Teknova to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11

HOLLISTER, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Teknova, Inc. (“Teknova”) (Nasdaq: TKNO), a leading provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, following the close of market. Teknova management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.

Participants may access the live webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Teknova website, where it will be archived for 30 days, and at this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/avgvftny. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-312-1451 for domestic callers and 470-495-9521 for international callers. The conference ID number is 2756899.

About Teknova

Teknova is expediting clinical breakthroughs in the life sciences by providing custom products and reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. With a focus on agility and customization, Teknova delivers research-grade and GMP products including cell culture media and supplements, protein and nucleic acid purification buffers, and molecular biology reagents for a multitude of established and emerging applications, including cell and gene therapy, mRNA therapeutics, genomics, and synthetic biology. Teknova's proprietary processes enable the manufacture and delivery of high quality, custom, made-to-order products on short turnaround times and at scale across all stages of development, including commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our long-term growth strategy, demand for our products, expansion of our production capacity and commercial and R&D capabilities. The words, without limitation, “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to our cash flows and revenue growth rate; our supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing and warehousing; inventory management; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on a limited number of customers for a high percentage of our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on June 25, 2021, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. 

CONTACT: Investor Contacts
Matt Lowell
Chief Financial Officer
matt.lowell@teknova.com
+1 831-216-1830

Sara Michelmore
MacDougall
smichelmore@macbiocom.com
+1 781-235-3060

Media Contact
Matthew Corcoran
MacDougall
mcorcoran@macbiocom.com
+1 617-866-7350




