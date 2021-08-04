checkAd

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Announces Installation of ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System at Hôpital Fondation Rothschild in Paris

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced the installation of its ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System at Hôpital Fondation Rothschild in Paris, France.

“We have embarked on a promising clinical trial collaboration with ClearPoint Neuro for laser interstitial thermal ablations in pediatric neurosurgical brain pathologies. The use of ClearPoint will allow the entire procedure to take place within the MRI suite, instead of moving the patient from the operating room to the MRI, as is the workflow with current commercially available systems,” stated Dr. Georg Dorfmüller, Chief of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Hôpital Fondation Rothschild. “Intra-procedural MRI guidance can allow a neurosurgeon to modify a planned laser probe trajectory prior to insertion, or correct probe placement if it appears suboptimal on imaging. For larger, more complex intracerebral lesions, we believe using ClearPoint will also help with the placement of more than one laser probe. The ClearPoint team has been supportive, and we are eager to begin the planned clinical trial in the very near future.”

“Hôpital Fondation Rothschild has a long history of adopting cutting edge technologies for head and neck indications,” commented Matt Rabon, Clinical and Business Development Manager, EMEA. “Now that we have a European-based team in place, we look forward to supporting Dr. Dorfmüller, and advancing our strategy to set up additional trial centers in the EU, UK and Middle East to support both our biologics and device partnerships. Each of these installations provides us with an opportunity to treat patients today with meaningful device therapies, and to empower brilliant researchers to conduct clinical trials in both the biologics and device spaces using ClearPoint technology. Expanding and supporting the EU installation base also represents ClearPoint Neuro’s strategic investment in the region by enabling future partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to discover therapies for the most complex neurological disorders.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with over 30 biologics/pharmaceutical companies and academic centers, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 4,500 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of COVID-19 and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2021, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before August 16, 2021. 

CONTACT: Contact:

Jacqueline Keller, Vice President, Marketing
1 (888) 287-9109
info@clearpointneuro.com

Caroline Corner, Investor Relations
ir@clearpointneuro.com




