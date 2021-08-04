checkAd

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Record Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021; Raises Full Year Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

  • Third quarter sales of $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 24.3%; comparable sales growth of 23.9% on a reported basis and 19.4% on a shifted basis as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2020
  • Net income of $118.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 65.2%; Adjusted net income of $124.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 68.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $179.3 million compared to $119.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 49.7%
  • Diluted net income per share of $0.61 compared to $0.46 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share of $0.64 compared to $0.47 in the prior year quarter.
  • Raises fiscal 2021 sales outlook to $1,315 million, Adjusted EBITDA to $265 million, and Adjusted diluted net income per share to $0.83 at the midpoint of the ranges.

PHOENIX, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie's, Inc. ("Leslie's" or the “Company”; NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered a record third quarter marking the largest sales, gross profit, and EBITDA quarter in our history. These results reflect the great efforts and contributions of all of our associates and vendor partners who navigated constrained supply chains to meet elevated consumer demand. This financial performance also demonstrates continued strong execution against our strategic initiatives. As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by consumer demand and the momentum we are seeing across our growth initiatives, both of which position us well for the remainder of the year and beyond.”

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Highlights

  • Sales increased to $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $116.6 million or 24.3%. Comparable sales on a reported basis increased 23.9% compared to the prior year period. On a shifted basis, using a realigned period in 2020 for comparability given the 53rd week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 19.4%.
  • Gross profit increased to $283.7 million compared to $210.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $72.9 or 34.6%, and gross margin was 47.6% compared to 43.9% in the prior year period, an increase of 364 basis points.
  • SG&A increased to $117.3 million compared to $99.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of $18.1 million or 18.2%, driven by the increase in overall sales and continued investments to support Company growth. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 19.7% compared to 20.7% in the prior year period, a decrease of 101 basis points.
  • Operating income was $166.4 million compared to $111.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income increased to $118.8 million compared to $71.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income increased to $124.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $50.7 million or 68.8%.
  • Diluted net income per share increased to $0.61 compared to $0.46 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted net income per share increased to $0.64 compared to $0.47 in the prior year period, an increase of $0.17 per share or 36.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $179.3 million compared to $119.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $59.5 million or 49.7%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 30.1% compared to 25.0% in the prior year period, an increase of 510 basis points.

For the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended July 3, 2021 Highlights

  • Sales increased to $934.0 million compared to $729.3 million in the prior year period, an increase of $204.7 million or 28.1%. Comparable sales on a reported basis increased 27.2% for the same period of fiscal 2021 compared to the same period of fiscal 2020. On a shifted basis, using a realigned period in 2020 for comparability given the 53rd week in fiscal 2020, comparable sales increased 23.4%.
  • Gross profit increased to $407.1 million compared to $291.8 million in the prior year period, an increase of $115.3 million or 39.5%, and gross margin was 43.6% compared to 40.0% in the prior year period, an increase of 358 basis points.
  • SG&A increased to $265.1 million compared to $214.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $50.2 million or 23.4%. SG&A as a percentage of sales was 28.4% compared to 29.5% for the same period of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 109 basis points.
  • Operating income was $142.0 million compared to $76.8 million in the prior year period.
  • Net income increased to $82.1 million compared to $15.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted net income increased to $111.0 million compared to $20.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $90.3 million.
  • Diluted net income per share increased to $0.43 compared to $0.10 in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted net income per share increased to $0.59 compared to $0.13 for the prior year period, an increase of $0.46 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $188.6 million compared to $102.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of $85.9 million or 83.6%. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 20.2% compared to 14.1% for the prior year period, an increase of 611 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $309.1 million at the end of the third quarter fiscal 2021 compared to cash and cash equivalents of $148.9 million at the end of the prior year period. There were no borrowings under our revolver as of July 3, 2021 or June 27, 2020.
  • Inventories totaled $224.5 million at the end of the third quarter fiscal 2021 compared to $181.1 million at end of the same period of fiscal 2020. The Company continues to invest in inventory to meet heightened consumer demand.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $118.4 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $85.9 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.
  • Capital expenditures totaled $17.8 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 compared to $15.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2020.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The Company raised guidance for the full year fiscal 2021, a 52-week year. Fiscal 2020 included a 53rd week, which added approximately $18 million in sales, $1.5 million in net income, and $3.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

  Current Outlook Prior Outlook
Sales $1,305 to $1,325 million $1,280 to $1,300 million
Net income $125 to $130 million $115 to $125 million
Adjusted net income $155 to $160 million $145 to $155 million
Adjusted EBITDA $260 to $270 million $245 to $255 million
Adjusted net income per share $0.80 to $0.85 $0.75 to $0.80
Diluted share count 192 million 193 million

Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is scheduled for today, August 4, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-327-6837 (international callers please dial 1-631-891-4304) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/ for 90 days.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 940 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures, including comparable sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted net income per share, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. These non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures and other operating measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, and accordingly, are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for performance relative to other companies.

Comparable Sales Growth
We measure comparable sales growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable base in the prior reporting period. The comparable base includes sales through our locations and through our e-commerce websites and third-party marketplaces. Comparable sales growth is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest (including amortization of debt costs), taxes, depreciation, amortization, loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP but is used by some investors to determine a company’s ability to service or incur indebtedness. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indicator of a company’s operating performance in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net income, cash flows from operations or cash flow data, all of which are prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. In the future, we may incur expenses or charges such as those included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these items.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are additional key measures used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per share are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude loss (gain) on disposition of assets, management fees, equity-based compensation expense, mark-to-market on interest rate cap, and other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items. Adjusted diluted net income per share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, among others:

  • our ability to execute on our growth strategies;
  • our ability to maintain favorable relationships with suppliers and manufacturers;
  • competition from mass merchants and specialty retailers;
  • impacts on our business from the sensitivity of our business to weather conditions, changes in the economy, and the housing market;
  • our ability to implement technology initiatives that deliver the anticipated benefits, without disrupting our operations;
  • regulatory changes and development affecting our current and future products;
  • our ability to obtain additional capital to finance operations;
  • commodity price inflation and deflation;
  • impacts on our business from the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • impacts on our business from cyber and other security threats or disruptions; and
  • other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 3, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 2, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 3, 2021 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We have based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and operating results. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors described above. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The results, events, and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results, events, or circumstances could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of this press release. And while we believe that information provides a reasonable basis for these statements, that information may be limited or incomplete. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on events or circumstances as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments.

Contact

Investors
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com

 
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
   Nine Months Ended
    July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
   July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Sales   $ 596,543     $ 479,929     $ 933,991     $ 729,285  
Cost of merchandise and services sold     312,845       269,160       526,895       437,526  
Gross profit     283,698       210,769       407,096       291,759  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     117,264       99,165       265,127       214,933  
Operating income     166,434       111,604       141,969       76,826  
Other expense:                                
Interest expense     7,399       19,472       27,041       64,597  
Loss on debt extinguishment                 9,169        
Other expenses, net     861       585       1,917       910  
Total other expense     8,260       20,057       38,127       65,507  
Income before taxes     158,174       91,547       103,842       11,319  
Income tax expense (benefit)     39,372       19,613       21,749       (4,602 )
Net income   $ 118,802     $ 71,934     $ 82,093     $ 15,921  
Net income per share                                
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.46     $ 0.45     $ 0.10  
Diluted   $ 0.61     $ 0.46     $ 0.43     $ 0.10  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
Basic     188,264       156,500       184,021       156,500  
Diluted     194,200       156,500       189,603       156,500  

Other Financial Data (1)

    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021     June 27, 2020
   July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 179,346     $ 119,800     $ 188,631     $ 102,714  
Adjusted net income   $ 124,364     $ 73,737     $ 110,964     $ 20,667  
Adjusted net income per share - Basic   $ 0.66     $ 0.47     $ 0.60     $ 0.13  
Adjusted net income per share - Diluted   $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.59     $ 0.13  

(1)    See section titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation”.

 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
    July 3, 2021
   October 3, 2020
   June 27, 2020
Assets   (Unaudited)
   (Audited)
   (Unaudited)
Current assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 309,077     $ 157,072     $ 148,901  
Accounts and other receivables, net     47,848       31,481       35,854  
Inventories     224,526       148,966       181,108  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     28,615       34,614       24,539  
Total current assets     610,066       372,133       390,402  
Property and equipment, net     66,363       66,391       69,254  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     169,001       177,655       191,343  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     127,740       121,186       121,711  
Deferred tax assets     6,386       6,583        
Other assets     18,238       2,490       1,193  
Total assets   $ 997,794     $ 746,438     $ 773,903  
Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit                        
Current liabilities                        
Accounts payable   $ 155,525     $ 92,372     $ 133,090  
Accrued expenses     117,888       101,167       112,628  
Operating lease liabilities     53,700       54,459       63,606  
Income taxes payable     18,906       1,857        
Current portion of long-term debt     8,100       8,341       8,341  
Total current liabilities     354,119       258,196       317,665  
Deferred tax liabilities                 782  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     118,941       130,234       142,307  
Long-term debt, net     787,731       1,179,550       1,182,780  
Other long-term liabilities     2,729       5,457       1  
Total liabilities     1,263,520       1,573,437       1,643,535  
Commitments and contingencies                        
Stockholders’ deficit                        
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized
and 189,284,566 issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and
156,500,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of
October 3, 2020 and June 27, 2020, respectively. 		    189       157       157  
Additional paid in capital (deficit)     201,085       (278,063 )     (278,056 )
Retained deficit     (467,000 )     (549,093 )     (591,733 )
Total stockholders’ deficit     (265,726 )     (826,999 )     (869,632 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit   $ 997,794     $ 746,438     $ 773,903  


 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
    Nine Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Operating Activities                
Net income   $ 82,093     $ 15,921  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     19,205       20,462  
Equity-based compensation     20,591       1,792  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts     1,551       2,548  
Provision for doubtful accounts     134       368  
Deferred income taxes     197       (457 )
(Gain) loss on disposition of assets     (1,668 )     486  
Loss on debt extinguishment     9,169        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts and other receivables     (16,501 )     (16,194 )
Inventories     (74,401 )     (30,380 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,289       (2,993 )
Other assets     (15,696 )     227  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     73,761       86,283  
Income taxes payable     17,049       (6,713 )
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net     (3,397 )     14,571  
Net cash provided by operating activities     118,376       85,921  
Investing Activities                
Purchases of property and equipment     (17,799 )     (15,483 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (6,806 )     (6,188 )
Proceeds from disposition of fixed assets     2,429       7  
Net cash used in investing activities     (22,176 )     (21,664 )
Financing Activities                
Borrowings on revolving commitment           238,750  
Payments on revolving commitment           (238,750 )
Repayment of long term debt     (394,110 )     (6,255 )
Issuance of long term debt     907        
Payment of deferred financing costs     (9,579 )      
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net     458,587        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     55,805       (6,255 )
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     152,005       58,002  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     157,072       90,899  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 309,077     $ 148,901  
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Payments for:                
Interest   $ 29,549     $ 68,599  
Income taxes   $ 4,503     $ 2,832  


GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(amounts in thousands except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended
   Nine Months Ended
    July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
   July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Net income   $ 118,802     $ 71,934     $ 82,093     $ 15,921  
Interest expense     7,399       19,472       27,041       64,597  
Income tax expense     39,372       19,613       21,749       (4,602 )
Depreciation and amortization expenses(a)     6,347       6,374       19,205       20,462  
Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets(b)     85       16       (1,668 )     486  
Management fee(c)           1,209       382       3,148  
Equity-based compensation expense(d)     6,480       597       20,591       1,792  
Mark-to-market on interest rate cap(e)                       22  
Loss on debt extinguishment(f)                 9,169        
Costs related to equity offerings(g)     778             9,986        
Other(h)     83       585       83       888  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 179,346     $ 119,800     $ 188,631     $ 102,714  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
   July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Net income   $ 118,802     $ 71,934     $ 82,093     $ 15,921  
Loss (gain) on disposition of fixed assets(b)     85       16       (1,668 )     486  
Management fee(c)           1,209       382       3,148  
Equity-based compensation expense(d)     6,480       597       20,591       1,792  
Mark-to-market on interest rate cap(e)                       22  
Loss on debt extinguishment(f)                 9,169        
Costs related to equity offerings(g)     778             9,986        
Other(h)     83       585       83       888  
Tax effects of these adjustments(i)     (1,864 )     (604 )     (9,672 )     (1,590 )
Adjusted net income   $ 124,364     $ 73,737     $ 110,964     $ 20,667  
                                 
    Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended  
    July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
   July 3, 2021
   June 27, 2020
Adjusted net income per share - basic   $ 0.66     $ 0.47     $ 0.60     $ 0.13  
Adjusted net income per share - diluted   $ 0.64     $ 0.47     $ 0.59     $ 0.13  
Weighted average shares outstanding                                
Basic     188,264       156,500       184,021       156,500  
Diluted     194,200       156,500       189,603       156,500  


(a) Includes depreciation related to our distribution centers and stores, which is included in cost of merchandise and services sold in our condensed consolidated statements of income.
(b) Consists of loss (gain) on disposition of assets associated with store closures or the sale of property and equipment.
(c) Represents amounts paid or accrued in connection with our management services agreement which was terminated upon the completion of our initial public offering in November 2020.
(d) Represents non-cash charges related to equity-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of income.
(e) Includes non-cash charges related to the change in fair value of our interest rate cap agreements, which expired in March 2021.
(f) Represents non-cash expense due to the write-off of deferred financing costs related to our Term Loan modification and the repayment of our Senior Unsecured Notes during the nine months ended July 3, 2021.
(g) Includes one-time payments of contractual amounts incurred in connection with our IPO that was completed in November 2020, which are reported in selling, general and administrative expenses, and costs incurred for follow-on equity offerings in February and June 2021, which are reported in other expenses, net in our condensed consolidated statements of income.
(h) Other non-recurring, non-cash or discrete items as determined by management, such as transaction related costs, personnel-related costs, legal expenses, strategic project costs, and miscellaneous costs.
(i) Represents the tax effect of the total adjustments based on our actual statutory tax rate for fiscal 2020 and our estimated statutory tax rate for fiscal 2021.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Record Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021; Raises Full Year Outlook Third quarter sales of $596.5 million compared to $479.9 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 24.3%; comparable sales growth of 23.9% on a reported basis and 19.4% on a shifted basis as a result of the 53rd week in fiscal 2020Net income …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board