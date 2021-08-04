checkAd

Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 After Market Close on August 11, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on August 11, 2021 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time during which members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will discuss financial results for the quarter and review recent corporate developments.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 14 days.

To listen to the live conference call, please dial (833) 423-0425 or (918) 922-3069 and request the Revolution Medicines call (conference ID: 9829729).

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6291, RMC-6236, and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in development include RMC-4630, RMC-5552, and RMC-5845. 

CONTACT: Contacts:
For Investors:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

For Media:
Vida Strategic Partners
Tim Brons
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com




