Ocilion Expands Relationship with Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity in Multi-Year Content-as-a-Service Engagement

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced it has been selected by ocilion, an IPTV provider and content specialist serving the German-speaking market, to provide content for 50-plus telecommunication operators across Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Vubiquity will provide a wide selection of premium film and TV content available to rent or buy, in the highest quality — Ultra HD (4K) — hosted and served from Vubiquity’s Content Cloud platform.

Under a new five-year, expanded agreement with ocilion, Vubiquity will provide a full end-to-end content management service including licensing, processing, delivery and workflow management.

“As we expand our offering across different countries in the German-speaking market, we need to seamlessly and cost-effectively serve these new partners, and provide more comprehensive ‘rent or buy’ services via VOD and electronic sell through (EST), and in the highest quality, Ultra HD (UHD),” said Hans Kühberger, ocilion’s founder and managing partner. “With its simplified cloud-based workflows and instant access to content catalogues from major and indie studios, Vubiquity’s Content Cloud will enable us to broaden our content offering in a way that meets the needs of a very competitive market.”

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, said: “We are very pleased to expand our relationship with ocilion and to support their goals of expanding their media and entertainment offerings to their customers. By providing ocilion with a comprehensive managed service, the focus will be simplification of the distribution and the monetization process as ocilion continues to deliver a compelling experience to its audience — now and in the future.”

