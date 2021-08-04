checkAd

Adamis Announces Agreement to Sell Portion of US Compounding Business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

Transaction Proceeds Will be Used for General Corporate Purposes and Funding Intended Acceleration of Pharmaceutical Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell a significant portion of the assets of its subsidiary, US Compounding Inc. (USC), related to USC’s human compounding pharmaceutical business and customers, in exchange for total gross consideration estimated to be up to $15 million before transaction fees and expenses. The consideration will be paid by the buyer to Adamis in monthly installments over the course of approximately 12 months based on a multiple of gross revenue generated by the assets during the measurement period.

The transaction aligns with Adamis’ stated goal of focusing its efforts on the development of its prescription pharmaceutical pipeline. Adamis expects to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes and to fund ongoing development of its pipeline.

Further details related to the transaction and related matters will be contained in a report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company within four business days of the effective date of the agreement.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The Company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. Adamis’ naloxone injection product candidate, ZIMHI, for the treatment of opioid overdose, is currently under FDA review. Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, and radiation dermatitis. The company’s subsidiary, USC, compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit www.adamispharmaceuticals.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamis Announces Agreement to Sell Portion of US Compounding Business Transaction Proceeds Will be Used for General Corporate Purposes and Funding Intended Acceleration of Pharmaceutical PipelineSAN DIEGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that it has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board