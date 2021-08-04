Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

"Strong demand across Rapid7's Insight Platform drove second quarter ending ARR of approximately $489 million, growth of 29% year-over-year, validating both our strategy and execution as we continue on our journey to make the best in security operations accessible and achievable for all," said Corey Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Rapid7.

"Companies of all sizes are being met by a shifting attacker landscape as they dramatically increase their focus on delivering world-class digital and remote experiences to keep up with the pace of innovation. It is clear that our ability to meet customers where they are in their SecOps journey with leading capabilities across detection & response, vulnerability risk management, and cloud security is resonating. With the recent addition of IntSights leading threat intelligence capabilities, Rapid7 is even better positioned to lead the charge in enabling customers to drive security transformation alongside their digital investments."

CFO Future Retirement

The company also announced that Jeffrey Kalowski, who has served as Rapid7's Chief Financial Officer since January 2017, has informed the company of his intent to retire from his position in 2022. Kalowski will remain in his current position until a successor is named in order to facilitate a smooth transition. Rapid7 is initiating a search for a new Chief Financial Officer and will consider internal and external candidates.

“On behalf of the entire Rapid7 organization I want to thank Jeff for his leadership in helping to guide Rapid7 through a period of tremendous growth,” said Corey Thomas. “Jeff has been instrumental in transitioning and scaling our recurring revenue business over the past 5 years while helping to build a world class culture at Rapid7, and I look forward to his continued partnership into next year.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Other Metrics

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change (dollars in thousands) Annualized recurring revenue $ 488,860 $ 379,891 29 % Number of customers (1) 9,315 8,223 13 % ARR per customer (1) $ 52.5 $ 46.2 14 % (1) Number of customers and ARR per customer are based on our new customer count methodology provided at our virtual investor day on March 10, 2021. Prior period amounts have been revised to conform with the modified definitions provided in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics section below.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change (in thousands, except per share data) Products revenue $ 119,147 $ 92,430 29 % Professional services revenue 7,274 6,482 12 % Total revenue $ 126,421 $ 98,912 28 % North America revenue $ 103,485 $ 82,557 25 % Rest of world revenue 22,936 16,355 40 % Total revenue $ 126,421 $ 98,912 28 % GAAP gross profit $ 87,113 $ 69,831 GAAP gross margin 69 % 71 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,845 $ 73,137 Non-GAAP gross margin 73 % 74 % GAAP loss from operations $ (21,926 ) $ (15,732 ) GAAP operating margin (17 ) % (16 ) % Non-GAAP income from operations $ 6,070 $ 4,265 Non-GAAP operating margin 5 % 4 % GAAP net loss $ (34,164 ) $ (21,466 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.42 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,930 $ 2,795 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,030 $ 7,556 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 9,186 $ 442 Free cash flow $ 5,040 $ (2,231 )

For additional details on the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and certain other business metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the accompanying financial data tables included in this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

On July 16, 2021, Rapid7 closed the acquisition of IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd. (IntSights), a leading provider of cybersecurity threat intelligence. IntSights will extend the core capabilities of Rapid7's Insight Platform, enabling more comprehensive monitoring across internal and external attack surfaces to help drive proactive threat mitigation across our customers' digital footprints.

In July 2021, Rapid7 was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) for the second year in a row.

In July 2021, Rapid7 announced the launch of InsightCloudSec, an integrated Cloud-Native Security Platform (CNSP) that brings together the cloud and container security capabilities of DivvyCloud and Alcide into one seamless cloud security solution as part of Rapid7's Insight Platform.

In June 2021, Rapid7 was named a Visionary in Gartner's 2021 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Rapid7 anticipates annualized recurring revenue, revenue, non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, non-GAAP net loss per share and free cash flow to be in the following ranges:

Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter 2021 Full-Year 2021 Annualized recurring revenue Approximately $576.0 Revenue $ 133.4 to $ 135.0 $ 520.0 to $ 524.0 Year-over-year growth 27 % to 28 % 26 % to 27 % Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (0.5 ) $ 7.0 Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 56.1 55.3 Free cash flow Approximately $20.0

The guidance provided above is forward-looking in nature. Actual results may differ materially. See the cautionary note regarding “Forward-Looking Statements” below. Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2021 includes the contribution from the acquisition of IntSights as of July 16, 2021 and does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. The guidance provided above is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and expectations as of the date of this press release and, while presented with numerical specificity, this guidance is inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Rapid7's control and are based upon specific assumptions with respect to future business decisions or economic conditions, some of which may change. Rapid7 undertakes no obligation to update guidance after this date.

Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, and certain other items. Rapid7 has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP guidance measure to the most comparable GAAP measures in the financial statement tables included in this press release. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as certain acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and the amortization of intangible assets associated with the IntSights acquisition for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, we provide investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe are helpful to our investors. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We also use certain non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures under our executive bonus plan. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

While our non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time, you should review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We also disclose non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin derived from these financial measures.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as the respective GAAP balances excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and induced conversion expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share is calculated as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, with the number of weighted average shares decreased to reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with our convertible senior notes.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact our non-cash expense. We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that excluding the impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets allows for more meaningful comparisons between operating results from period to period as the intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over several years after the acquisition.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. The expense for the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense provides a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Induced conversion expense. In conjunction with the first quarter of 2021 partial repurchase of our 1.25% convertible senior notes due 2023, we incurred an induced conversion expense of $2.7 million. We exclude induced conversion expense because this amount is not indicative of the performance of, or trends in, our business and neither is comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Litigation-related expenses. We exclude certain litigation-related expenses consisting of professional fees and related costs incurred by us related to significant litigation outside the ordinary course of business. We believe it is useful to exclude such expenses because we do not consider such amounts to be part of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition-related expenses. We exclude acquisition-related expenses as costs that are unrelated to the current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results. Our acquisition-related expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 include $9.0 million of tax expense related to the sale of acquired intellectual property through an intercompany transaction related to the Alcide acquisition.

Anti-dilutive impact of capped call transaction. Our capped calls transactions are intended to offset potential dilution from the conversion features in our convertible senior notes. Although we cannot reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions under GAAP, we do reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions in non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share to provide investors with useful information in evaluating our financial performance on a per share basis.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net loss before (1) interest income, (2) interest expense, (3) other income (expense), net, (4) provision for income taxes, (5) depreciation expense, (6) amortization of intangible assets, (7) stock-based compensation expense, and (8) certain other items. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating our operating performance because it provides them with an additional tool to compare business performance across companies and across periods.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees.

Other Metrics

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Number of Customers. We define a customer as any entity that has an active Rapid7 recurring revenue contract as of the specified measurement date, excluding InsightOps and Logentries only customers with a contract value less than $2,400 per year.

ARR per Customer. We define ARR per customer as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition, the impact of the acquisition of IntSights on our products, strategy and future results of operations, including plans for IntSights technology and the benefits of its technology on the core capabilities of our Insight Platform. Our use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, our customers renewal of their subscriptions with us, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our sales cycles, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2021 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 493,568 $ 173,617 Short-term investments 114,284 138,839 Accounts receivable, net 98,483 111,599 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, current portion 23,960 21,536 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,555 27,844 Total current assets 757,850 473,435 Long-term investments 5,377 10,124 Property and equipment, net 49,431 53,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,472 67,178 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs, non-current portion 46,132 43,103 Goodwill 254,418 213,601 Intangible assets, net 54,179 44,296 Other assets 9,450 8,271 Total assets $ 1,240,309 $ 913,122 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,063 $ 3,860 Accrued expenses 55,633 61,677 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,285 9,612 Deferred revenue, current portion 302,186 278,585 Convertible senior notes, current portion, net 44,730 — Other current liabilities 303 — Total current liabilities 414,200 353,734 Convertible senior notes, non-current portion, net 810,093 378,586 Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 71,691 75,737 Deferred revenue, non-current portion 30,124 31,365 Other long-term liabilities 9,596 2,164 Total liabilities 1,335,704 841,586 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 557 522 Treasury stock (4,764 ) (4,764 ) Additional paid-in-capital 562,652 692,603 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (137 ) 454 Accumulated deficit (653,703 ) (617,279 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (95,395 ) 71,536 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 1,240,309 $ 913,122





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Products $ 119,147 $ 92,430 $ 228,432 $ 179,979 Professional services 7,274 6,482 15,440 13,273 Total revenue 126,421 98,912 243,872 193,252 Cost of revenue: Products 33,169 23,118 62,819 44,373 Professional services 6,139 5,963 12,778 12,422 Total cost of revenue 39,308 29,081 75,597 56,795 Total gross profit 87,113 69,831 168,275 136,457 Operating expenses: Research and development 35,305 26,120 68,385 50,322 Sales and marketing 56,246 44,959 111,224 93,104 General and administrative 17,488 14,484 33,708 28,583 Total operating expenses 109,039 85,563 213,317 172,009 Loss from operations (21,926 ) (15,732 ) (45,042 ) (35,552 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 122 208 218 1,256 Interest expense (3,059 ) (5,917 ) (8,453 ) (9,379 ) Other income (expense), net 148 210 (919 ) (237 ) Loss before income taxes (24,715 ) (21,231 ) (54,196 ) (43,912 ) Provision for income taxes 9,449 235 9,813 478 Net loss $ (34,164 ) $ (21,466 ) $ (64,009 ) $ (44,390 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 55,392,383 50,695,706 54,169,464 50,411,508





RAPID7, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,164 ) $ (21,466 ) $ (64,009 ) $ (44,390 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,028 5,576 13,768 10,419 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,133 4,264 1,791 7,007 Stock-based compensation expense 23,814 16,446 44,676 29,793 Deferred income taxes 3,924 — 3,924 — Induced conversion expense — — 2,740 — Other 42 224 1,446 1,060 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (21,598 ) (11,773 ) 12,816 10,835 Deferred contract acquisition and fulfillment costs (3,497 ) (2,478 ) (5,453 ) (2,994 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 530 1,638 394 1,773 Accounts payable (1,879 ) (3,873 ) (1,329 ) 137 Accrued expenses 7,837 7,126 (7,592 ) (7,437 ) Deferred revenue 21,233 4,675 22,220 (11,996 ) Other liabilities 4,783 83 4,389 (980 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 9,186 442 29,781 (6,773 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (2,700 ) (125,771 ) (52,420 ) (125,771 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,699 ) (1,199 ) (2,671 ) (3,955 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (2,447 ) (1,474 ) (4,205 ) (2,948 ) Purchases of investments (52,914 ) (24,987 ) (59,308 ) (49,259 ) Sales/maturities of investments 46,038 32,675 87,938 146,599 Other — — (1,500 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (13,722 ) (120,756 ) (32,166 ) (35,334 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs paid (1,660 ) 223,500 585,440 223,500 Purchase of capped calls related to convertible senior notes — (27,255 ) (76,020 ) (27,255 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (248 ) — (248 ) Payments for repurchase of convertible senior notes (2,002 ) — (184,649 ) — Payments related to business acquisition — — (2,431 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,347 ) (1,917 ) (6,671 ) (3,450 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 4,467 3,346 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,103 2,167 2,530 3,728 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,906 ) 196,247 322,666 199,621 Effects of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 207 259 (293 ) (301 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,235 ) 76,192 319,988 157,213 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 503,840 204,434 173,617 123,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 493,605 $ 280,626 $ 493,605 $ 280,626





RAPID7, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 87,113 $ 69,831 $ 168,275 $ 136,457 Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 1,812 1,131 3,366 2,062 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 2,920 2,175 5,661 3,833 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 91,845 $ 73,137 $ 177,302 $ 142,352 Non-GAAP gross margin 72.7 % 73.9 % 72.7 % 73.7 % GAAP gross profit - Products $ 85,978 $ 69,312 $ 165,613 $ 135,606 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 1,200 710 2,218 1,283 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,920 2,175 5,661 3,833 Non-GAAP gross profit - Products $ 90,098 $ 72,197 $ 173,492 $ 140,722 Non-GAAP gross margin - Products 75.6 % 78.1 % 75.9 % 78.2 % GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,135 $ 519 $ 2,662 $ 851 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 612 421 1,148 779 Non-GAAP gross profit - Professional services $ 1,747 $ 940 $ 3,810 $ 1,630 Non-GAAP gross margin - Professional services 24.0 % 14.5 % 24.7 % 12.3 % GAAP loss from operations $ (21,926 ) $ (15,732 ) $ (45,042 ) $ (35,552 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 23,814 16,446 44,676 29,793 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 3,068 2,285 5,957 3,975 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 863 831 2,031 1,138 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 251 435 354 978 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 6,070 $ 4,265 $ 7,976 $ 332 GAAP net loss $ (34,164 ) $ (21,466 ) $ (64,009 ) $ (44,390 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense1 23,814 16,446 44,676 29,793 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets2 3,068 2,285 5,957 3,975 Add: Acquisition-related expenses3 9,828 831 10,996 1,138 Add: Litigation-related expenses4 251 435 354 978 Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,133 4,264 1,791 7,007 Add: Induced conversion expense — — 2,740 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 3,930 $ 2,795 $ 2,505 $ (1,499 ) Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, basic GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.62 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.69 0.48 1.23 0.85 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.05 $ (0.03 )





Reconciliation of net income (loss) per share, diluted GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (0.88 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.69 0.47 1.22 0.85 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 55,392,383 50,695,706 54,169,464 50,411,508 Weighted average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation: Basic 55,392,383 50,695,706 54,169,464 50,411,508 Diluted 57,731,694 53,063,261 56,626,465 50,411,508 1 Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,812 $ 1,131 $ 3,366 $ 2,062 Research and development 9,420 6,389 17,235 11,034 Sales and marketing 6,038 4,345 11,784 8,023 General and administrative 6,544 4,581 12,291 8,674 2 Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,920 $ 2,175 $ 5,661 $ 3,833 Sales and marketing 103 80 206 112 General and administrative 45 30 90 30 3 Includes acquisition-related expenses as follows: Sales and marketing $ — $ — $ 122 $ — General and administrative 863 831 1,909 1,138 Provision for income taxes 8,965 — 8,965 — 4 Includes litigation-related expenses as follows: General and administrative $ 251 $ 435 $ 354 $ 978





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (34,164 ) $ (21,466 ) $ (64,009 ) $ (44,390 ) Interest income (122 ) (208 ) (218 ) (1,256 ) Interest expense 3,059 5,917 8,453 9,379 Other (income) expense, net (148 ) (210 ) 919 237 Provision for income taxes 9,449 235 9,813 478 Depreciation expense 3,053 2,740 6,047 5,415 Amortization of intangible assets 3,975 2,836 7,721 5,004 Stock-based compensation expense 23,814 16,446 44,676 29,793 Acquisition-related expenses 863 831 2,031 1,138 Litigation-related expenses 251 435 354 978 Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,030 $ 7,556 $ 15,787 $ 6,776





RAPID7, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 9,186 $ 442 $ 29,781 $ (6,773 ) Less: Purchases of property and equipment (1,699 ) (1,199 ) (2,671 ) (3,955 ) Less: Capitalized internal-use software costs (2,447 ) (1,474 ) (4,205 ) (2,948 ) Free cash flow $ 5,040 $ (2,231 ) $ 22,905 $ (13,676 )





Third Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in millions, except per share data)

Third Quarter Full-Year 2021 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP loss from operations: Anticipated GAAP loss from operations $ (37.8 ) $ (117.8 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 28.7 103.6 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.1 11.9 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses 5.5 8.9 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — 0.4 Anticipated non-GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (0.5 ) $ 7.0 Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss: Anticipated GAAP net loss $ (42.3 ) $ (145.7 ) Add: Anticipated stock-based compensation expense 28.7 103.6 Add: Anticipated amortization of acquired intangible assets 3.1 11.9 Add: Anticipated acquisition-related expenses 5.5 17.9 Add: Anticipated litigation-related expenses — 0.4 Add: Anticipated amortization of debt issuance costs 1.2 4.1 Add: Anticipated induced conversion expense — 2.7 Anticipated non-GAAP net loss $ (3.8 ) $ (5.1 ) Anticipated GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (2.63 ) Anticipated non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) Weighted average shares used in GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 56.1 55.3

The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as certain acquisition-related expenses, litigation-related expenses and the amortization of acquired intangible assets associated with the IntSights acquisition, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. As a result, the estimates shown for Anticipated GAAP loss from operations, Anticipated GAAP net loss and Anticipated GAAP net loss per share are expected to change.

Full-Year 2021 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 37.0 Purchases of property and equipment (8.5 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (8.5 ) Free cash flow $ 20.0



