PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman & CEO commented, “We are pleased with our ability to report record second quarter results that demonstrate the benefit from our evolving sales mix towards higher margin products. It was our highest net sales quarter, the best gross profit dollar and gross margin quarter as well as our highest adjusted EBITDA quarter in the history of the company. We accomplished this even as we continue to operate in a unique environment where we are still experiencing impacts from COVID-19.”

Christensen continued, “We lapped the strong Products segment benefit from the second quarter last year when pet parents purchased more of their pet prescription drug products via our e-commerce partners due to stay at home orders and in the Services segment, we cycled the closure of all of our veterinarian wellness centers and mobile clinics. Looking at the first half of the year to account for some of the items impacting comparability, our net sales increased 15.8%. For the second half of 2021, we expect continued strong performance in the Products segment and continued sequential improvement in the Services segment. Going forward our team will continue to execute on our strategic growth objectives, and we believe PetIQ’s mission of delivering smarter options for pet parents to help enrich their pets’ lives through convenient and affordable access to veterinarian products and services has never been stronger and more needed.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Record net sales of $271.0 million compared to $267.0 million, an increase of 1.5%, or an increase of 22.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Product segment net sales of $242.9 million compared to $264.3 million, a decrease of 8.1%, or an increase of 24.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Product adjusted EBITDA increased 15.1% to $48.2 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.8%, an increase of 400 basis points
  • Services Segment net revenues of $28.2 million compared to $2.7 million, an increase of $25.5 million, or an increase of $2.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2019
  • Gross margin increased 620 basis points to 22.0%; adjusted gross margin increased 570 basis points to 24.0%
  • Net income improved $5.5 million to $4.0 million compared to net loss of $1.4 million
  • Adjusted net income of $18.9 million compared to adjusted net income of $17.7 million, an increase of 6.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million compared to $28.3 million, an increase of 21.4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points to 12.7%
  • 47 new wellness center openings in the second quarter of 2021

Six Month 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Record net sales of $525.4 million compared to $453.8 million, an increase of 15.8%, or an increase of 42.3% compared to the first six months of 2019
  • Product segment net sales of $472.9 million compared to $430.6 million, an increase of 9.8%, or an increase of 47.5% compared to the first six months of 2019
  • Product adjusted EBITDA increased 31.5% to $87.0 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, an increase of 300 basis points
  • Services Segment net revenues of $52.5 million compared to $23.2 million, an increase of $29.3 million, or an increase of $4.1 million compared to the first six months of 2019
  • Gross margin increased 400 basis points to 20.4%; adjusted gross margin increased 370 basis points to 22.4%
  • Net income improved $10.5 million to $6.4 million compared to net loss of $4.1 million
  • Adjusted net income of $29.4 million compared to adjusted net income of $22.4 million, an increase of 31.2%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million compared to $42.8 million, an increase of 43.0%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 240 basis points to 11.9%
  • 60 new wellness center openings in the first six months of 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record net sales of $271.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, increased 1.5%, compared to $267.0 million for the same period in the prior year, or an increase of 22.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter net sales were driven by Services segment growth with the reopening of its wellness centers and mobile clinics as compared to the prior year period. This was partially offset by a reduction of approximately $15.0 million from a shift in the timing of seasonal flea and tick product sales to the first quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021, lower prescription drug sales as the Company lapped strong growth in the second quarter of 2020 associated with strong e-commerce sales due to the closure of veterinarian clinics during COVID-19, and running fewer than expected community clinics in the Services segment as a result of labor shortages. Product segment sales were $242.9 million and Services segment revenues were $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Management estimates the Services Segment would have contributed to second quarter approximately $12.6 million of additional service revenue, due COVID-19 related impacts to the Company’s community clinics and delay in wellness center buildouts.

Second quarter 2021 gross profit was $59.6 million, an increase of 41.4% compared to $42.2 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 620 basis points to 22.0% from 15.8% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $63.6 million compared to $48.7 million in the prior year period, which reflects the growth in sales of manufactured items such as Capstar. Adjusted gross margin increased 570 basis points to 24.0% for the second quarter 2021 compared to 17.7% in the prior year period. Management estimates that the Services segment would have contributed an additional 957 basis points to Services segment gross margin or $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 if all existing Services locations did not have COVID-19 related impacts in the second quarter.

Net income was $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an improvement of $5.5 million compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income was primarily driven by a favorable shift in sales mix to the Company’s manufactured products. Adjusted net income was $18.9 million, an increase of $1.2 million, compared to $17.7 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $34.4 million, an increase of 21.4%, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased driven by the gross profit contributed from the Products segment as previously mentioned, partially offset by a shift in timing of seasonal flea and tick sales of $1.5 million and R&D expense of $2.5 million as well as lower than expected prescription drug sales and the Service segment’s labor shortage. The noted shifts in timing benefited the first quarter of 2021 and reduced the second quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 210 basis points to 12.7 % compared to 10.6% in the prior year period. Management estimates that the Services segment would have contributed an additional $5.1 million of adjusted EBITDA if all existing Services locations did not have COVID-19-related impacts in the second quarter.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted G&A, adjusted net income, adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional insight into the way management views reportable segment operations in light of changes in the Company’s operations, including the increase of manufacturing operations as a result of the Perrigo Animal Health Acquisition and the Capstar Acquisition in the Products segment and the growth of the Company’s wellness centers, host partners, and regions within the Services segment. See “Non-GAAP Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Results

Product:

For the second quarter of 2021, Product segment net sales decreased 8.1% to $242.9 million, or an increase of 24.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The second quarter decrease in net sales year-over-year was due to the aforementioned $15.0 million shift in the timing of a seasonal flea and tick product sales to the first quarter of 2021 from the second quarter of 2021 and lower prescription drug sales as the Company lapped strong growth in the second quarter of 2020 associated with strong e-commerce sales due to the closure of veterinarian clinics during COVID-19.

Product adjusted EBITDA increased 15.1% to $48.2 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin increase of 400 basis points to 19.8% compared to the prior year period. Product segment net sales and adjusted EBITDA benefited from an increased sales mix of manufactured products, including the contribution from Capstar, partially offset by lower prescription drug product sales due to lapping strong e-commerce partner growth in the prior year from evolving consumer shopping habits as a result of stay-at-home orders associated with COVID-19. This compares to Product segment sales and adjusted EBITDA of $264.3 million and $41.9 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2020.

For the first six months of 2021 Product segment net sales of $472.9 million compared to $430.6 million for the prior year period, an increase of 9.8%, or an increase of 47.5% compared to the first six months of 2019. Product adjusted EBITDA increased 31.5% to $87.0 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, an increase of 300 basis points.

Services:

For the second quarter of 2021, Services segment net revenues were $28.2 million, an increase of $25.5 million, compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year, or an increase of $2.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Service segment net revenues increased 15.8% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase in Services segment net revenues was driven by the re-opening of wellness centers and mobile clinics as compared to the prior year period. This growth was partially offset by running fewer than expected community clinics as a result of labor shortages. Services segment adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Services segment adjusted EBITDA increased 42.9% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Management estimates that the Services segment would have contributed to the second quarter an additional $12.6 million of net revenue and $5.1 million of adjusted EBITDA if all existing Services locations did not have COVID-19-related impacts to the Company’s community clinics and delay in wellness center buildouts.

For the first six months of 2021 Services Segment net revenues of $52.5 million compared to $23.2 million for the prior year period, an increase of $29.3 million, or an increase of $4.1 million compared to the first six months of 2019. Services segment adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $3.1 million for the prior year period. Management estimates that the Services segment would have contributed an additional $20.0 million of net revenue and $7.7 million of adjusted EBITDA if all existing Services locations did not have COVID-19-related impacts to the Company’s community clinics and delay in wellness center buildouts in the first six months of 2021.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 million. The Company’s long-term debt balance, which is largely comprised of its revolving credit facility, term loan and convertible debt, was $454.6 million as of June 30, 2021. The Company entered into new $425 million credit facilities, replacing existing facilities in April 2021. The credit facilities provide more favorable terms including a 125-basis point decrease in the Company’s annual interest rate on its term loan and greater financial flexibility to support future growth, representing total liquidity of $137.2 million as of June 30, 2021.

Working capital increased to $218.1 million as of June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of normal working capital increases in accounts receivable and inventory given the seasonality of the business.

Outlook

The Company continues to expect to open 130 to 170 new wellness centers in 2021. While the Company’s outlook remains suspended due to the uncertainty from potential COVID-19 related impacts to its business, it continues to maintain an internal budget of approximately $950 million in net sales and over $100 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021, with the only significant variable to this plan being potential ongoing headwinds from COVID-19 affecting the Company’s Services segment results which year-to-date are estimated to be approximately $20.0 million in sales and $7.7 million in adjusted EBITDA. The Company is optimistic the Services segment will continue to generate significant improvements to its operations in the second half of 2021. As the impacts to the Company’s Services segment lessen and become more predictable, it will then be in a better position to provide formal annual guidance.

For the Products segment, the Company maintains its strong visibility to another year of solid sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The Company continues to expect full year 2021 incremental EBITDA contribution from Capstar of greater than $20 million. Long-term, the Company remains confident in achieving its strategic and financial objectives.

CFO Transition Plan

In a separate press release issued today, the Company also announced that after more than seven years with PetIQ, John Newland will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), effective March 31, 2022, following its reporting of fiscal year 2021 results. The Company has initiated a search to identify a new CFO.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results with additional comments and details. The conference call is scheduled to begin today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 877-451-6152 and international listeners may dial 201-389-0879.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through August 18, 2021. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13721933.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Contact: Investor.relations@petiq.com or 208.513.1513

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the global economy; our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions; our dependency on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our failure to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key employees; our ability to sustain profitability; and the risks set forth under the “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other reports filed time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, PetIQ uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted G&A, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted net income consists of net income (loss) adjusted for tax expense, acquisition expenses, integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics, new clinic launch expense, non-same-store revenue, non-same-store costs, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income is utilized by management: to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Adjusted gross profit consists of gross profit adjusted for gross loss on veterinarian clinics and wellness centers that are not part of same store sales and COVID related costs. Adjusted gross profit is utilized by management to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Adjusted G&A consists of G&A adjusted for acquisition expense, stock compensation expense, non-same store G&A, integrations expense, clinic launch expense, COVID related costs, loss on debt extinguishment and related costs, and litigation expense.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus adjustments for transactions that management does not believe are representative of our core ongoing business. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA is utilized by management: (i) as a factor in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) allow for improved comparability over prior periods due to significant growth in the Company’s new wellness centers. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a necessary component for computing adjusted EBITDA.

We believe that the use of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses (Adjusted G&A), adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin provide additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, you should be aware when evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted G&A, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted G&A, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies do not calculate adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted G&A, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin in the same manner. Our management does not, and you should not, consider adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA margin, or adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted EBITDA is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. See a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, in the financial tables that accompany this release.

Definitions

  • Community clinic – A community clinic is defined as an event, or a visit to a retail host partner location, by the Company’s veterinary staff utilizing the Company’s mobile service vehicles. Clinic locations and schedules vary by location and seasonally. Due to the non-standardization of the Company’s community clinics, these clinics are grouped as part of geographic regions. New regions and host partners are excluded from the same store sale calculation until they have six full consecutive quarters of operations.
     
  • Wellness center – A wellness center is a physical fixed service location within the existing footprint of one of our retail partners. These wellness centers operate under a variety of brands based on the needs of our partner locations.
     
  • Regional offices – Regional offices support the operations of the Company’s services segment which include its veterinarian community clinics and wellness centers. These offices are staffed with field management and other operational staff.
 
PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in 000’s except for per share amounts)
   
            (1)  
    June 30, 2021      December 31, 2020
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 27,163     $ 33,456  
Accounts receivable, net     159,800       102,755  
Inventories     118,389       97,773  
Other current assets     11,893       8,312  
Total current assets     317,245       242,296  
Property, plant and equipment, net     72,225       63,146  
Operating lease right of use assets     20,231       20,122  
Other non-current assets     2,181       1,870  
Intangible assets, net     200,006       213,000  
Goodwill     231,367       231,158  
Total assets   $ 843,255     $ 771,592  
Liabilities and equity              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable   $ 61,653     $ 68,131  
Accrued wages payable     10,045       10,540  
Accrued interest payable     3,798       903  
Other accrued expenses     9,105       8,815  
Current portion of operating leases     5,431       4,915  
Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases     9,143       7,763  
Total current liabilities     99,175       101,067  
Operating leases, less current installments     15,595       15,789  
Long-term debt, less current installments     454,588       403,591  
Finance leases, less current installments     2,555       3,338  
Other non-current liabilities     1,718       1,397  
Total non-current liabilities     474,456       424,115  
Commitments and contingencies (Note 13)              
Equity              
Additional paid-in capital     358,506       319,642  
Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 125,000 shares authorized; 28,909 and 25,771 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     29       26  
Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized; 425 and 3,040 shares issued and outstanding, respectively           3  
Accumulated deficit     (92,499 )     (98,558 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (126 )     (686 )
Total stockholders' equity     265,910       220,427  
Non-controlling interest     3,714       25,983  
Total equity     269,624       246,410  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 843,255     $ 771,592  

(1) – Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-06


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts)
             
            (1)             (1)  
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended
       June 30, 2021      June 30, 2020      June 30, 2021      June 30, 2020
                         
Product sales   $ 242,857     $ 264,307     $ 472,891     $ 430,587  
Services revenue     28,154       2,675       52,467       23,173  
Total net sales     271,011       266,982       525,358       453,760  
Cost of products sold     185,837       217,469       368,664       352,248  
Cost of services     25,546       7,329       49,267       27,174  
Total cost of sales     211,383       224,798       417,931       379,422  
Gross profit     59,628       42,184       107,427       74,338  
Operating expenses                            
General and administrative expenses     43,142       38,492       83,814       70,182  
Operating income     16,486       3,692       23,613       4,156  
Interest expense, net     (7,655 )     (5,329 )     (12,525 )     (10,033 )
Foreign currency (loss) income, net     9       52       (104 )     125  
Loss on debt extinguishment     (5,453 )           (5,453 )      
Other income, net     442       324       759       689  
Total other expense, net     (12,657 )     (4,953 )     (17,323 )     (9,219 )
Pretax net income (loss)     3,829       (1,261 )     6,290       (5,063 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     205       (188 )     130       981  
Net income (loss)     4,034       (1,449 )     6,420       (4,082 )
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest     8       27       361       (503 )
Net income (loss) attributable to PetIQ, Inc.   $ 4,026     $ (1,476 )   $ 6,059     $ (3,579 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to PetIQ, Inc. Class A common stock                        
Basic   $ 0.14     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.22     $ (0.15 )
Diluted   $ 0.14     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.22     $ (0.15 )
Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding                        
Basic     28,491       24,425       27,444       24,077  
Diluted     29,156       24,425       28,059       24,077  

(1) – Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-06


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
             
            (1)  
       For the Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021     2020  
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net income (loss)   $ 6,420     $ (4,082 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities              
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and loan fees     20,405       11,159  
Loss on debt extinguishment     5,454        
Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant, and equipment     167       (369 )
Stock based compensation expense     4,561       4,402  
Deferred tax adjustment           (982 )
Other non-cash activity     176       65  
Changes in assets and liabilities            
Accounts receivable     (57,011 )     (74,138 )
Inventories     (20,580 )     (31,627 )
Other assets     (2,166 )     (1,073 )
Accounts payable     (6,632 )     39,528  
Accrued wages payable     (482 )     1,847  
Other accrued expenses     3,493       12,766  
Net cash used in operating activities     (46,195 )     (42,504 )
Cash flows from investing activities              
Proceeds from disposition of property, plant, and equipment     350       429  
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment     (18,302 )     (10,425 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (17,952 )     (9,996 )
Cash flows from financing activities              
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes           143,750  
Payment for Capped Call options           (14,821 )
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     630,568       457,200  
Principal payments on long-term debt     (576,843 )     (438,874 )
Payment of financing fees on Convertible Notes           (5,819 )
Tax distributions to LLC Owners     (72 )     (46 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations     (1,226 )     (761 )
Payment of deferred financing fees and debt discount     (6,360 )     (275 )
Tax withholding payments on Restricted Stock Units     (852 )     (186 )
Exercise of options to purchase class A common stock     12,588       2,171  
Net cash provided by financing activities     57,803       142,339  
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (6,344 )     89,839  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     51       (88 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     33,456       27,272  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 27,163     $ 117,023  

(1) – Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-06


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Summary Segment Results
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
                       
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
$'s in 000's June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Services segment sales:                      
Same-store sales $ 22,172     $ 1,722     $ 42,090     $ 45,145  
Non same-store sales   5,982       953       10,377       3,235  
Net services segment sales   28,154       2,675       52,467       48,380  
Products segment sales   242,857       264,307       472,891       320,690  
Total net sales   271,011       266,982       525,358       369,070  
                       
Adjusted EBITDA                      
Products   48,187       41,851       86,979       66,130  
Services   3,028       1,112       5,124       3,101  
Unallocated Corporate   (16,856 )     (14,657 )     (30,883 )     (26,467 )
Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,359     $ 28,306     $ 61,220     $ 42,764  
                               


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between gross profit and adjusted gross profit
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
                       
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Gross profit $ 59,628     $ 42,184     $ 107,427     $ 74,338  
Plus:                      
Non same-store gross loss   3,981       2,082       7,944       5,523  
COVID-19 related costs         2,996             2,996  
Adjusted gross profit $ 63,609     $ 47,262     $ 115,371     $ 82,857  
Adjusted gross margin   24.0%       17.8%       22.4%       22.6%  


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between G&A and adjusted G&A
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
                       
   For the three months ended
 		    For the six months ended
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020     June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020
General and Administrative expenses $ 43,142   $ 38,492   $ 83,814   $ 70,182
Less:                      
                       
Acquisition costs(1)   86     146     92     732
Loss on extinguishment and related costs(2)   985         985    
Stock based compensation expense   2,439     1,844     4,561     4,402
Non same-store general and administrative expenses(3)   530     663     1,511     1,340
Integration costs(4)   735     8,850     687     9,304
Clinic launch expenses(5)   576     603     1,280     1,279
Litigation expenses   320     384     563     433
COVID-19 related costs(6)       1,437         1,437
Adjusted G&A $ 37,471   $ 24,565   $ 74,135   $ 51,255
                       


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between Net (Loss) Income and Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 4,034        $ (1,449 )      $ 6,420        $ (4,082 )
Plus:                          
Tax expense (benefit)   (205 )     188       (130 )     (981 )
Depreciation   3,143       2,983       6,274       5,856  
Amortization   4,627       2,250       13,055       4,492  
Interest   7,655       5,329       12,525       10,033  
EBITDA $ 19,254     $ 9,301     $ 38,144     $ 15,318  
Acquisition costs(1)   86       146       92       732  
Loss on extinguishment and related costs(2)   6,438             6,438        
Stock based compensation expense   2,439       1,844       4,561       4,402  
Non same-store revenue(3)   (5,982 )     (953 )     (10,377 )     (3,235 )
Non same-store costs(3)   10,493       3,698       19,832       10,098  
Integration costs(4)   735       8,850       687       9,304  
Clinic launch expenses(5)   576       603       1,280       1,279  
Litigation expenses   320       384       563       433  
COVID-19 related costs(6)         4,433             4,433  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,359     $ 28,306     $ 61,220     $ 42,764  
Adjusted EBITDA Margin   12.7%       10.6%       11.9%       11.7%  


(1)  Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other out-of-pocket costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions.
(2) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related out of pocket costs.
(3) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services segment and are from wellness centers, host partners, and regions with less than six full trailing quarters of operating results.
(4) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, such as personnel costs like severance and signing bonuses, consulting work, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. These costs are primarily in the Products segment and the corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs.
(5) Clinic launch expenses relate to our Services segment and represent the nonrecurring costs to open new veterinary wellness centers, primarily employee costs, training, marketing, and rent prior to opening for business.
(6) ﻿Costs related to maintaining service segment infrastructure, staffing, and overhead related clinics and wellness centers closed due to COVID-19 related health and safety initiatives. Product segment and unallocated corporate costs related to incremental wages paid to essential workers and sanitation costs due to COVID.
   


 
PetIQ, Inc.
Reconciliation between net loss and adjusted net (loss) income
(Unaudited, in 000’s)
 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2021   June 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 4,034        $ (1,449 )      $ 6,420        $ (4,082 )
Plus:                      
Tax expense (benefit)   (205 )     188       (130 )     (981 )
Acquisition costs(1)   86       146       92       732  
Loss on extinguishment and related costs(2)   6,438             6,438        
Purchase accounting adjustment to inventory                      
Stock based compensation expense   2,439       1,844       4,561       4,402  
Non same-store revenue(3)   (5,982 )     (953 )     (10,377 )     (3,235 )
Non same-store costs(3)   10,493       3,698       19,832       10,098  
Integration costs(4)   735       8,850       687       9,304  
Clinic launch expenses(5)   576       603       1,280       1,279  
Litigation expenses   320       384       563       433  
COVID-19 related costs(6)         4,433             4,433  
Adjusted Net income $ 18,934     $ 17,744     $ 29,366     $ 22,383  


(1)  Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other out-of-pocket costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions.
(2) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related out of pocket costs.
(3) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services segment and are from wellness centers, host partners, and regions with less than six full trailing quarters of operating results.
(4) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, such as personnel costs like severance and signing bonuses, consulting work, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. These costs are primarily in the Products segment and the corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs.
(5) Clinic launch expenses relate to our Services segment and represent the nonrecurring costs to open new veterinary wellness centers, primarily employee costs, training, marketing, and rent prior to opening for business.
(6) Costs related to maintaining service segment infrastructure, staffing, and overhead related clinics and wellness centers closed due to COVID-19 related health and safety initiatives. Product segment and unallocated corporate costs related to incremental wages paid to essential workers and sanitation costs due to COVID.

 





