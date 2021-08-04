checkAd

Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:30am ET
  • KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:20am ET
  • BMO Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00am ET

The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:

Investors
Anthony Gerstein
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
anthony.gerstein@nuvei.com

Source: Nuvei





