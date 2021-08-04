Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference
WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel
antibacterial products, today announced members of management will participate in the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from August 10-11, 2021.
Wedbush PacGrow 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Panel presentation (Infectious Personality) and one-on-one investor meetings
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. ET
The webcast of the Wedbush presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Entasis website at https://www.entasistx.com/.
About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.
Company Contact:
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors
(929) 469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com
