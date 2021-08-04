checkAd

PetIQ, Inc. Announces CFO Transition Plan

John Newland to Retire After More Than Seven Years as CFO

Company Initiates Search for Successor

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced that after more than seven years with the Company, John Newland will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective March 31, 2022, following its reporting of fiscal year 2021 results. The Company has initiated a search to identify a new CFO.

“John has been an important member of our executive team having successfully helped us transition our business from a privately-held to publicly-traded company. Over his tenure with the Company, he’s built a strong finance team that’s helped us integrate four strategic acquisitions and support the growth of our business,” commented Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On behalf of everyone at PetIQ, I would like thank John for his service and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him during the transition.”

Mr. Newland said, “It has been a privilege to work with the talented and dedicated team at PetIQ.   I have great confidence in the Company’s ability to achieve its strategic and financial goals and believe PetIQ remains well-positioned to benefit from the robust pet health and wellness industry tailwinds and create value well into the future.”

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

