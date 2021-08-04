Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 18, 2021

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) ("Red Robin" or the "Company"), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, after the market close followed by a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 13722144. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 25, 2021.