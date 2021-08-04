Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“Encore delivered another period of strong performance in the second quarter as we continued to execute our strategy, improve our balance sheet and focus on our capital allocation priorities,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The primary driver of our financial performance in the period was our record collections for both our MCM and Cabot businesses. We continue to see consumers focus on resolving their debts, which led to a high volume of inbound calls and online engagement.”

“On a global basis, our portfolio purchases were $143 million in the quarter, which was lower than last year due to a lower level of supply coming to market. Although issuers continue to sell, volumes are lower because of fewer charge-offs. As these conditions persist, we have remained disciplined and continue to purchase at attractive returns. ”

“Our business continues to generate a significant amount of excess capital, driving a further reduction in our leverage ratio, which is now at the low end of our target range of 2 to 3 times. Consistent with our capital allocation priorities, we spent $27 million to repurchase Encore shares during the second quarter,” said Masih.

In June, the company refinanced the remainder of its legacy Cabot bonds with £250 million of new senior secured notes with a 325-basis point lower coupon while also extending the maturity from 2023 to 2028. The company expects the interest savings from the new notes will pay back the call premium from the redemption of the previous notes by the end of 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021:

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2021 2020 Change Collections $ 612,427 $ 508,215 21 % Revenues $ 427,735 $ 426,033 — % Portfolio purchases(1) $ 142,728 $ 147,939 (4 )% Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 8,111,917 $ 8,381,829 (3 )% Operating expenses $ 253,448 $ 206,341 23 % GAAP net income attributable to Encore $ 96,503 $ 130,332 (26 )% GAAP earnings per share $ 3.07 $ 4.13 (26 )% LTM Pre-tax ROIC(2) 15.0 % 11.9 % +310 bps Leverage Ratio(3) 1.9 x 2.4 x -0.5 x

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $89.5 million and $124.8 million, and Europe purchases of $53.2 million and $23.1 million in Q2 2021 and Q2 2020, respectively.

(2) See Supplemental Financial Information for calculation of LTM Pre-Tax ROIC (Return on Invested Capital).

(3) Leverage ratio is the ratio of Net Debt to (Adjusted EBITDA + collections applied to principal balance), the industry standard for leverage.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2021:

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2021 2020 Change Collections $ 1,218,888 $ 1,035,494 18 % Revenues $ 844,572 $ 715,114 18 % Portfolio purchases(1) $ 312,906 $ 362,052 (14 )% Operating expenses $ 501,971 $ 448,220 12 % GAAP net income attributable to Encore $ 191,133 $ 119,878 59 % GAAP earnings per share $ 6.04 $ 3.79 59 %

(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $181.9 million and $310.1 million, and Europe purchases of $131.0 million and $52.0 million in six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, August 4, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific / 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss second quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at www.encorecapital.com . To access the live, listen-only telephone conference portion, please dial (855) 541-0982 or (704) 288-0606.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a telephonic replay will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID number 4169064. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call on the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company’s ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. The Company has included information concerning adjusted operating expenses in order to facilitate a comparison of approximate cash costs to cash collections for the portfolio purchasing and recovery business in the periods presented. The Company has included Pre-Tax ROIC as management uses this measure to monitor and evaluate operating performance relative to our invested capital and because the Company believes it is a useful measure for investors to evaluate effective use of capital. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating expenses and Adjusted Income from Operations (used in Pre-Tax ROIC) have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net income, net income per share, and total operating expenses as indicators of the Company’s operating performance. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The Company has attached to this news release a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com . More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at http://www.cabotcm.com . Information found on the company’s or Cabot’s website is not incorporated by reference.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words “will,” “may,” “believe,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results, performance, business plans or prospects. For all “forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, each as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,516 $ 189,184 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 3,154,001 3,291,918 Property and equipment, net 120,090 127,297 Other assets 292,078 349,162 Goodwill 915,067 906,962 Total assets $ 4,679,752 $ 4,864,523 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 190,707 $ 215,920 Borrowings 2,999,296 3,281,634 Other liabilities 135,399 146,893 Total liabilities 3,325,402 3,644,447 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 30,413 and 31,345 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 304 313 Additional paid-in capital 143,827 230,440 Accumulated earnings 1,269,259 1,055,668 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,040 ) (68,813 ) Total Encore Capital Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 1,354,350 1,217,608 Noncontrolling interest — 2,468 Total equity 1,354,350 1,220,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,679,752 $ 4,864,523

The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 678 $ 2,223 Investment in receivable portfolios, net 516,048 553,621 Other assets 4,404 5,127 Liabilities Borrowings 484,078 478,131 Other liabilities 11 37





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Revenue from receivable portfolios $ 328,150 $ 335,287 $ 666,168 $ 692,652 Changes in expected current and future recoveries 66,178 66,007 110,715 (32,654 ) Servicing revenue 32,064 23,950 64,580 52,630 Other revenues 1,343 789 3,109 2,486 Total revenues 427,735 426,033 844,572 715,114 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 97,774 90,867 194,230 183,965 Cost of legal collections 66,900 37,356 134,042 103,635 General and administrative expenses 34,823 28,618 66,971 60,495 Other operating expenses 28,228 28,275 56,669 55,439 Collection agency commissions 13,677 10,683 26,501 23,859 Depreciation and amortization 12,046 10,542 23,558 20,827 Total operating expenses 253,448 206,341 501,971 448,220 Income from operations 174,287 219,692 342,601 266,894 Other (expense) income Interest expense (44,159 ) (50,327 ) (90,685 ) (104,989 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (9,300 ) — (9,300 ) — Other income (expense) 566 (3,011 ) 511 (1,572 ) Total other expense (52,893 ) (53,338 ) (99,474 ) (106,561 ) Income before income taxes 121,394 166,354 243,127 160,333 Provision for income taxes (24,607 ) (35,570 ) (51,575 ) (40,128 ) Net income 96,787 130,784 191,552 120,205 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (284 ) (452 ) (419 ) (327 ) Net income attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc. stockholders $ 96,503 $ 130,332 $ 191,133 $ 119,878 Earnings per share attributable to Encore Capital Group, Inc.: Basic $ 3.12 $ 4.15 $ 6.13 $ 3.82 Diluted $ 3.07 $ 4.13 $ 6.04 $ 3.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,909 31,413 31,187 31,361 Diluted 31,415 31,560 31,622 31,628





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 191,552 $ 120,205 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,558 20,827 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,300 — Other non-cash interest expense, net 9,403 12,127 Stock-based compensation expense 9,056 9,305 Deferred income taxes (5,097 ) (17,101 ) Changes in expected current and future recoveries (110,715 ) 32,654 Other, net 12,006 4,923 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 11,474 11,917 Prepaid income tax and income taxes payable 31,374 41,748 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities (32,946 ) (26,890 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 148,965 209,715 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (306,549 ) (350,658 ) Collections applied to investment in receivable portfolios, net 552,720 342,842 Purchases of property and equipment (10,351 ) (13,028 ) Other, net 4,877 9,831 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 240,697 (11,013 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (10,617 ) — Proceeds from credit facilities 358,063 279,070 Repayment of credit facilities (511,200 ) (315,622 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 353,747 — Repayment of senior secured notes (339,585 ) (32,500 ) Repayment of other debt — (14,882 ) Repayment of convertible senior notes (161,000 ) — Repurchase of common stock (47,421 ) — Other, net (11,634 ) (3,634 ) Net cash used in financing activities (369,647 ) (87,568 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,015 111,134 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10,683 ) (9,669 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 189,184 192,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 198,516 $ 293,800 Supplemental disclosure of cash information: Cash paid for interest $ 69,152 $ 88,363 Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds 24,273 16,292





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income, and Adjusted Operating Expenses Related to Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery Business to GAAP Total Operating Expenses

(In Thousands, Except Per Share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income, as reported $ 96,787 $ 130,784 $ 191,552 $ 120,205 Adjustments: Interest expense 44,159 50,327 90,685 104,989 Interest income (426 ) (559 ) (900 ) (1,559 ) Provision for income taxes 24,607 35,570 51,575 40,128 Depreciation and amortization 12,046 10,542 23,558 20,827 Stock-based compensation expense 5,651 4,778 9,056 9,305 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) — 4,776 — 4,963 Loss on extinguishment of debt 9,300 — 9,300 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 192,124 $ 236,218 $ 374,826 $ 298,858 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 224,074 $ 106,921 $ 453,584 $ 375,496

________________________

(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less the sum of (b) revenue from receivable portfolios and (c) changes in expected recoveries. For consistency with the Company debt covenant reporting, for periods subsequent to June 30, 2020, the collections applied to principal balance also includes proceeds applied to basis from sales of REO assets and related activities; prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect this change as such amounts were immaterial.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP total operating expenses, as reported $ 253,448 $ 206,341 $ 501,971 $ 448,220 Adjustments: Operating expenses related to non-portfolio purchasing and recovery business(1) (43,267 ) (42,386 ) (85,920 ) (83,875 ) Stock-based compensation expense (5,651 ) (4,778 ) (9,056 ) (9,305 ) Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(2) — 32 — (155 ) Adjusted operating expenses related to portfolio purchasing and recovery business $ 204,530 $ 159,209 $ 406,995 $ 354,885

________________________

(1) Operating expenses related to non-portfolio purchasing and recovery business include operating expenses from other operating segments that primarily engage in fee-based business, as well as corporate overhead not related to our portfolio purchasing and recovery business.

(2) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related operating expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these operating expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (“ROIC”)

ROIC is calculated as last twelve months adjusted income from operations, divided by our average invested capital. Adjusted income from operations excludes acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses, amortization of certain acquired intangible assets and other charges or gains that are not indicative of ongoing operations. Average invested capital is defined as the aggregate of average Net Debt (defined below) and average GAAP equity and is calculated as the sum of current and prior period ending amounts divided by two.

Last Twelve Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except percentages) 2021

2020

Numerator Income from operations $ 609,269 $ 488,449 Adjustments:(1) CFPB settlement fees 15,009 — Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses (1 ) 4,678 Amortization of certain acquired intangible assets(2) 7,326 6,737 Goodwill impairment — 10,718 Net gain on fair value adjustments to contingent considerations — (101 ) Adjusted income from operations $ 631,603 $ 510,481 Denominator Average Net Debt $ 3,016,599 $ 3,301,314 Average equity 1,198,369 972,672 Total average invested capital $ 4,214,968 $ 4,273,986 Pre-tax ROIC 15.0 % 11.9 %

________________________

(1) We believe these amounts are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for them enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors’ results.

(2) We have acquired intangible assets, such as trade names and customer relationships, as a result of our acquisition of debt solution service providers. These intangible assets are valued at the time of the acquisition and amortized over their estimated lives. We believe that amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, especially the amortization of an acquired company’s trade names and customer relationships, is the result of pre-acquisition activities. In addition, the amortization of these acquired intangibles is a non-cash static expense that is not affected by operations during any reporting period.

Net Debt

Net Debt is GAAP borrowings adjusted for debt issuance costs and debt discounts, cash and cash equivalents and client cash. Net Debt is a measure commonly used by lenders to our industry to represent the net borrowings of market participants, and is also used regularly by lenders and others as the numerator in industry leverage calculations.

(in thousands) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2019 GAAP Borrowings $ 2,999,296 $ 3,353,730 $ 3,529,717 Debt issuance costs and debt discounts 64,468 63,017 73,248 Cash & cash equivalents (198,516 ) (293,800 ) (168,565 ) Client cash(1) 23,907 21,097 24,183 Net Debt $ 2,889,155 $ 3,144,044 $ 3,458,583

________________________

(1) Client cash is cash that was collected on behalf of, and remains payable to, third party clients.