CohBar to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 10, 2021

Company to host conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that the company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Management will host a conference call with a slide presentation at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT) on the same day to provide an update on the company’s business.

Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation:

Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Conference Audio

  • Dial-in U.S. and Canada: (877) 300-8521
  • Dial-in International: (412) 317-6026
  • Conference ID No.: 10159293

Slide Presentation

For individuals participating in the Investor Call and Slide Presentation, please call into the conference audio and log into Zoom approximately 10 minutes prior to its start. Please note, no audio will be available through Zoom.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2021, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2021. To access the recording please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or (412) 317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 10159293. The audio recording along with the slide presentation will also be available at www.cohbar.com during the same period.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring peptide sequences within the mitochondrial genome, some of which have been shown to have the potential to regulate key processes in multiple systems and organs in the body. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases associated with the underlying impact of mitochondrial dysfunction. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, recently completed a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for NASH and obesity. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, with the most advanced being CB5138-3 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and other fibrotic diseases, which is currently in IND-enabling studies. The preclinical programs also include the CB5064 Analogs for acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) including COVID-19 associated ARDS, CB5046 Analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 Analogs for cancer immunotherapy.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Contacts:

Jordyn Tarazi
Director of Investor Relations
CohBar, Inc.
(650) 445-4441
Jordyn.tarazi@cohbar.com 





