One Medical Announces Results for Second Quarter 2021

“One Medical’s human-centered and technology-powered model continues to resonate with a growing number of employers and consumers, supporting another quarter of outstanding performance delivered by our fabulous team,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO of One Medical. “With the proposed acquisition of Iora Health, we can further advance One Medical's position as a leader in consumer-driven, technology-powered, value-based health care across all ages and every stage of life.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter 2021

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Membership count as of quarter-end was 621,000 compared to 475,000, a 31% increase.

Net Revenue was $120.4 million compared to $78.0 million, a 54% increase.

Care Margin was $52.5 million, or 44% of net revenue; Loss from Operations was $42.6 million, or 35% of net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $6.9 million, or 6% of net revenue; Net Loss was $41.3 million, or 34% of net revenue.

Financial Outlook

One Medical provides forward-looking guidance on membership count, net revenue, care margin, and adjusted EBITDA. Care margin and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

For the third quarter of 2021, we expect:

Ending Membership count in the range of 640,000 to 650,000; and,

Net Revenue in the range of $113 million to $120 million.

For the full year of 2021, we expect:

Ending Membership count in the range of 670,000 to 680,000;

Net Revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million;

Care Margin in the range of $185 million to $195 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA that approximates break-even.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP care margin and adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of loss from operations and net loss, respectively. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations, including market-related assumptions that are not within our control, certain legal or advisory costs or others that may arise, without unreasonable effort. For these reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA has been revised from our previous reports of adjusted EBITDA to also adjust for certain legal or advisory costs prospectively from the first quarter of 2021, and adjust for acquisition and integration costs prospectively from the second quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call to review the results today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET). A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.onemedical.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-800-258-1651 for U.S. participants, or 1-612-979-9928 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 7826508. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Members: A member is a person who has paid for membership themselves or an employee or dependent whose membership has been paid for by an enterprise client for at least one year in a market where we have an office and who has registered with us. Members help drive membership revenue, partnership revenue and patient service revenue. We may offer trial memberships to enterprise clients, particularly for new services, and we offer access to One Medical Now, our 24/7 virtual care platform, to enterprise clients. The fees generated from these services are included in our Membership Revenue, although we do not include these covered employees as members. Our number of members depends, in part, on our ability to successfully market our services directly to consumers and to employers that are not yet enterprise clients and our activation rate within existing clients. While growth in the number of members is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future member growth. Member numbers as of the end of each period are rounded to the thousands.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Care Margin: we define care margin as loss from operations excluding depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, general and administrative expense and sales and marketing expense. We consider care margin to be an important measure to monitor our performance, specific to the direct costs of delivering care. We believe this margin is useful to measure whether we are controlling our direct expenses included in the provision of care sufficiently and whether we are effectively pricing our services. We have provided below a reconciliation of historical care margin to loss from operations, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA: we define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in the fair value of our redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, certain legal or advisory costs, and acquisition and integration costs that the Company does not consider to be expenses incurred in the normal operation of the business. Such legal or advisory costs may include but are not limited to expenses with respect to evaluating potential business combinations, legal investigations, or settlements. Acquisition and integration costs include expenses incurred in connection with the closing and integration of acquisitions, which may vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. We made this update to prospectively exclude from our presentation certain legal or advisory costs from the first quarter of 2021 and acquisition and integration costs from the second quarter of 2021, because amounts incurred in the prior periods were insignificant. We report adjusted EBITDA because it is an important measure upon which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. We have provided below a reconciliation of historical adjusted EBITDA to net loss, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Available Information

One Medical intends to use its Company website (including its Investor Relations website) as well as its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model. Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 120,416 $ 78,000 $ 241,768 $ 156,756 Operating expenses: Cost of care, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 67,922 53,450 138,014 104,999 Sales and marketing (1) 10,570 9,777 23,259 20,933 General and administrative (1) 77,196 38,311 141,541 78,177 Depreciation and amortization 7,292 5,175 13,899 10,388 Total operating expenses 162,980 106,713 316,713 214,497 Loss from operations (42,564 ) (28,713 ) (74,945 ) (57,741 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income 79 366 184 1,400 Interest expense (2,842 ) (1,976 ) (5,685 ) (2,029 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — — — (6,560 ) Total other expense, net (2,763 ) (1,610 ) (5,501 ) (7,189 ) Loss before income taxes (45,327 ) (30,323 ) (80,446 ) (64,930 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,040 ) (22 ) 159 (72 ) Net loss (41,287 ) (30,301 ) (80,605 ) (64,858 ) Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest — — — (704 ) Net loss attributable to 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stockholders $ (41,287 ) $ (30,301 ) $ (80,605 ) $ (64,154 ) Net loss per share attributable to 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stockholders — basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 136,788 126,150 137,045 105,517

(1) Includes stock-based compensation, as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales and marketing $ 964 $ 668 $ 1,987 $ 1,268 General and administrative 25,368 7,695 50,673 17,420 Total $ 26,332 $ 8,363 $ 52,660 $ 18,688

Components of Net Revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue: Net patient service revenue $ 43,416 $ 23,927 $ 87,878 $ 58,013 Partnership revenue 56,126 33,993 111,057 63,448 Total net patient service and partnership revenue 99,542 57,920 198,935 121,461 Membership revenue 20,874 17,680 41,070 32,895 Grant income — 2,400 1,763 2,400 Net revenue $ 120,416 $ 78,000 $ 241,768 $ 156,756

Statements of Operations Data as a Percentage of Net Revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenue 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating expenses: Cost of care, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below 56 % 69 % 57 % 67 % Sales and marketing (1) 9 % 13 % 10 % 13 % General and administrative (1) 64 % 49 % 59 % 50 % Depreciation and amortization 6 % 7 % 6 % 7 % Total operating expenses 135 % 137 % 131 % 137 % Loss from operations (35 ) % (37 ) % (31 ) % (37 ) % Other income (expense), net: Interest income — % — % — % 1 % Interest expense (2 ) % (3 ) % (2 ) % (1 ) % Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — % — % — % (4 ) % Total other expense, net (2 ) % (2 ) % (2 ) % (5 ) % Loss before income taxes (38 ) % (39 ) % (33 ) % (41 ) % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3 ) % — % — % — % Net loss (34 ) % (39 ) % (33 ) % (41 ) % Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest — % — % — % — % Net loss attributable to 1Life Healthcare, Inc. stockholders (34 ) % (39 ) % (33 ) % (41 ) %

(1) Includes stock-based compensation, as follows:





Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales and marketing 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % General and administrative 21 % 10 % 21 % 11 % Total 22 % 11 % 22 % 12 %

Components of Net Revenue:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Percentage of net revenue: Net patient service revenue 36 % 31 % 36 % 37 % Partnership revenue 47 % 44 % 46 % 40 % Total net patient service and partnership revenue 83 % 74 % 82 % 77 % Membership revenue 17 % 23 % 17 % 21 % Grant income — % 3 % 1 % 2 % Net revenue 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %

*Percentages may not sum due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except par value amounts)

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 503,238 $ 112,975 Short-term marketable securities 150,559 570,023 Accounts receivable, net 55,982 67,895 Inventories 3,950 7,113 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,025 16,693 Total current assets 756,754 774,699 Restricted cash 1,895 1,911 Property and equipment, net 144,770 126,037 Right-of-use assets 165,653 138,840 Goodwill 26,866 21,301 Deferred income taxes 2,656 2,656 Other assets 29,047 5,546 Total assets $ 1,127,641 $ 1,070,990 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,462 $ 12,654 Accrued expenses 56,037 46,527 Deferred revenue, current 43,605 35,966 Operating lease liabilities, current 20,656 17,418 Other current liabilities 21,988 4,861 Total current liabilities 154,748 117,426 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 181,952 153,614 Convertible senior notes 308,907 241,233 Deferred revenue, non-current 6,750 7,624 Other non-current liabilities 2,840 2,618 Total liabilities 655,197 522,515 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 137,774 and 134,472 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 138 134 Additional paid-in capital 916,460 918,118 Accumulated deficit (444,162 ) (369,785 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 8 8 Total stockholders' equity 472,444 548,475 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,127,641 $ 1,070,990

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (80,605 ) $ (64,858 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Provision for bad debts 105 213 Depreciation and amortization 13,899 10,388 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 937 1,135 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments, net 483 (520 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 6,560 Reduction of operating lease right-of-use assets 8,609 6,575 Stock-based compensation 52,660 18,688 Other non-cash items 400 (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,380 (13,591 ) Inventories 3,216 93 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (21,261 ) 1,118 Other assets 110 (250 ) Accounts payable 1,234 (2,110 ) Accrued expenses 6,772 12,893 Deferred revenue 6,765 16,051 Operating lease liabilities (8,761 ) (5,132 ) Other liabilities 17,128 2,652 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 13,071 (10,105 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (31,172 ) (39,554 ) Purchases of short-term marketable securities (79,984 ) (367,367 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of short-term marketable securities 498,977 123,314 Acquisitions of businesses (9,695 ) — Issuance of note receivable (20,000 ) — VIE deconsolidation — (810 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 358,126 (284,417 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — 316,250 Payment of convertible senior notes issuance costs — (8,756 ) Proceeds from initial public offering — 281,750 Payment of underwriting discount and commissions, and offering costs — (21,322 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 16,107 2,096 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 2,972 — Proceeds from the exercise of redeemable convertible preferred and common stock warrants — 110 Repayment of notes payable — (2,200 ) Payment of principal portion of finance lease liability (29 ) (29 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,050 567,899 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 390,247 273,377 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 115,005 29,329 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 505,252 $ 302,706 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,883 $ 3,620 Issuance costs in connection to convertible senior notes included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ — $ 625 Reimbursement of secondary offering costs in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ — $ 784

Select Metrics (As of Period End)

June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Members 621,000 598,000 549,000 511,000 475,000 455,000 422,000 397,000 Offices 124 110 107 103 96 92 83 77

RECONCILIATION OF LOSS FROM OPERATIONS TO CARE MARGIN

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Loss from operations $ (42,564 ) $ (28,713 ) $ (74,945 ) $ (57,741 ) Sales and marketing* 10,570 9,777 23,259 20,933 General and administrative* 77,196 38,311 141,541 78,177 Depreciation and amortization 7,292 5,175 13,899 10,388 Care margin $ 52,494 $ 24,550 $ 103,754 $ 51,757 Care margin as a percentage of net revenue 44 % 31 % 43 % 33 %





* Includes stock-based compensation

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (41,287 ) $ (30,301 ) $ (80,605 ) $ (64,858 ) Interest income (79 ) (366 ) (184 ) (1,400 ) Interest expense 2,842 1,976 5,685 2,029 Depreciation and amortization 7,292 5,175 13,899 10,388 Stock-based compensation 26,332 8,363 52,660 18,688 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — — — 6,560 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (4,040 ) (22 ) 159 (72 ) Legal or advisory costs (1) 11,282 — $ 15,567 $ — Acquisition and integration costs $ 4,597 $ — $ 4,597 $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,939 $ (15,175 ) $ 11,778 $ (28,665 )





(1 ) Approximately $5,550 of the legal or advisory costs relate to a legal settlement during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.



