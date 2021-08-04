Whiting Petroleum Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Lynn A. Peterson, President and CEO commented, "Our team is delivering positive results and the economic conditions continue to be in our favor. We generated net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million and $111 million in adjusted free cash flow during the quarter and over $200 million through six months. We have reinvested approximately a third of our EBITDAX back into our operations with the balance used to rapidly reduce our debt position. Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced the purchase of assets within our Sanish field in North Dakota and the divestiture of our Redtail assets in Colorado. These transactions will increase our inventory life with higher return locations and will better focus our asset portfolio. These transactions show the flexibility provided by Whiting’s balance sheet, liquidity and cash flow generation. With our operating results to date and our improving outlook for the year, we are updating our guidance for 2021 as discussed below. We have increased our expectations for production and cash flows, while maintaining our capex investments in 2021 at the higher end of our previous guidance.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 increased $44 million to $352 million when compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to increased commodity prices between periods.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $62 million, or $1.57 per share, as compared to a net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $118 million, or $3.01 per share, as compared to $108 million, or $2.79 per share, for the first quarter of 2021. The primary difference between net loss and adjusted net income for both periods is non-cash expense related to the change in the value of the Company’s hedging portfolio.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2021 was $176 million compared to $170 million for the first quarter of 2021. This resulted in net cash provided by operating activities of $183 million and adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $111 million.

Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the end of this release for disclosures and reconciliations regarding these measures.

Production averaged 92.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) and oil production averaged 53.4 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBO/d). Total production benefited from better than forecasted well performance and increased ethane recoveries from our processed natural gas.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2021 were $58 million compared to the first quarter 2021 spend of $56 million. During the quarter, the Company drilled 9 gross/5.6 net operated wells and turned in line 9 gross/5.4 net operated wells. The Company currently has one drilling rig and one completion crew operating in its Sanish Field in North Dakota.

Lease operating expense (LOE) for the second quarter of 2021 was $64 million compared to $59 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in well workover costs and certain variable expenses associated with increased activity and production. General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2021 of $12 million was a slight increase from the first quarter of 2021 of $10 million. Both quarters included approximately $2.4 million of non-cash stock compensation costs.

During the second quarter, oil differentials improved reflecting a more certain expectation of continued DAPL operations during the EIS. Additionally, as basin total production levels remained relatively flat, there was decreased utilization of pipeline capacity further supporting narrowed differentials.

Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Based on the Company’s increased expectations for the remainder of the year along with the outperformance in the first half of 2021, Whiting adjusted its guidance parameters as shown in the following table. This guidance includes the effect of its previously announced acquisition and divestiture.

Previous Guidance Updated Guidance Production (MBOE per day) 82 - 88 88 - 92 Oil production (MBO per day) 48 - 52 50 - 53 Capital expenditures (MM) $ 228 - $ 252 $ 240 - $ 252 Lease operating expense (MM) $ 220 - $ 245 $ 235 - $ 245 General and administrative cash expense (MM) (1) $ 48 - $ 52 $ 41 - $ 45 Oil price wellhead differential to NYMEX per Bbl (2) $ 6.00 - $ 8.00 $ 4.50 - $ 6.50

1) Net of allocations to LOE and reimbursable costs and excludes non-cash equity compensation expense 2) Includes gathering, transportation and compression

As a result of this updated guidance along with WTI oil price of $60 per barrel, the Company now expects to generate over $700 million of EBITDAX and over $425 million of adjusted free cash flow in 2021.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had a borrowing base of $750 million, borrowings of $115 million and unrestricted cash of $17 million, resulting in total liquidity of $650 million, net of outstanding letters of credit. Whiting expects to continue to fund its operations and its previously announced acquisition fully within operating cash flow and proceeds from its divestiture. Based on the above guidance, the Company forecasts to be in a positive net cash position with no outstanding balance on its credit facility by the end of the 2021.

Commodity Price Hedging

Whiting currently has approximately 74% of its forecasted crude oil production and 71% of its forecasted natural gas production hedged for the remainder of 2021. The Company uses commodity hedges in order to reduce the effects of commodity price volatility and to satisfy the requirements of its credit facility. The following table summarizes Whiting’s hedging positions as of July 31, 2021:

Weighted Average Settlement Period Index Derivative Instrument Total Volumes Units Swap Price Floor Ceiling Crude Oil 2021(1) NYMEX WTI Fixed Price Swaps 3,588,000 Bbl $45.40 - - 2021(1) NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 3,162,000 Bbl - $41.64 $50.50 Q1 2022 NYMEX WTI Fixed Price Swaps 630,000 Bbl $54.30 - - 2022 NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 9,559,000 Bbl - $43.22 $53.70 Q1-Q3 2023 NYMEX WTI Two-way Collars 3,443,500 Bbl - $47.87 $62.53 Total 20,382,500 Crude Oil Differentials 2021(1) UHC Clearbrook to NYMEX Fixed Price Swaps 76,500 Bbl -$1.95 - - Total 76,500 Natural Gas 2021(1) NYMEX Henry Hub Fixed Price Swaps 8,970,000 MMBtu $2.81 - - 2021(1) NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 5,520,000 MMBtu - $2.60 $2.79 Q1-Q3 2022 NYMEX Henry Hub Fixed Price Swaps 5,259,000 MMBtu $2.68 - - 2022 NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 11,824,000 MMBtu - $2.40 $2.90 Q1-Q3 2023 NYMEX Henry Hub Two-way Collars 6,999,000 MMBtu - $2.41 $2.94 Total 38,572,000 Natural Gas Basis 2021(1) NNG Ventura to NYMEX Fixed Price Swaps 3,680,000 MMBtu -$0.18 - - Q1-Q2 2022 NNG Ventura to NYMEX Fixed Price Swaps 3,530,000 MMBtu $0.14 - - Q1-Q2 2023 NNG Ventura to NYMEX Fixed Price Swaps 4,740,000 MMBtu $0.07 - - Total 11,950,000 NGL - Propane 2021(1) Mont Belvieu Fixed Price Swaps 19,320,000 Gallons $0.78 - - Q1 2022 Mont Belvieu Fixed Price Swaps 3,780,000 Gallons $0.81 - - Total 23,100,000

(1) Includes settlement periods of July through December 2021.

Selected Operating and Financial Statistics

References to “Successor” refer to Whiting and its financial position and results of operations after its emergence from reorganization under chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. References to “Predecessor” refer to Whiting and its financial position and results of operations on or before the emergence date (September 1, 2020).

Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Selected operating statistics: Production Oil (MBbl) 4,860 4,822 NGLs (MBbl) 1,793 1,559 Natural gas (MMcf) 10,666 10,249 Total production (MBOE) 8,431 8,090 Average prices Oil (per Bbl): Price received $ 63.46 $ 53.24 Effect of crude oil hedging (1) (13.64 ) (8.16 ) Realized price $ 49.82 $ 45.08 Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (2) $ 66.03 $ 57.83 NGLs (per Bbl): Price received $ 15.76 $ 17.28 Effect of NGLs hedging (3) (0.47 ) - Realized price $ 15.29 $ 17.28 Natural gas (per Mcf): Price received $ 1.25 $ 2.05 Effect of natural gas hedging (4) (0.04 ) 0.01 Realized price $ 1.21 $ 2.06 Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (2) $ 2.74 $ 2.56 Selected operating metrics Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE) $ 33.50 $ 32.80 Lease operating ($ per BOE) 7.61 7.34 Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE) 0.88 0.87 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE) 6.12 6.64 General and administrative ($ per BOE) 1.42 1.27 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 7 % 8 %

(1) Whiting paid $66 million and $39 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (2) Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes. (3) Whiting paid $0.8 million in pre-tax cash settlements on NGL hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (4) Whiting paid $0.4 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Selected operating statistics: Production Oil (MBbl) 9,682 11,811 NGLs (MBbl) 3,353 3,440 Natural gas (MMcf) 20,916 22,562 Total production (MBOE) 16,521 19,011 Average prices Oil (per Bbl): Price received $ 58.37 $ 27.42 Effect of crude oil hedging (1) (10.91 ) 3.91 Realized price $ 47.46 $ 31.33 Weighted average NYMEX price (per Bbl) (2) $ 61.95 $ 37.25 NGLs (per Bbl): Price received $ 16.47 $ 3.27 Effect of NGLs hedging (3) (0.26 ) - Realized price $ 16.21 $ 3.27 Natural gas (per Mcf): Price received $ 1.64 $ 0.06 Effect of natural gas hedging (4) (0.02 ) - Realized price $ 1.62 $ 0.06 Weighted average NYMEX price (per MMBtu) (2) $ 2.65 $ 1.77 Selected operating metrics Sales price, net of hedging ($ per BOE) $ 33.16 $ 20.13 Lease operating ($ per BOE) 7.48 6.61 Transportation, gathering, compression and other ($ per BOE) 0.88 0.95 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ per BOE) 6.38 14.07 General and administrative ($ per BOE) 1.35 3.96 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of sales revenue) 8 % 9 %

(1) Whiting paid $106 million and received $46 million in pre-tax cash settlements on crude oil hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (2) Average NYMEX prices weighted for monthly production volumes. (3) Whiting paid $0.8 million in pre-tax cash settlements on NGL hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release. (4) Whiting paid $0.4 million in pre-tax cash settlements on natural gas hedges during the six months ended June 30, 2021. A summary of Whiting’s outstanding hedges is included in “Commodity Price Hedging” later in this release.

Selected Financial Data

For further information and discussion on the selected financial data below, please refer to Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Selected financial data: (In thousands, except per share data) Total operating revenues $ 351,646 $ 307,391 Total operating expenses 409,431 305,754 Total other expense, net 3,704 2,583 Net loss (61,489 ) (946 ) Per basic share (1.57 ) (0.02 ) Per diluted share (1.57 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted net income (1) 117,501 107,894 Per basic share 3.01 2.79 Per diluted share 3.01 2.79 Adjusted EBITDAX (1) 176,351 170,216 Net cash provided by operating activities 183,246 153,193 Adjusted free cash flow (1) 111,295 108,244

Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Selected financial data: (In thousands, except per share data) Total operating revenues $ 659,037 $ 336,446 Total operating expenses 715,185 4,462,827 Total other expense, net 6,287 77,533 Net loss (62,435 ) (4,202,886 ) Per basic share (1.61 ) (45.98 ) Per diluted share (1.61 ) (45.98 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) 225,395 (188,526 ) Per basic share 5.80 (2.06 ) Per diluted share 5.80 (2.06 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (1) 346,567 162,814 Net cash provided by operating activities 336,439 67,262 Adjusted free cash flow (1) 219,539 (119,887 )

(1) Reconciliations of net loss to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDAX and net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow are included later in this news release.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Successor June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 19,053 $ 28,367 Accounts receivable trade, net 214,223 142,830 Prepaid expenses and other 14,740 19,224 Total current assets 248,016 190,421 Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method 1,929,550 1,812,601 Other property and equipment 68,443 74,064 Total property and equipment 1,997,993 1,886,665 Less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (177,084 ) (73,869 ) Total property and equipment, net 1,820,909 1,812,796 Other long-term assets 39,189 40,723 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,108,114 $ 2,043,940 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 51,786 $ 23,697 Revenues and royalties payable 191,248 151,196 Accrued capital expenditures 22,877 20,155 Accrued liabilities and other 35,143 42,007 Accrued lease operating expenses 28,642 23,457 Taxes payable 16,712 11,997 Derivative liabilities 265,130 49,485 Total current liabilities 611,538 321,994 Long-term debt 115,000 360,000 Asset retirement obligations 93,276 91,864 Operating lease obligations 16,265 17,415 Long-term derivative liabilities 89,354 9,750 Other long-term liabilities 12,909 14,113 Total liabilities 938,342 815,136 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Successor common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 39,091,073 issued and outstanding as June 30, 2021 and 38,051,125 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 39 38 Additional paid-in capital 1,193,095 1,189,693 Accumulated earnings (deficit) (23,362 ) 39,073 Total equity 1,169,772 1,228,804 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 2,108,114 $ 2,043,940

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 OPERATING REVENUES Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 349,983 $ 304,679 Purchased gas sales 1,663 2,712 Total operating revenues 351,646 307,391 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 64,182 59,339 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 7,443 7,028 Purchased gas expense 1,178 1,902 Production and ad valorem taxes 25,669 24,150 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 51,618 53,729 Exploration and impairment 2,047 2,622 General and administrative 11,995 10,291 Derivative loss, net 255,409 146,693 Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) - Total operating expenses 409,431 305,754 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (57,785 ) 1,637 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (3,981 ) (5,103 ) Other income 277 2,520 Total other expense (3,704 ) (2,583 ) NET LOSS $ (61,489 ) $ (946 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (1.57 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ (1.57 ) $ (0.02 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 39,067 38,698 Diluted 39,067 38,698

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 OPERATING REVENUES Oil, NGL and natural gas sales $ 654,662 $ 336,446 Purchased gas sales 4,375 - Total operating revenues 659,037 336,446 OPERATING EXPENSES Lease operating expenses 123,521 125,582 Transportation, gathering, compression and other 14,471 18,007 Purchased gas expense 3,080 - Production and ad valorem taxes 49,819 30,842 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 105,347 267,517 Exploration and impairment 4,669 4,174,613 General and administrative 22,286 75,303 Derivative (gain) loss, net 402,102 (224,739 ) Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) (353 ) Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (3,945 ) Total operating expenses 715,185 4,462,827 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (56,148 ) (4,126,381 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (9,084 ) (61,675 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - 25,883 Interest income and other 2,797 72 Reorganization items - (41,813 ) Total other expense (6,287 ) (77,533 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (62,435 ) (4,203,914 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) Current - 2,718 Deferred - (3,746 ) Total income tax benefit - (1,028 ) NET LOSS $ (62,435 ) $ (4,202,886 ) LOSS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ (1.61 ) $ (45.98 ) Diluted $ (1.61 ) $ (45.98 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 38,883 91,409 Diluted 38,883 91,409

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (61,489 ) $ (946 ) Adjustments: Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) - Impairment expense 1,250 1,441 Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP 255,409 146,693 Total net cash settlements paid on commodity derivatives during the period (67,559 ) (39,294 ) Adjusted net income (1) $ 117,501 $ 107,894 Adjusted net income per share, basic (1) $ 3.01 $ 2.79 Adjusted net income per share, diluted (1) $ 3.01 $ 2.79

(1) Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income (in thousands, except per share data) Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loss $ (62,435 ) $ (4,202,886 ) Adjustments: Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (3,945 ) Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) (353 ) Impairment expense 2,691 4,154,369 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (25,883 ) Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 402,102 (224,739 ) Total net cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period (106,853 ) 46,214 Reorganization items, net - 41,813 Restructuring and other one-time costs (1) - 26,884 Adjusted net income (loss) (2) $ 225,395 $ (188,526 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, basic (2) $ 5.80 $ (2.06 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share, diluted (2) $ 5.80 $ (2.06 )

(1) Includes cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy and charges related to a legal settlement. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of Whiting’s fundamental business on a recurring basis. In addition, management believes that adjusted net income (loss) is widely used by professional research analysts and others in valuation, comparison and investment recommendations of companies in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, and many investors use the published research of industry research analysts in making investment decisions. Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (61,489 ) $ (946 ) Interest expense 3,981 5,103 Interest income (1 ) - Depreciation, depletion and amortization 51,618 53,729 Total measure of derivative loss reported under U.S. GAAP 255,409 146,693 Total cash settlements paid on commodity derivatives during the period (67,559 ) (39,294 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation 2,455 2,309 Impairment expense 1,250 1,441 Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) - Adjusted EBITDA (1) 175,554 169,035 Exploration expense 797 1,181 Adjusted EBITDAX (1) $ 176,351 $ 170,216

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands) Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loss $ (62,435 ) $ (4,202,886 ) Interest expense 9,084 61,675 Interest income (1 ) - Income tax benefit - (1,028 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 105,347 267,517 Amortization of deferred gain on sale - (3,945 ) Total measure of derivative (gain) loss reported under U.S. GAAP 402,102 (224,739 ) Total cash settlements received (paid) on commodity derivatives during the period, net of premiums/costs (106,853 ) 46,214 Non-cash stock-based compensation 4,764 2,932 Impairment expense 2,691 4,154,369 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (25,883 ) Gain on sale of properties (10,110 ) (353 ) Reorganization items, net - 41,813 Restructuring and other one-time costs (1) - 26,884 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 344,589 142,570 Exploration expense 1,978 20,244 Adjusted EBITDAX (2) $ 346,567 $ 162,814

(1) Includes cash retention incentives paid to Predecessor executives and directors in 2020, third-party advisory and legal fees incurred prior to filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy and charges related to a legal settlement. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX are non-GAAP measures. These measures are presented because management believes they provide useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

WHITING PETROLEUM CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands) Successor Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 183,246 $ 153,193 Changes in working capital (13,483 ) 10,653 Capital expenditures (58,468 ) (55,602 ) Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 111,295 $ 108,244 Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 336,439 $ 67,262 Changes in working capital (2,830 ) (8,553 ) Capital expenditures (114,070 ) (178,596 ) Adjusted free cash flow (1) $ 219,539 $ (119,887 )

(1) Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure. This measure is presented because management believes it provides useful information to investors for analysis of the Company’s ability to internally fund acquisitions and development activity and reduce its borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or other income, cash flow or liquidity measures under U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company is unable to present a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted free cash flow because components of the calculation, including fluctuations in working capital accounts, are inherently unpredictable. Moreover, estimating the most directly comparable GAAP measure with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. The Company believes that forward-looking estimates of adjusted free cash flow are important to investors because they assist in the analysis of its ability to generate cash from our operations.

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, production and acquisition of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Montana and the Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our future financial position, business strategy, projected production, cash flows, revenues, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels, the effect of acquisitions and divestitures and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "guidance," or we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "should" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our emergence from bankruptcy; declines in, or extended periods of low oil, NGL or natural gas prices; the occurrence of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the coronavirus pandemic; actions of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other oil exporting nations to set and maintain production levels; the potential shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline; our level of success in development and production activities; impacts resulting from the allocation of resources among our strategic opportunities; our ability to replace our oil and natural gas reserves; the geographic concentration of our operations; our inability to access oil and gas markets due to market conditions or operational impediments; market availability of, and risks associated with, transport of oil and gas; weakened differentials impacting the price we receive for oil and natural gas; our ability to successfully complete asset acquisitions and dispositions and the risks related thereto; the impacts of hedging on our results of operations; our ability to use net operating loss carryforwards in future periods; shortages of or delays in obtaining qualified personnel or equipment, including drilling rigs and completion services; the timing of our development expenditures; properties that we acquire may not produce as projected and may have unidentified liabilities; adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities; we may incur substantial losses and be subject to liability claims as a result of our oil and gas operations, including uninsured or underinsured losses resulting from our oil and gas operations; lack of control over non-operated properties; unforeseen underperformance of or liabilities associated with acquired properties or other strategic partnerships or investments; competition in the oil and gas industry; cybersecurity attacks or failures of our telecommunication and other information technology infrastructure; our ability to comply with debt covenants, periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base under our Credit Agreement and our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to service our indebtedness; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of our capital expenditures budget; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices, regulation and other factors; inaccuracies of our reserve estimates or our assumptions underlying them; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs and other cash and noncash charges; the impact of negative shifts in investor sentiment towards the oil and gas industry; federal and state initiatives relating to the regulation of hydraulic fracturing and air emissions; the Biden administration could enact regulations that impose more onerous permitting and other costly environmental health and safety requirements; the impact and costs of compliance with laws and regulations governing our oil and gas operations; the potential impact of changes in laws that could have a negative effect on the oil and gas industry; impacts of local regulations, climate change issues, negative perception of our industry and corporate governance standards; negative impacts from litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the period ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation, and disclaim any duty, to update the forward-looking statements in this news release.

