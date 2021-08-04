checkAd

Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Second quarter 2021 total revenues of $141.3 million, a 12% increase compared to 2020
  • Qelbree launched in the U.S. for pediatric ADHD at the end of May 2021
  • Qelbree sNDA for adult ADHD submitted to the FDA
  • SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) NDA resubmission anticipated in the second half of 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021, and associated Company developments.

“The approval and commercial launch of Qelbree for pediatric patients with ADHD mark an important milestone for children and families searching for new treatment options for ADHD,” said Jack Khattar, President and CEO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals.   “As a non-controlled substance that has a unique profile of proven efficacy, safety and tolerability, Qelbree provides patients living with ADHD a novel treatment option like no other ADHD medication.”

Net Product Sales

Second quarter 2021 net product sales were $138.6 million, 12% higher than the same period in 2020.

Net Product Sales          
($ in millions) Q2 2021   Q2 2020 (1)   Change %
Trokendi XR $ 78.8   $ 89.7   (12 ) %
Oxtellar XR 25.0   23.7   6   %
APOKYN 27.0   8.6   **
MYOBLOC 4.6   1.2   **
XADAGO 2.9   0.8   **
Qelbree 0.3     **
Net Product Sales $ 138.6   $ 124.0   12   %

___________________________________________

(1) Net product sales of APOKYN, MYOBLOC and XADAGO from June 9, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

Qelbree Launch Update

  • At the end of May 2021, Supernus launched Qelbree for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric patients 6 to 17 years of age. Net product sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.3 million.  
  • The early performance of Qelbree is on track with our expectations. Current trends in prescriptions reflect the heavy sampling programs with patients. Over 25,000 starter kits have been distributed to physicians since the launch and in preparation for the back-to-school season.
  • Early clinical feedback about the performance of Qelbree in patients is positive and in line with the Phase III clinical results.

Product Pipeline Update

Qelbree (viloxazine, extended-release capsules) - Novel non-stimulant for the treatment of ADHD in adults

  • The Company recently submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Qelbree for adult patients with ADHD.

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in Parkinson's disease (PD)

  • The Company continues to plan to resubmit the SPN-830 NDA in the second half of 2021.  

SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

  • A randomized Phase II clinical study of SPN-820 in treatment-resistant depression is expected to start by the end of 2021.

Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2021 operating earnings were $34.1 million, as compared to $45.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.   Operating earnings for the second quarter of 2021 included amortization of intangible assets expense of $5.9 million, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.  

Second quarter 2021 net earnings and diluted earnings per share were $23.7 million and $0.43, respectively, as compared to $34.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $855.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities, compared to $772.9 million as of December 31, 2020.    

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

For full year 2021, the Company reiterates its prior financial guidance including an increase to the lower end of its operating earnings guidance as set forth below:

  Full Year 2021 Guidance
($ in millions)
Total revenues (1) $550 - $580
Combined R&D and SG&A expenses (2) $380 - $410
Operating earnings (3) $70 - $90
Amortization of intangible assets $24
Effective tax rate(4) 28% - 31%

___________________________________________
(1) Total revenues include net product sales and royalty revenue. Includes $10 million for Qelbree net product sales.
(2) Combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses.
(3) Operating earnings include amortization of intangible assets and contingent consideration expense (gain). Reflects an increase from the original guidance of $65 - $90 million.
(4) The full year 2021 effective tax rate guidance of 28% - 31% is above the normally expected range of 26% - 28% due to the effect of discrete tax items in the period.

Conference Call Details

The Company will hold a conference call hosted by Jack Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, today, August 4, 2021.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043
International dial-in: (970) 315-0267
Conference ID: 1687420
Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.supernus.com, under “Investor Relations”.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression and rare CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)

  June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
  (unaudited)    
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,771      $ 288,640   
Marketable securities 186,070      133,893   
Accounts receivable, net 137,275      140,877   
Inventories, net 58,391      48,325   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,737      18,682   
Total current assets 639,244      630,417   
Long term marketable securities 445,473      350,359   
Property and equipment, net 17,065      37,824   
Intangible assets, net 352,628      364,342   
Goodwill 77,963      77,911   
Other assets 40,687      43,249   
Total assets $ 1,573,060      $ 1,504,102   
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 79,993      $ 78,934   
Accrued product returns and rebates 173,598      126,192   
Contingent consideration, current portion 23,540      30,900   
Other current liabilities 6,316      9,082   
Total current liabilities 283,447      245,108   
Convertible notes, net 370,383      361,751   
Contingent consideration, long term 45,430      45,800   
Operating lease liabilities, long term 36,143      28,579   
Deferred income tax liabilities 32,986      35,215   
Other liabilities 19,092      42,791   
Total liabilities 787,481      759,244   
       
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 53,144,759 and 52,868,482 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 53      53   
Additional paid-in capital 424,175      409,332   
Accumulated other comprehensive earnings, net of tax 5,433      8,975   
Retained earnings 355,918      326,498   
Total stockholders’ equity 785,579      744,858   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,573,060      $ 1,504,102   

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months ended
June 30, 		  Six Months ended
June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
Revenues              
Net product sales $ 138,628     $ 123,984     $ 267,009     $ 216,474  
Royalty revenues 2,701     2,745     5,252     5,231  
Total revenues 141,329     126,729     272,261     221,705  
               
Costs and expenses              
Cost of goods sold (a) 25,028     8,386     39,982     12,538  
Research and development 15,455     22,247     49,735     41,184  
Selling, general and administrative 69,535     48,103     130,992     89,717  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,948     2,445     11,955     3,706  
Contingent consideration gain (8,750 )       (7,730 )    
Total costs and expenses 107,216     81,181     224,934     147,145  
               
Operating earnings 34,113     45,548     47,327     74,560  
               
Other income (expense)              
Interest expense (5,467 )   (5,815 )   (11,564 )   (11,570 )
Interest and other income, net 2,589     7,477     6,401     13,254  
Total other income (expense) (2,878 )   1,662     (5,163 )   1,684  
               
Earnings before income taxes 31,235     47,210     42,164     76,244  
               
Income tax expense 7,509     12,543     12,744     20,059  
Net earnings $ 23,726     $ 34,667     $ 29,420     $ 56,185  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.45     $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 1.07  
Diluted $ 0.43     $ 0.65     $ 0.54     $ 1.05  
               
Weighted-average shares outstanding              
Basic 53,005,344     52,557,035     52,985,472     52,545,910  
Diluted 54,724,146     53,645,828     54,601,533     53,611,418  

___________________________________________

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com





Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Second quarter 2021 total revenues of $141.3 million, a 12% increase compared to 2020Qelbree launched in the U.S. for pediatric ADHD at the end of May 2021Qelbree sNDA for adult ADHD submitted to the FDASPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) NDA …

