LPL Financial Hosts 2021 Focus Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced the kickoff of the firm’s annual Focus conference, gathering more than 13,000 attendees—including LPL-affiliated advisors, institutional clients, RIAs and staff—for three days to build community, share business ideas and gain valuable insights from LPL executives and industry leaders. The conference, held virtually this year, comes on the heels of the firm’s second quarter earnings, where LPL reported continued success in organic growth and advisor retention, as well as a new high of $1.1 trillion in total brokerage and advisory assets.

President & CEO Dan Arnold: “Evolving our personalization will be the hallmark of what we do now and throughout the next decade.”

LPL executives shared the firm’s focus on flexibility and personalization to further enable advisors, RIAs and institutions to build their perfect practice and expand their capacity to serve the growing demand for advice. President and CEO Dan Arnold said, “We are being purposeful in designing solutions, not for thousands of advisors, but one that is personalized just for you. Evolving our personalization will be the hallmark of what we do now and throughout the next decade.”

The demand for advice from an advisor continues to grow, with the market expected to reach $24 trillion by 2022. To help advisors compete, this year LPL plans to exceed $1.3 billion in investments in key areas such as technology, workforce and capital to support advisor growth.

“We're as committed as ever to helping you evolve your perfect practice for tomorrow and the next day. To do that, we will be more than a traditional broker-dealer, RIA or custodian. We will be an innovative modern solutions provider that is focused on financial advisors, financial institutions and RIAs,” Arnold said.

Focus continues through Friday, showcasing the latest resources, technology and capabilities that LPL clients can leverage to help them deliver a better client experience, operate more efficient practices and build more value in their businesses.

