Warrior Met Coal Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Warrior reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021 of $4.7 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.25 per diluted share compared to adjusted net loss per share of $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $65.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.3 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S. based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry.

“As global steel production continues its recovery trajectory from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were pleased to see strong market demand from customers around the world in the second quarter,” commented Walt Scheller, CEO of Warrior. “With met coal prices improving during the quarter, we were able to take advantage of the groundwork we previously established to increase our selling and reduce our inventories. Importantly, we were able to capitalize on China's ban on Australian coal imports through increased sales to Chinese customers at higher prices compared to the Australian FOB prices. As a result of pricing dynamics and our ability to successfully manage our costs, working capital and capex spending, we were able to deliver another strong quarter of free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.”

Mr. Scheller continued, "We continue to execute successfully on our business continuity plans in response to the UMWA strike which began on April 1, allowing us to continue to meet the needs of our valued customers. While we continue to negotiate in good faith to reach a new contract, the UMWA unfortunately remains on strike. Despite incurring costs associated with the strike, we have been able to manage our working capital and spending to deliver strong results in this market.”

Operating Results

The Company produced 1.2 million short tons of met coal in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2.1 million short tons in the second quarter of 2020. Sales volume in the second quarter of 2021 was 1.8 million short tons compared to 1.5 million short tons in the second quarter of 2020. Inventory levels declined to 503 thousand short tons at the end of June 30, 2021 from the 1.2 million short tons at the end of March 31, 2021.

Additional Financial Results

Total revenues were $227.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, including $224.8 million in mining revenues, which consisted of met coal sales of 1.8 million short tons at an average net selling price of $123.36 per short ton, net of demurrage and other charges. This compares to total revenues of $163.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The average net selling price of the Company's met coal increased 14% from $108.05 per short ton in the second quarter of 2020 to $123.36 per short ton in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company's gross price realization was 100% of the quarterly Australian premium low-volatility hard coking coal (“HCC”) Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index (the "Platts Index”) price. The year-over-year increase in revenues is primarily attributed to an increase in met coal sales volumes combined with improved met coal pricing.

Cost of sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $152.8 million compared to $130.8 million for the second quarter of 2020. Cash cost of sales (including mining, transportation and royalty costs) for the second quarter of 2021 were $151.8 million, or 67.5% of mining revenues, compared to $129.9 million, or 81.7% of mining revenues in the same period of 2020. Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) per short ton decreased to $83.30 in the second quarter of 2021 from $88.27 in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting our focus on cost control during the ongoing UMWA strike.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $11.1 million, or 4.9% of total revenues and were higher than in the same period last year driven by incremental non-cash expenses. Depreciation and depletion expenses for the second quarter of 2021 were $40.2 million, or 17.7% of total revenues and were higher than in the same period last year due to increased sales volumes. Warrior incurred net interest expense of $8.5 million during the second quarter of 2021, which was slightly higher than the same quarter last year primarily due to interest on new equipment financing leases.

Business interruption expenses were $7.0 million and represent non-recurring expenses that are directly attributable to the ongoing UMWA strike for incremental safety and security, labor negotiations and other expenses. Idle mine expenses were $10.9 million and represent expenses incurred with the idling of Mine 4 and reduced operations at Mine 7.

Income tax benefit was $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 due to a loss before income taxes of $11.3 million and additional marginal gas well credits. This compares to income tax benefit of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

The Company generated positive cash flows from operating activities in the second quarter of 2021 of $68.7 million, compared to $32.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Capital expenditures and mine development costs for the second quarter of 2021 were $15.3 million. Free cash flow was $53.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 reflecting our conscious management of expenses and spending.

Net working capital, excluding cash, for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by $32.4 million from the first quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting a decrease in inventory due to higher met coal sales volume and lower production.

Cash flows used in financing activities for the second quarter of 2021 were $8.6 million, primarily due to principal repayments of capital lease obligations of $5.7 million and the payment of dividends of $2.6 million.

The Company’s total liquidity as of June 30, 2021 was $287.9 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $266.9 million and available liquidity under its ABL Facility of $21.0 million, net of outstanding letters of credit of $9.4 million.

Capital Allocation

On July 30, 2021, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, totaling approximately $2.6 million, which will be paid on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2021.

Collective Bargaining Agreement

The Company's Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") contract with the United Mine Workers of America ("UMWA") expired on April 1, 2021, and the UMWA initiated a strike. The Company believes that it is well positioned to fulfill anticipated customer volume commitments for 2021 of approximately 4.9 to 5.5 million short tons through a combination of existing coal inventory of 503 thousand short tons and expected production for the remainder of the year. Even though Mine 4 remains idled, the Company expects production to continue at Mine 7, although at lower than usual rates. While the Company has business continuity plans in place, the strike may still cause disruption to production and shipment activities, and the plans may vary significantly from quarter to quarter for the remainder of the year.

Company Outlook

Due to ongoing uncertainty related to negotiations with the UMWA, the Chinese ban on Australian coal and other potentially disruptive factors, Warrior will not be providing full year 2021 guidance at this time. The Company expects to return to providing guidance once there is further clarity on these issues.

Warrior continues to appropriately adjust its operational needs, including managing expenses, capital expenditures, working capital, liquidity and cash flows. The Company has delayed the development of the Blue Creek project and its Stock Repurchase Program also remains temporarily suspended, while it focuses on preserving cash and liquidity.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the use of certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insights into the performance of the Company, and they reflect how management analyzes Company performance and compares that performance against other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other entities. The definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial tables section of this release.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 results today, August 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET. To listen to the event, live or access an archived recording, please visit http://investors.warriormetcoal.com/. Analysts and investors who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. Telephone playback will also be available from 6:30 p.m. ET August 4, 2021 until 6:30 p.m. ET on August 11, 2021. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10157328.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal met coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the Company’s officers and representatives may from time to time make, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the impact of COVID-19 on its business and that of its customers, sales and production growth, ability to maintain cost structure, demand, the future direction of prices, management of liquidity, cash flows, expenses and expected capital expenditures and working capital, future effective income tax rates and payment of cash taxes, if any, as well as statements regarding production, our ability to fulfill expected customer orders and the outcome of negotiations with our labor union. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent management’s good faith expectations, projections, guidance or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, fluctuations or changes in the pricing or demand for the Company’s coal (or met coal generally) by the global steel industry; the impact of COVID-19 on its business and that of its customers, including the risk of a decline in demand for the Company's met coal due to the impact of COVID-19 on steel manufacturers, the inability of the Company to effectively operate its mines and the resulting decrease in production, the inability of the Company to ship its products to customers in the case of a partial or complete shut-down of the Port of Mobile; federal and state tax legislation; changes in interpretation or assumptions and/or updated regulatory guidance regarding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017; legislation and regulations relating to the Clean Air Act and other environmental initiatives; regulatory requirements associated with federal, state and local regulatory agencies, and such agencies’ authority to order temporary or permanent closure of the Company’s mines; operational, logistical, geological, permit, license, labor and weather-related factors, including equipment, permitting, site access, operational risks and new technologies related to mining and labor strikes or slowdowns; the timing and impact of planned longwall moves; the Company’s obligations surrounding reclamation and mine closure; inaccuracies in the Company’s estimates of its met coal reserves; any projections or estimates regarding Blue Creek, including the expected returns from this project, if any, and the ability of Blue Creek to enhance the Company's portfolio of assets, the Company's expectations regarding its future tax rate as well as its ability to effectively utilize its NOLs to reduce or eliminate its cash taxes; the Company's ability to develop Blue Creek; the Company’s ability to develop or acquire met coal reserves in an economically feasible manner; significant cost increases and fluctuations, and delay in the delivery of raw materials, mining equipment and purchased components; competition and foreign currency fluctuations; fluctuations in the amount of cash the Company generates from operations, including cash necessary to pay any special or quarterly dividend; the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its ABL Facility or indenture relating to its senior secured notes; integration of businesses that the Company may acquire in the future; adequate liquidity and the cost, availability and access to capital and financial markets; failure to obtain or renew surety bonds on acceptable terms, which could affect the Company’s ability to secure reclamation and coal lease obligations; costs associated with litigation, including claims not yet asserted; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The Company’s filings with the SEC are available on its website at www.warriormetcoal.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all such factors.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Sales $ 224,759 $ 159,043 $ 431,748 $ 380,381 Other revenues 2,681 4,658 9,456 10,040 Total revenues 227,440 163,701 441,204 390,421 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 152,765 130,777 307,115 282,291 Cost of other revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 8,343 7,642 16,138 15,203 Depreciation and depletion 40,151 22,156 73,054 50,848 Selling, general and administrative 11,115 8,457 18,752 16,913 Business interruption 7,020 — 7,020 — Idle mine 10,876 — 10,876 — Total costs and expenses 230,270 169,032 432,955 365,255 Operating (loss) income (2,830 ) (5,331 ) 8,249 25,166 Interest expense, net (8,477 ) (8,255 ) (17,170 ) (15,788 ) Other income (expense) — — (109 ) 1,822 (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (11,307 ) (13,586 ) (9,030 ) 11,200 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,626 ) (4,425 ) 17,006 (1,184 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,681 ) $ (9,161 ) $ (26,036 ) $ 12,384 Basic and diluted net (loss) income per share: Net (loss) income per share—basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.24 Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 0.24 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 51,449 51,187 51,362 51,147 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 51,449 51,187 51,362 51,255 Dividends per share: $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.10

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA: For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, (short tons in thousands) (1) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Tons sold 1,822 1,472 3,774 3,286 Tons produced 1,195 2,116 3,367 4,215 Gross price realization (2) 100 % 100 % 97 % 94 % Average net selling price $ 123.36 $ 108.05 $ 114.40 $ 115.76 Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) per short ton (3) $ 83.30 $ 88.27 $ 80.89 $ 85.40

(1) 1 short ton is equivalent to 0.907185 metric tons. (2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, our gross price realization represents a volume weighted-average calculation of our daily realized price per ton based on gross sales, which excludes demurrage and other charges, as a percentage of the Platts Index.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH COST OF SALES (FREE-ON-BOARD PORT) TO COST OF SALES REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP: (in thousands) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales 152,765 $ 130,777 $ 307,115 $ 282,291 Asset retirement obligation accretion (432 ) (369 ) (865 ) (738 ) Stock compensation expense (560 ) (478 ) (982 ) (927 ) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port)(3) $ 151,773 $ 129,930 $ 305,268 $ 280,626

(3) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) is based on reported cost of sales and includes items such as freight, royalties, labor, fuel and other similar production and sales cost items, and may be adjusted for other items that, pursuant to GAAP, are classified in the Condensed Statements of Operations as costs other than cost of sales, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce met coal. Our cash cost of sales per short ton is calculated as cash cost of sales divided by the short tons sold. Cash cost of sales per short ton is a non-GAAP financial measure which is not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute or superior to financial measures calculated in conformity with GAAP. We believe cash cost of sales per ton is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Cash cost of sales per ton may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP: For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (4,681 ) $ (9,161 ) $ (26,036 ) $ 12,384 Interest expense, net 8,477 8,255 17,170 15,788 Income tax (benefit) expense (6,626 ) (4,425 ) 17,006 (1,184 ) Depreciation and depletion 40,151 22,156 73,054 50,848 Asset retirement obligation accretion 805 733 1,610 1,466 Stock compensation expense 5,544 1,991 7,240 3,724 Other non-cash accretion 360 353 721 706 Non-cash mark-to-market loss on gas hedges 3,288 — 2,818 — Business interruption 7,020 — 7,020 — Idle mine 10,876 — 10,876 — Other (income) expense — 397 402 (1,407 ) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 65,214 $ 20,299 $ 111,881 $ 82,325 Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 28.7 % 12.4 % 25.4 % 21.1 %

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before net interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and depletion, non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion, non-cash stock compensation expense, other non-cash accretion, non-cash mark-to-market loss on gas hedges, business interruption expenses, idle mine expenses and other (income) expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant to a reader in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net (loss) income, income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a useful measure of our ability to incur and service debt based on ongoing operations. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. (5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP: (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (4,681 ) $ (9,161 ) $ (26,036 ) $ 12,384 Alabama state income tax valuation allowance — — 24,965 — Business interruption, net of tax 5,535 — 5,535 — Idle mine, net of tax 8,576 — 8,576 — Incremental stock compensation expense, net of tax 3,238 — 3,238 — Other (income) expense, net of tax — 98 284 (1,258 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (6) $ 12,668 $ (9,063 ) $ 16,562 $ 11,126 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 51,449 51,187 51,362 51,147 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 51,577 51,187 51,487 51,255 Adjusted basic net income (loss) per share: $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.22 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share: $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.32 $ 0.22

(6) Adjusted net (loss) income is defined as net (loss) income net of Alabama state income tax valuation allowance, business interruption expenses, idle mine expenses, incremental stock compensation expense and other (income) expense, net of tax (based on each respective period's effective tax rate). Adjusted net (loss) income is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from adjusted net income are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, adjusted net (loss) income should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net (loss) income under GAAP. We believe adjusted net (loss) income is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Adjusted net (loss) income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (4,681 ) $ (9,161 ) $ (26,036 ) $ 12,384 Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities 40,304 20,807 99,765 55,592 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 10,962 54,517 18,139 22,462 Inventories 49,155 (28,268 ) 33,048 (45,594 ) Prepaid expenses and other receivables 303 (5,458 ) 10,495 (5,693 ) Accounts payable (17,278 ) 1,765 (12,313 ) 17,379 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,712 ) (5,549 ) (16,175 ) (9,087 ) Other 625 3,311 6,977 5,543 Net cash provided by operating activities 68,678 31,964 113,900 52,986 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,172 ) (25,979 ) (23,651 ) (48,754 ) Mine development costs (1,129 ) (5,054 ) (13,462 ) (8,731 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 172 — 192 — Other — — — 6,233 Net cash used in investing activities (15,129 ) (31,033 ) (36,921 ) (51,252 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,620 ) (37,011 ) (22,019 ) 25,546 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 44,929 (36,080 ) 54,960 27,280 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 221,947 256,743 211,916 193,383 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 266,876 $ 220,663 $ 266,876 $ 220,663

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP: (in thousands) For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,678 $ 31,964 $ 113,900 $ 52,986 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs (15,301 ) (31,033 ) (37,113 ) (57,485 ) Free cash flow (7) $ 53,377 $ 931 $ 76,787 $ (4,499 ) Free cash flow conversion (8) 81.8 % 4.6 % 68.6 % (5.5 )%

(7) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from net cash provided by operating activities are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, free cash flow should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities under GAAP. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. (8) Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands) June 30, 2021

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 266,876 $ 211,916 Short-term investments 8,505 8,504 Trade accounts receivable 65,158 83,298 Inventories, net 76,964 118,713 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 34,557 45,052 Total current assets 452,060 467,483 Mineral interests, net 96,721 100,855 Property, plant and equipment, net 628,986 637,108 Deferred income taxes 157,367 174,372 Other long-term assets 11,944 14,118 Total assets $ 1,347,078 $ 1,393,936 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 48,032 $ 59,110 Accrued expenses 46,643 86,108 Short term financing lease liabilities 24,849 14,385 Other current liabilities 11,146 10,715 Total current liabilities 130,670 170,318 Long-term debt 380,292 379,908 Asset retirement obligations 61,543 57,553 Long term financing lease liabilities 39,241 24,091 Other long-term liabilities 37,178 36,825 Total liabilities 648,924 668,695 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (Authorized -140,000,000 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, 53,630,797 issued and 51,408,956 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 53,408,040 issued and 51,186,199 outstanding as of December 31, 2020) 536 534 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Treasury stock, at cost (2,221,841 shares as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) (50,576 ) (50,576 ) Additional paid in capital 253,922 249,746 Retained earnings 494,272 525,537 Total stockholders’ equity 698,154 725,241 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,347,078 $ 1,393,936

