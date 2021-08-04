Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



Canaccord Genuity 41 st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:30am ET

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:20am ET

BMO Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 11:00am ET



The Company’s presentations will be available via live webcast and archived replay on Nuvei’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section.