NI Holdings, Inc. Files Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) today reported net loss attributable to NI Holdings of $2.644 million (-$0.12 per share) and return on average equity of -3.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $18.733 million ($0.86 per share) and return on average equity of 24.2% in the prior year quarter.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, NI Holdings reported net income of $7.025 million ($0.33 per share) and return on average equity of 4.1%, compared to net income of $15.146 million ($0.69 per share) and return on average equity of 9.7% in the prior year six months.

The Company reported an increase of 11.4% in direct written premiums for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total equity increased 8.1% from the prior year and stood at $350.939 million as of June 30, 2021.

NI Holdings Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:
Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021 2020 Change   2021 2020 Change
Net income (loss) attributable to NI Holdings -$2,644 $18,733 -114.1%   $7,025 $15,146 -53.6%
Direct written premiums (1) $125,552 $112,759 +11.4%   $197,972 $175,731 +12.7%
Net earned premiums $76,281 $82,006 -7.0%   $139,416 $140,778 -1.0%
Loss and LAE ratio (2) 82.5% 63.9% +18.6 pts   71.6% 58.8% +12.8 pts
Expense ratio (3) 30.9% 23.9% +7.0 pts   32.2% 28.3% +3.9 pts
Combined ratio (4) 113.4% 87.8% +25.6 pts   103.7% 87.1% +16.6 pts
Return on average equity -3.0% 24.2% -27.2 pts   4.1% 9.7% -5.6 pts
Basic earnings (loss) per share -$0.12 $0.86 -$0.98   $0.33 $0.69 -$0.36
Shareholders’ equity         $350,939 $324,723 +8.1%
               
(1) Direct written premiums is a non-GAAP financial measure, representing the amount of insurance premiums purchased by policyholders during the period.
(2) Loss and LAE ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals losses and loss adjustment expenses, divided by net premiums earned.
(3) Expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs and other underwriting and general expenses, divided by net premiums earned.
(4) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. It equals losses and loss adjustment expenses, amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, and other underwriting and general expenses, divided by net premiums earned.
 

Second quarter highlights included:

