APA Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced second-quarter 2021 results. Results can be found on the company’s website by visiting www.apacorp.com or investor.apacorp.com.



There will be a conference call Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on APA’s website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6953249.