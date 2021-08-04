Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021 After Market Close on August 11, 2021

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on August 11, 2021 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time during which members of Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will discuss financial results for the quarter and review recent corporate developments.



To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 14 days.