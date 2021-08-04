NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) today reported net loss attributable to NI Holdings of $2.644 million (-$0.12 per share) and return on average equity of -3.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $18.733 million ($0.86 per share) and return on average equity of 24.2% in the prior year quarter.



For the six months ended June 30, 2021, NI Holdings reported net income of $7.025 million ($0.33 per share) and return on average equity of 4.1%, compared to net income of $15.146 million ($0.69 per share) and return on average equity of 9.7% in the prior year six months.