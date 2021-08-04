checkAd

Whiting Petroleum Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced second quarter 2021 results.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue was $352 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021
  • Net loss (GAAP) was $62 million or $1.57 per diluted share
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $118 million or $3.01 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) was $176 million
  • June 30, 2021 net debt of $98 million (non-GAAP)

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO commented, "Our team is delivering positive results and the economic conditions continue to be in our favor. We generated net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million and $111 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter and over $200 million through six months. We have reinvested approximately a third of our EBITDAX back into our operations with the balance used to rapidly reduce our debt position. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced the purchase of assets within our Sanish field in North Dakota and the divestiture of our Redtail assets in Colorado. These transactions will increase our inventory life with higher return locations and will better focus our asset portfolio. These transactions show the flexibility provided by Whiting’s balance sheet, liquidity and cash flow generation. With our operating results to date and our improving outlook for the year, we are updating our guidance for 2021 as discussed below. We have increased our expectations for production and cash flows, while maintaining our capex investments in 2021 at the higher end of our previous guidance.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased $44 million to $352 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased commodity prices between periods.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $62 million, or $1.57 per share, as compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $118 million, or $3.01 per share, as compared to $108 million, or $2.79 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The primary difference between net loss and adjusted net income for both periods is non-cash expense related to the change in the value of the Company’s hedging portfolio.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $176 million compared to $170 million for the first quarter of 2021. This resulted in net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million and adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $111 million.

Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the end of this release for disclosures and reconciliations regarding these measures.

Production averaged 92.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and oil production averaged 53.4 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBO/d). Total production benefited from better than forecasted well performance and increased ethane recoveries from our processed natural gas.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2021 were $58 million compared to the first quarter 2021 spend of $56 million. During the quarter, the Company drilled 9 gross/5.6 net operated wells and turned in line 9 gross/5.4 net operated wells. The Company currently has one drilling rig and one completion crew operating in its Sanish Field in North Dakota.

Lease operating expense (LOE) for the second quarter of 2021 was $64 million compared to $59 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in well workover costs and certain variable expenses associated with increased activity and production. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 of $12 million was a slight increase from the first quarter of 2021 of $10 million. Both quarters included approximately $2.4 million of non-cash stock compensation costs.

During the second quarter, oil differentials improved reflecting a more certain expectation of continued DAPL operations during the EIS. Additionally, as basin total production levels remained relatively flat, there was decreased utilization of pipeline capacity further supporting narrowed differentials.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Based on the Company’s increased expectations for the remainder of the year along with the outperformance in the first half of 2021, Whiting adjusted its guidance parameters as shown in the following table. This guidance includes the effect of its previously announced acquisition and divestiture.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Previous Guidance

Updated Guidance

Production (MBOE per day)

 

82 - 88

88 - 92

Oil production (MBO per day)

 

48 - 52

50 - 53

Capital expenditures (MM)

 

$ 228 - $ 252

$ 240 - $ 252

Lease operating expense (MM)

 

$ 220 - $ 245

$ 235 - $ 245

General and administrative cash expense (MM) (1)

 

$ 48 - $ 52

$ 41 - $ 45

Oil price wellhead differential to NYMEX per Bbl (2)

 

$ 6.00 - $ 8.00

$ 4.50 - $ 6.50

1)

Net of allocations to LOE and reimbursable costs and excludes non-cash equity compensation expense

2)

Includes gathering, transportation and compression

As a result of this updated guidance along with WTI oil price of $60 per barrel, the Company now expects to generate over $700 million of EBITDAX and over $425 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2021.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a borrowing base of $750 million, borrowings of $115 million and unrestricted cash of $17 million, resulting in total liquidity of $650 million, net of outstanding letters of credit. Whiting expects to continue to fund its operations and its previously announced acquisition fully within operating cash flow and proceeds from its divestiture. Based on the above guidance, the Company forecasts to be in a positive net cash position with no outstanding balance on its credit facility by the end of the 2021.

Conference Call

Whiting will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Mountain time) to discuss the second quarter 2021 results. The call will be conducted by President and Chief Executive Officer Lynn A. Peterson, Executive Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer James P. Henderson, Executive Vice President Operations and Chief Operating Officer Charles J. Rimer and Investor Relations Manager Brandon Day. A question and answer session will immediately follow the discussion of the results for the quarter.

To participate in this call please dial:

Domestic Dial-in Number (Toll Free U.S. & International): (877) 328-5506, (412) 317-5422 (International)
Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158599/eb183f25dc

Replay Information:

Conference ID #: 10158599
Replay Dial-In (Toll Free U.S. & International): (877) 344-7529 (U.S.), (412) 317-0088 (International)
Expiration Date: August 13, 2021

Commodity Price Hedging

Whiting currently has approximately 74% of its forecasted crude oil production and 71% of its forecasted natural gas production hedged for the remainder of 2021. The Company uses commodity hedges in order to reduce the effects of commodity price volatility and to satisfy the requirements of its credit facility. The following table summarizes Whiting’s hedging positions as of July 31, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average

Settlement Period

 

Index

 

Derivative Instrument

 

Total Volumes

 

Units

 

Swap Price

 

Floor

 

Ceiling

Crude Oil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

3,588,000

 

Bbl

 

$45.40

 

-

 

-

2021(1)

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

3,162,000

 

Bbl

 

-

 

$41.64

 

$50.50

Q1 2022

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

630,000

 

Bbl

 

$54.30

 

-

 

-

2022

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

9,559,000

 

Bbl

 

-

 

$43.22

 

$53.70

Q1-Q3 2023

 

NYMEX WTI

 

Two-way Collars

 

3,443,500

 

Bbl

 

-

 

$47.87

 

$62.53

 

 

 

 

Total

 

20,382,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude Oil Differentials

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

UHC Clearbrook to NYMEX

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

76,500

 

Bbl

 

-$1.95

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total

 

76,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

8,970,000

 

MMBtu

 

$2.81

 

-

 

-

2021(1)

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

5,520,000

 

MMBtu

 

-

 

$2.60

 

$2.79

Q1-Q3 2022

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

5,259,000

 

MMBtu

 

$2.68

 

-

 

-

2022

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

11,824,000

 

MMBtu

 

-

 

$2.40

 

$2.90

Q1-Q3 2023

 

NYMEX Henry Hub

 

Two-way Collars

 

6,999,000

 

MMBtu

 

-

 

$2.41

 

$2.94

 

 

 

 

Total

 

38,572,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural Gas Basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

NNG Ventura to NYMEX

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

3,680,000

 

MMBtu

 

-$0.18

 

-

 

-

Q1-Q2 2022

 

NNG Ventura to NYMEX

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

3,530,000

 

MMBtu

 

$0.14

 

-

 

-

Q1-Q2 2023

 

NNG Ventura to NYMEX

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

4,740,000

 

MMBtu

 

$0.07

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total

 

11,950,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NGL - Propane

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021(1)

 

Mont Belvieu

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

19,320,000

 

Gallons

 

$0.78

 

-

 

-

Q1 2022

 

Mont Belvieu

 

Fixed Price Swaps

 

3,780,000

 

Gallons

 

$0.81

 

-

 

-

 

 

 

 

Total

 

23,100,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Includes settlement periods of July through December 2021.

Selected Operating and Financial Statistics

References to “Successor” refer to Whiting and its financial position and results of operations after its emergence from reorganization under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. References to “Predecessor” refer to Whiting and its financial position and results of operations on or before the emergence date (September 1, 2020).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Selected operating statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbl)

 

 

4,860

 

 

 

4,822

 

NGLs (MBbl)

 

 

1,793

 

 

 

1,559

 

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

 

10,666

 

 

 

10,249

 

Total production (MBOE)

 

 

8,431

 

 

 

8,090

 

Average prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

63.46

 

 

$

53.24

 

Effect of crude oil hedging (1)

 

 

(13.64

)

 

 

(8.16

)

Realized price

 

$

49.82

 

 

$

45.08

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (2)

 

$

66.03

 

 

$

57.83

 

NGLs (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

15.76

 

 

$

17.28

 

Effect of NGLs hedging (3)

 

 

(0.47

)

 

 

-

 

Realized price

 

$

15.29

 

 

$

17.28

 

Natural gas (per Mcf):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

2.05

 

Effect of natural gas hedging (4)

 

 

(0.04

)

 

 

0.01

 

Realized price

 

$

1.21

 

 

$

2.06

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (2)

 

$

2.74

 

 

$

2.56

 

Selected operating metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)

 

$

33.50

 

 

$

32.80

 

Lease operating ($ per BOE)

 

 

7.61

 

 

 

7.34

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

0.87

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.12

 

 

 

6.64

 

General and administrative ($ per BOE)

 

 

1.42

 

 

 

1.27

 

Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)

 

 

7

%

 

 

8

%

(1)

Whiting paid $66 million and $39 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(2)

Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes.

(3)

Whiting paid $0.8 million in pre-tax cash settlements on NGL hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(4)

Whiting paid $0.4 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

Selected operating statistics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (MBbl)

 

 

9,682

 

 

 

 

11,811

 

NGLs (MBbl)

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

 

3,440

 

Natural gas (MMcf)

 

 

20,916

 

 

 

 

22,562

 

Total production (MBOE)

 

 

16,521

 

 

 

 

19,011

 

Average prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

58.37

 

 

 

$

27.42

 

Effect of crude oil hedging (1)

 

 

(10.91

)

 

 

 

3.91

 

Realized price

 

$

47.46

 

 

 

$

31.33

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (2)

 

$

61.95

 

 

 

$

37.25

 

NGLs (per Bbl):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

16.47

 

 

 

$

3.27

 

Effect of NGLs hedging (3)

 

 

(0.26

)

 

 

 

-

 

Realized price

 

$

16.21

 

 

 

$

3.27

 

Natural gas (per Mcf):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Price received

 

$

1.64

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

Effect of natural gas hedging (4)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

-

 

Realized price

 

$

1.62

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (2)

 

$

2.65

 

 

 

$

1.77

 

Selected operating metrics

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE)

 

$

33.16

 

 

 

$

20.13

 

Lease operating ($ per BOE)

 

 

7.48

 

 

 

 

6.61

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE)

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

 

0.95

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE)

 

 

6.38

 

 

 

 

14.07

 

General and administrative ($ per BOE)

 

 

1.35

 

 

 

 

3.96

 

Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue)

 

 

8

%

 

 

 

9

%

(1)

Whiting paid $106 million and received $46 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(2)

Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes.

(3)

Whiting paid $0.8 million in pre-tax cash settlements on NGL hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

(4)

Whiting paid $0.4 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Selected Financial Data

For further information and discussion on the selected financial data below, please refer to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Selected financial data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

 

$

351,646

 

 

$

307,391

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

409,431

 

 

 

305,754

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

3,704

 

 

 

2,583

 

Net loss

 

 

(61,489

)

 

 

(946

)

Per basic share

 

 

(1.57

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Per diluted share

 

 

(1.57

)

 

 

(0.02

)

Adjusted net income (1)

 

 

117,501

 

 

 

107,894

 

Per basic share

 

 

3.01

 

 

 

2.79

 

Per diluted share

 

 

3.01

 

 

 

2.79

 

Adjusted EBITDAX (1)

 

 

176,351

 

 

 

170,216

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

183,246

 

 

 

153,193

 

Adjusted free cash flow (1)

 

 

111,295

 

 

 

108,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

Selected financial data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating revenues

 

$

659,037

 

 

 

$

336,446

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

715,185

 

 

 

 

4,462,827

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

6,287

 

 

 

 

77,533

 

Net loss

 

 

(62,435

)

 

 

 

(4,202,886

)

Per basic share

 

 

(1.61

)

 

 

 

(45.98

)

Per diluted share

 

 

(1.61

)

 

 

 

(45.98

)

Adjusted net income (loss) (1)

 

 

225,395

 

 

 

 

(188,526

)

Per basic share

 

 

5.80

 

 

 

 

(2.06

)

Per diluted share

 

 

5.80

 

 

 

 

(2.06

)

Adjusted EBITDAX (1)

 

 

346,567

 

 

 

 

162,814

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

336,439

 

 

 

 

67,262

 

Adjusted free cash flow (1)

 

 

219,539

 

 

 

 

(119,887

)

(1)

Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are included later in this news release.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

19,053

 

 

$

28,367

 

Accounts receivable trade, net

 

 

214,223

 

 

 

142,830

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

 

14,740

 

 

 

19,224

 

Total current assets

 

 

248,016

 

 

 

190,421

 

Property and equipment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method

 

 

1,929,550

 

 

 

1,812,601

 

Other property and equipment

 

 

68,443

 

 

 

74,064

 

Total property and equipment

 

 

1,997,993

 

 

 

1,886,665

 

Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

(177,084

)

 

 

(73,869

)

Total property and equipment, net

 

 

1,820,909

 

 

 

1,812,796

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

39,189

 

 

 

40,723

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

2,108,114

 

 

$

2,043,940

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable trade

 

$

51,786

 

 

$

23,697

 

Revenues and royalties payable

 

 

191,248

 

 

 

151,196

 

Accrued capital expenditures

 

 

22,877

 

 

 

20,155

 

Accrued liabilities and other

 

 

35,143

 

 

 

42,007

 

Accrued lease operating expenses

 

 

28,642

 

 

 

23,457

 

Taxes payable

 

 

16,712

 

 

 

11,997

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

265,130

 

 

 

49,485

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

611,538

 

 

 

321,994

 

Long-term debt

 

 

115,000

 

 

 

360,000

 

Asset retirement obligations

 

 

93,276

 

 

 

91,864

 

Operating lease obligations

 

 

16,265

 

 

 

17,415

 

Long-term derivative liabilities

 

 

89,354

 

 

 

9,750

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

12,909

 

 

 

14,113

 

Total liabilities

 

 

938,342

 

 

 

815,136

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 39,091,073 issued and outstanding as June 30, 2021 and 38,051,125 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

 

 

39

 

 

 

38

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,193,095

 

 

 

1,189,693

 

Accumulated earnings (deficit)

 

 

(23,362

)

 

 

39,073

 

Total equity

 

 

1,169,772

 

 

 

1,228,804

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

$

2,108,114

 

 

$

2,043,940

 

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales

 

$

349,983

 

 

$

304,679

 

Purchased gas sales

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

2,712

 

Total operating revenues

 

 

351,646

 

 

 

307,391

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

64,182

 

 

 

59,339

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other

 

 

7,443

 

 

 

7,028

 

Purchased gas expense

 

 

1,178

 

 

 

1,902

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

 

25,669

 

 

 

24,150

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

51,618

 

 

 

53,729

 

Exploration and impairment

 

 

2,047

 

 

 

2,622

 

General and administrative

 

 

11,995

 

 

 

10,291

 

Derivative loss, net

 

 

255,409

 

 

 

146,693

 

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

-

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

409,431

 

 

 

305,754

 

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(57,785

)

 

 

1,637

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(3,981

)

 

 

(5,103

)

Other income

 

 

277

 

 

 

2,520

 

Total other expense

 

 

(3,704

)

 

 

(2,583

)

NET LOSS

 

$

(61,489

)

 

$

(946

)

LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.57

)

 

$

(0.02

)

Diluted

 

$

(1.57

)

 

$

(0.02

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

39,067

 

 

 

38,698

 

Diluted

 

 

39,067

 

 

 

38,698

 

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

OPERATING REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oil, NGL and natural gas sales

 

$

654,662

 

 

 

$

336,446

 

Purchased gas sales

 

 

4,375

 

 

 

 

-

 

Total operating revenues

 

 

659,037

 

 

 

 

336,446

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lease operating expenses

 

 

123,521

 

 

 

 

125,582

 

Transportation, gathering, compression and other

 

 

14,471

 

 

 

 

18,007

 

Purchased gas expense

 

 

3,080

 

 

 

 

-

 

Production and ad valorem taxes

 

 

49,819

 

 

 

 

30,842

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

105,347

 

 

 

 

267,517

 

Exploration and impairment

 

 

4,669

 

 

 

 

4,174,613

 

General and administrative

 

 

22,286

 

 

 

 

75,303

 

Derivative (gain) loss, net

 

 

402,102

 

 

 

 

(224,739

)

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

 

(353

)

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,945

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

715,185

 

 

 

 

4,462,827

 

LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(56,148

)

 

 

 

(4,126,381

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(9,084

)

 

 

 

(61,675

)

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

25,883

 

Interest income and other

 

 

2,797

 

 

 

 

72

 

Reorganization items

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(41,813

)

Total other expense

 

 

(6,287

)

 

 

 

(77,533

)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

(62,435

)

 

 

 

(4,203,914

)

INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

2,718

 

Deferred

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,746

)

Total income tax benefit

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(1,028

)

NET LOSS

 

$

(62,435

)

 

 

$

(4,202,886

)

LOSS PER COMMON SHARE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.61

)

 

 

$

(45.98

)

Diluted

 

$

(1.61

)

 

 

$

(45.98

)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

38,883

 

 

 

 

91,409

 

Diluted

 

 

38,883

 

 

 

 

91,409

 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Net loss

 

$

(61,489

)

 

$

(946

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

-

 

Impairment expense

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,441

 

Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

255,409

 

 

 

146,693

 

Total net cash settlements paid on commodity derivatives during the period

 

 

(67,559

)

 

 

(39,294

)

Adjusted net income (1)

 

$

117,501

 

 

$

107,894

 

Adjusted net income per share, basic (1)

 

$

3.01

 

 

$

2.79

 

Adjusted net income per share, diluted (1)

 

$

3.01

 

 

$

2.79

 

(1)

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

Net loss

 

$

(62,435

)

 

 

$

(4,202,886

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,945

)

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

 

(353

)

Impairment expense

 

 

2,691

 

 

 

 

4,154,369

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(25,883

)

Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

402,102

 

 

 

 

(224,739

)

Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period

 

 

(106,853

)

 

 

 

46,214

 

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

41,813

 

Restructuring and other one-time costs (1)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

26,884

 

Adjusted net income (loss) (2)

 

$

225,395

 

 

 

$

(188,526

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic (2)

 

$

5.80

 

 

 

$

(2.06

)

Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted (2)

 

$

5.80

 

 

 

$

(2.06

)

(1)

Includes cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy and charges related to a legal settlement.

(2)

Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

Net loss

 

$

(61,489

)

 

$

(946

)

Interest expense

 

 

3,981

 

 

 

5,103

 

Interest income

 

 

(1

)

 

 

-

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

51,618

 

 

 

53,729

 

Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

255,409

 

 

 

146,693

 

Total cash settlements paid on commodity derivatives during the period

 

 

(67,559

)

 

 

(39,294

)

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

2,455

 

 

 

2,309

 

Impairment expense

 

 

1,250

 

 

 

1,441

 

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

 

175,554

 

 

 

169,035

 

Exploration expense

 

 

797

 

 

 

1,181

 

Adjusted EBITDAX (1)

 

$

176,351

 

 

$

170,216

 

(1)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

Net loss

 

$

(62,435

)

 

 

$

(4,202,886

)

Interest expense

 

 

9,084

 

 

 

 

61,675

 

Interest income

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

-

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(1,028

)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

 

 

105,347

 

 

 

 

267,517

 

Amortization of deferred gain on sale

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(3,945

)

Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP

 

 

402,102

 

 

 

 

(224,739

)

Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs

 

 

(106,853

)

 

 

 

46,214

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

 

4,764

 

 

 

 

2,932

 

Impairment expense

 

 

2,691

 

 

 

 

4,154,369

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

(25,883

)

Gain on sale of properties

 

 

(10,110

)

 

 

 

(353

)

Reorganization items, net

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

41,813

 

Restructuring and other one-time costs (1)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

26,884

 

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

 

 

344,589

 

 

 

 

142,570

 

Exploration expense

 

 

1,978

 

 

 

 

20,244

 

Adjusted EBITDAX (2)

 

$

346,567

 

 

 

$

162,814

 

(1)

Includes cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy and charges related to a legal settlement.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

183,246

 

 

$

153,193

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

(13,483

)

 

 

10,653

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(58,468

)

 

 

(55,602

)

Adjusted free cash flow (1)

 

$

111,295

 

 

$

108,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Successor

 

 

Predecessor

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

 

June 30, 2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

336,439

 

 

 

$

67,262

 

Changes in working capital

 

 

(2,830

)

 

 

 

(8,553

)

Capital expenditures

 

 

(114,070

)

 

 

 

(178,596

)

Adjusted free cash flow (1)

 

$

219,539

 

 

 

$

(119,887

)

(1)

Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is presented because management believes it provides useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions and development activity and reduce its borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company is unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted free cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. The Company believes that forward-looking estimates of adjusted free cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of its ability to generate cash from our operations.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, projected production, cash flows, revenues, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels, the effect of acquisitions and divestitures and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “guidance,” or we “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “should” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our emergence from bankruptcy; declines in, or extended periods of low oil, NGL or natural gas prices; the occurrence of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the coronavirus pandemic; actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to set and maintain production levels; the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; our level of success in development and production activities; impacts resulting from the allocation of resources among our strategic opportunities; our ability to replace our oil and natural gas reserves; the geographic concentration of our operations; our inability to access oil and gas markets due to market conditions or operational impediments; market availability of, and risks associated with, transport of oil and gas; weakened differentials impacting the price we receive for oil and natural gas; our ability to successfully complete asset acquisitions and dispositions and the risks related thereto; the impacts of hedging on our results of operations; our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards in future periods; shortages of or delays in obtaining qualified personnel or equipment, including drilling rigs and completion services; the timing of our development expenditures; properties that we acquire may not produce as projected and may have unidentified liabilities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; we may incur substantial losses and be subject to liability claims as a result of our oil and gas operations, including uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from our oil and gas operations; lack of control over non-operated properties; unforeseen underperformance of or liabilities associated with acquired properties or other strategic partnerships or investments; competition in the oil and gas industry; cybersecurity attacks or failures of our telecommunication and other information technology infrastructure; our ability to comply with debt covenants, periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under our Credit Agreement and our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to service our indebtedness; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of our capital expenditures budget; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, regulation and other factors; inaccuracies of our reserve estimates or our assumptions underlying them; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs and other cash and noncash charges; the impact of negative shifts in investor sentiment towards the oil and gas industry; federal and state initiatives relating to the regulation of hydraulic fracturing and air emissions; the Biden administration could enact regulations that impose more onerous permitting and other costly environmental health and safety requirements; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing our oil and gas operations; the potential impact of changes in laws that could have a negative effect on the oil and gas industry; impacts of local regulations, climate change issues, negative perception of our industry and corporate governance standards; negative impacts from litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation, and disclaim any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this news release.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Whiting Petroleum Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) (“Whiting” or the “Company”) today announced second quarter 2021 results. Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Revenue was $352 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 Net loss (GAAP) was $62 million or $1.57 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.07.21Whiting Petroleum to Acquire Williston Basin Asset and Divest Colorado Asset
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten