other assets 2,046 1,189 Total current assets 46,923 39,290 Equipment & improvements, net 3,186 2,170 Right-of-use assets 5,379 5,785 Other assets 597 694 Intangible assets, net 41,255 12,698 Goodwill 40,085 12,266 TOTAL ASSETS $ 137,425 $ 72,903 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,372 $ 2,282 Accrued payroll and benefits 4,748 2,867 Current operating lease liabilities 1,401 1,433 Other accrued liabilities 2,327 216 Deferred revenue 864 1,572 Total current liabilities 12,712 8,370 Operating lease liabilities 4,311 4,805 Deferred rent 804 887 Deferred tax liability, net 59 59 Other long-term liabilities 66 66 Total non-current liabilities 5,240 5,817 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 54 41 Additional paid in capital 349,077 279,905 Accumulated comprehensive deficit (229,658 ) (221,230 ) Total stockholders' equity 119,473 58,716 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 137,425 $ 72,903

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) unaudited unaudited For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 15,919 $ 12,933 $ 27,300 $ 26,255 Cost of revenues 3,358 1,269 4,903 2,441 Gross profit 12,561 11,664 22,397 23,814 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 4,853 2,613 9,085 5,400 Research and development 7,972 4,604 13,155 8,333 General and administrative 4,946 3,070 8,604 6,744 Total operating expenses 17,771 10,287 30,844 20,477 Operating income (loss) (5,210 ) 1,377 (8,447 ) 3,337 Non-operating income: Interest income, net 16 2 24 87 Other expense, net 5 — 9 — Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (5,189 ) 1,379 (8,414 ) 3,424 Income tax expense 14 — 14 — Net income (loss) $ (5,203 ) $ 1,379 $ (8,428 ) $ 3,424 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.08 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 53,017 41,127 48,219 40,305 Diluted 53,017 43,079 48,219 42,346

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) unaudited unaudited For the Three Months For the Six Months Ended June 30, Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,203 ) $ 1,379 $ (8,428 ) $ 3,424 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,984 1,018 5,481 1,662 Non-cash lease expense 311 267 618 511 Provision for doubtful accounts and other adjustments to accounts receivable — (5 ) (3 ) (9 ) Provision for excess and obsolete inventory — — (97 ) — Stock based compensation 1,279 809 2,295 1,441 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable (378 ) (654 ) 3,640 (1,637 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (606 ) (848 ) (225 ) (633 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (428 ) 148 (1,077 ) (686 ) Deferred revenue (163 ) (40 ) (708 ) 262 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (2,204 ) 2,074 1,496 4,335 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net (56,865 ) — (56,865 ) (12,150 ) Capital expenditures (146 ) (81 ) (336 ) (852 ) Other investing activities 58 11 69 (204 ) Net cash used in investing activities (56,953 ) (70 ) (57,132 ) (13,206 ) Financing activities: Proceeds (payments) from common stock offering, net (187 ) — 59,711 — Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants — 2,151 40 4,196 Other financing activities 33 3 67 21 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (154 ) 2,154 59,818 4,217 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (59,311 ) 4,158 4,182 (4,654 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 89,247 19,456 25,754 28,268 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 29,936 $ 23,614 $ 29,936 $ 23,614 Free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (2,204 ) $ 2,074 $ 1,496 $ 4,335 Capital expenditures (146 ) (81 ) (336 ) (852 ) Free cash flow (1) $ (2,350 ) $ 1,993 $ 1,160 $ 3,483 (1) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (in thousands, except per share data) - unaudited GAAP Stock Compensation Intangibles Amortization Acquisition Costs Non- GAAP Three Months Ended 6/30/2021 Gross profit $ 12,561 $ - $ - $ - $ 12,561 Selling and marketing expenses 4,853 (236 ) (1,736 ) - 2,881 Research and development expenses 7,972 (241 ) (909 ) - 6,822 General and administrative expenses 4,946 (802 ) - (972 ) 3,172 Total operating expenses 17,771 (1,279 ) (2,645 ) (972 ) 12,875 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (5,189 ) 1,279 2,645 972 (293 ) Net income (loss) (5,203 ) 1,279 2,645 972 (307 ) Earnings (loss) per share: basic (0.10 ) 0.02 0.05 0.02 (0.01 ) Earnings (loss) per share: diluted (0.10 ) 0.02 0.05 0.02 (0.01 ) Three Months Ended 6/30/2020 Gross profit $ 11,664 $ - $ - $ - $ 11,664 Selling and marketing expenses 2,613 (144 ) (483 ) - 1,986 Research and development expenses 4,604 (146 ) (366 ) - 4,092 General and administrative expenses 3,070 (518 ) - - 2,552 Total operating expenses 10,287 (808 ) (849 ) - 8,630 Income before provision for income taxes 1,379 808 849 - 3,036 Net income 1,379 808 849 - 3,036 Earnings per share: basic 0.03 0.02 0.02 - 0.07 Earnings per share: diluted 0.03 0.02 0.02 - 0.07 Six Months Ended 6/30/2021 Gross profit $ 22,397 $ - $ - $ - $ 22,397 Selling and marketing expenses 9,085 (426 ) (3,724 ) - 4,935 Research and development expenses 13,155 (434 ) (1,219 ) - 11,502 General and administrative expenses 8,604 (1,435 ) (1,583 ) 5,586 Total operating expenses 30,844 (2,295 ) (4,943 ) (1,583 ) 22,023 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (8,414 ) 2,295 4,943 1,583 407 Net income (loss) (8,428 ) 2,295 4,943 1,583 393 Earnings (loss) per share: basic (0.17 ) 0.05 0.10 0.03 0.01 Earnings (loss) per share: diluted (0.17 ) 0.05 0.10 0.03 0.01 Six Months Ended 6/30/2020 Gross profit $ 23,814 $ - $ - $ - $ 23,814 Selling and marketing expenses 5,400 (258 ) (750 ) - 4,392 Research and development expenses 8,333 (265 ) (614 ) - 7,454 General and administrative expenses 6,744 (918 ) - (918 ) 4,908 Total operating expenses 20,477 (1,441 ) (1,364 ) (918 ) 16,754 Income before provision for income taxes 3,424 1,441 1,364 918 7,147 Net income 3,424 1,441 1,364 918 7,147 Earnings per share: basic 0.08 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.18 Earnings per share: diluted 0.08 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.17 Note: Earnings (loss) per share: basic and diluted - may be impacted by rounding to allow rows to calculate.

