Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced members of management will participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from August 10-11, 2021.



Wedbush PacGrow 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Panel presentation (Infectious Personality) and one-on-one investor meetings

Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET