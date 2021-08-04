checkAd

SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:05  |  11   |   |   

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $44.5 million, a 107.2% increase from the $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a 25.2% increase from the $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the second quarter of 2021 gross margins were $26.8 million, or 60.3% of revenue, operating expenses were $24.8 million, or 55.6% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $2.1 million, or 4.7% of revenue and net income was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $253.5 million on June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the second quarter of 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $27.3 million, or 61.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $17.6 million, or 39.6% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $9.7 million, or 21.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its second quarter of 2021 financial results conference call today, August 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 9949706. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
                 
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Revenue   $ 44,496     $ 35,542  
Cost of revenue     17,669       16,725  
Gross profit     26,827       18,817  
Operating expenses:                
Research and development     12,067       11,180  
Sales, general and administrative     12,686       11,123  
Total operating expenses     24,753       22,303  
Income (loss) from operations     2,074       (3,486 )
Other expense, net     (28 )     (39 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     2,046       (3,525 )
Income tax expense     (23 )     (40 )
Net income (loss)   $ 2,023     $ (3,565 )
Net income (loss) income attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive
income (loss) 		  $ 2,023     $ (3,565 )
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic   $ 0.11     $ (0.20 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share     18,942       17,868  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted   $ 0.10     $ (0.20 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share     20,893       17,868  


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments 		 
   
    Three Months Ended  
    June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP                
Revenue   $ 44,496     $ 35,542  
GAAP gross profit     26,827       18,817  
GAAP gross margin     60.3 %     52.9 %
Stock-based compensation     461       402  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 27,288     $ 19,219  
Non-GAAP gross margin     61.3 %     54.1 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP                
GAAP research and development expenses     12,067       11,180  
Stock-based compensation     (2,967 )     (2,998 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 9,100     $ 8,182  
                 
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses     12,686       11,123  
Stock-based compensation     (4,173 )     (4,000 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 8,513     $ 7,123  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 17,613     $ 15,305  
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income
from operations 		               
GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ 2,074     $ (3,486 )
Stock-based compensation     7,601       7,400  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 9,675     $ 3,914  
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue     21.7 %     11.0 %
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income                
GAAP net income (loss)   $ 2,023     $ (3,565 )
Stock-based compensation     7,601       7,400  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 9,624     $ 3,835  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income
per share 		    20,893       20,070  
                 
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted   $ 0.10     $ (0.20 )
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above     0.36       0.39  
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted   $ 0.46     $ 0.19  


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 		 
   
    As of  
    June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021  
    (in thousands)  
Assets:                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 253,538     $ 256,952  
Accounts receivable, net     25,270       22,214  
Related party accounts receivable     2,411       976  
Inventories     18,494       14,980  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,844       2,577  
Total current assets     302,557       297,699  
Property and equipment, net     20,772       14,927  
Intangible assets, net     2,475       2,558  
Right-of-use assets, net     8,417       8,730  
Other assets     162       162  
Total assets   $ 334,383     $ 324,076  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 9,932     $ 9,024  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     13,807       12,716  
Total current liabilities     23,739       21,740  
Lease liabilities     6,718       7,067  
Total liabilities     30,457       28,807  
Commitments and contingencies                
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     368,862       362,228  
Accumulated deficit     (64,938 )     (66,961 )
Total stockholders’ equity     303,926       295,269  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 334,383     $ 324,076  

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board