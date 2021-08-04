checkAd

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“NUPLAZID performed well in the second quarter of 2021, highlighted by our ability to drive growth while still navigating the continued impact from the pandemic,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “We recently completed a Type A meeting with the FDA regarding pimavanserin for dementia-related psychosis and plan to continue our engagement in another meeting with the FDA later this year to further discuss potential paths to approval. Looking ahead, we plan to announce top-line results by the end of the year from our Phase 3 study in Rett syndrome and our proof-of-concept Phase 2 study in postoperative pain.”

Company Updates

  • Completed a Type A End of Review meeting regarding the FDA’s complete response letter (CRL) for the sNDA for pimavanserin for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP). At the meeting, the FDA reiterated their stated position in the CRL, that pimavanserin should be studied by individual subgroups of dementia, and advised that the best path forward is to conduct an additional clinical study in each of the subgroups for which we seek approval. However, the FDA also indicated that they are open to having another meeting to discuss additional analyses from the HARMONY and -019 studies in support of a potential resubmission without an additional clinical study.
  • The New England Journal of Medicine published the positive results from the Phase 3 HARMONY study evaluating pimavanserin in patients with dementia-related psychosis in July 2021.
  • Results from an open-label extension safety study with pimavanserin supporting sustained response in Parkinson’s disease psychosis patients was published online in the June 2021 issue of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders.
  • Completed enrollment of the Phase 3 LAVENDER study evaluating trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, with top-line results expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Initiated a Phase 2 study of ACP-044 for pain associated with osteoarthritis in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Top-line results from the Phase 2 study of ACP-044 for the treatment of postoperative pain following bunionectomy surgery are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Financial Results

Revenue

Net sales of NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) were $115.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 5% as compared to $110.1 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, Acadia reported net product sales of $221.8 million and $200.2 million, respectively.

Research and Development

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $56.9 million, compared to $64.3 million for the same period of 2020. The decrease in the three month period ending June 2021 compared to June 2020 was largely due to the cessation of development costs of pimavanserin for major depressive disorder and lower development costs for DRP. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, research and development expenses were $113.9 million and $136.9 million. The decrease for the six month period ending June 2021 compared to June 2020 was largely due to lower development costs of pimavanserin and trofinetide, partially offset by increased development costs for ACP-044.

Selling, General and Administrative

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $96.8 million, compared to $84.3 million for the same period of 2020. The increase for the three month period ending June 2021 compared to June 2020 was primarily due to increased costs associated with advertising and promotion, corporate support functions and stock-based compensation. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, selling, general and administrative expenses were $208.5 million and $186.3 million, respectively. The increase for the six month period ending June 2021 compared to June 2020 was primarily due to increased costs associated with advertising, promotion and preparations for the potential DRP launch.

Net Loss

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Acadia reported a net loss of $43.9 million, or $0.27 per common share, compared to a net loss of $42.1 million, or $0.27 per common share, for the same period in 2020. The net losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 included $22.0 million and $19.5 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, Acadia reported a net loss of $110.3 million, or $0.69 per common share, compared to a net loss of $130.2 million, or $0.83 per common share, for the same period in 2020. The net losses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 included $35.2 million and $41.9 million, respectively, of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and Investments

At June 30, 2021, Acadia’s cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $556.9 million, compared to $632.0 million at December 31, 2020.

2021 Financial Guidance

  • NUPLAZID net sales guidance is decreased to $480 to $515 million from the previous range of $510 to $550 million as a result of the continued impact of the pandemic with fewer Parkinson’s disease patient office visits and lower occupancy rates at long-term care facilities, as well as a revised gross-to-net expectation of approximately 20% compared to prior expectation of high teens.
  • GAAP R&D is decreased to $250 to $270 million from the previous range of $280 to $300 million. Current R&D guidance includes approximately $25 million of stock-based compensation expense.
  • GAAP SG&A guidance is reiterated at $385 to $415 million. Current SG&A guidance includes approximately $50 million of stock-based compensation expense.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Acadia management will review its second quarter financial results and operations via conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-638-4820 for participants in the United States or Canada and 443-877-4067 for international callers (reference passcode 8065926). A telephone replay of the conference call may be accessed through August 18, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 for callers in the United States or Canada and 404-537-3406 for international callers (reference passcode 8065926). The conference call also will be webcast live on Acadia’s website, www.acadia-pharm.com under the investors section and will be archived there until September 1, 2021.

About NUPLAZID (pimavanserin)

Pimavanserin is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. These receptors are thought to play an important role in neuropsychiatric disorders. In vitro, pimavanserin demonstrated no appreciable binding affinity for dopamine (including D2), histamine, muscarinic, or adrenergic receptors. Pimavanserin was approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April 2016 under the trade name NUPLAZID. NUPLAZID is not approved for dementia-related psychosis. In addition, Acadia is developing pimavanserin in other neuropsychiatric conditions.

About Trofinetide

Trofinetide is an investigational drug. It is a novel synthetic analog of the amino‐terminal tripeptide of IGF-1 designed to treat the core symptoms of Rett syndrome by potentially reducing neuroinflammation and supporting synaptic function. In the central nervous system, IGF-1 is produced by both of the major types of brain cells – neurons and glia. IGF-1 in the brain is critical for both normal development and for response to injury and disease. Trofinetide has been granted Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for both Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is trailblazing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our late-stage development efforts are focused on dementia-related psychosis, negative symptoms of schizophrenia and Rett syndrome, and in early-stage clinical research we are exploring novel approaches to pain management, and cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia-pharm.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to: the potential opportunity for future growth in sales of NUPLAZID; the timing of ongoing and future clinical studies for pimavanserin; the development and commercialization of trofinetide; and guidance for full-year 2021 NUPLAZID net sales for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and certain expense line items. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the uncertainty of future commercial sales and related items that would impact net sales during 2021, the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Acadia’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as well as Acadia’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Acadia undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

 

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales, net

 

$

115,221

 

 

$

110,103

 

 

$

221,775

 

 

$

200,171

 

Total revenues

 

 

115,221

 

 

 

110,103

 

 

 

221,775

 

 

 

200,171

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales, license fees and royalties (1)

 

 

5,206

 

 

 

5,474

 

 

 

9,898

 

 

 

10,448

 

Research and development (1)

 

 

56,935

 

 

 

64,295

 

 

 

113,908

 

 

 

136,931

 

Selling, general and administrative (1)

 

 

96,789

 

 

 

84,344

 

 

 

208,450

 

 

 

186,317

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

158,930

 

 

 

154,113

 

 

 

332,256

 

 

 

333,696

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(43,709

)

 

 

(44,010

)

 

 

(110,481

)

 

 

(133,525

)

Interest income, net

 

 

133

 

 

 

1,825

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

4,814

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

178

 

 

 

437

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

(1,060

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(43,398

)

 

 

(41,748

)

 

 

(109,825

)

 

 

(129,771

)

Income tax expense

 

 

473

 

 

 

393

 

 

 

494

 

 

 

393

 

Net loss

 

$

(43,871

)

 

$

(42,141

)

 

$

(110,319

)

 

$

(130,164

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.27

)

 

$

(0.69

)

 

$

(0.83

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

160,421

 

 

 

156,535

 

 

 

160,217

 

 

 

155,951

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales, license fees and royalties

 

$

423

 

 

$

743

 

 

$

586

 

 

$

1,592

 

Research and development

 

$

7,319

 

 

$

7,235

 

 

$

12,149

 

 

$

15,692

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

$

14,263

 

 

$

11,529

 

 

$

22,454

 

 

$

24,571

 

 

ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities

 

$

556,918

 

 

$

631,958

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

51,367

 

 

 

48,247

 

Interest and other receivables

 

 

453

 

 

 

2,035

 

Inventory

 

 

10,786

 

 

 

9,682

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

26,206

 

 

 

25,694

 

Total current assets

 

 

645,730

 

 

 

717,616

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

9,197

 

 

 

9,161

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

61,371

 

 

 

47,283

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

369

 

 

 

1,108

 

Restricted cash

 

 

5,770

 

 

 

5,770

 

Other assets

 

 

1,992

 

 

 

1,678

 

Total assets

 

$

724,429

 

 

$

782,616

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,065

 

 

$

8,493

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

86,263

 

 

 

97,474

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

95,328

 

 

 

105,967

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

59,134

 

 

 

44,460

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

5,129

 

 

 

5,180

 

Total liabilities

 

 

159,591

 

 

 

155,607

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

564,838

 

 

 

627,009

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

724,429

 

 

$

782,616

 

 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Geht es nach Okay der FDA jetzt Richtung Norden ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “NUPLAZID performed well in the second quarter of 2021, highlighted by our ability to drive growth while still navigating …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21The New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Results from the Phase 3 HARMONY Study Evaluating Pimavanserin in Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Acadia Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on Pimavanserin in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten