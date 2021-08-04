checkAd

Strex Upgrades its Mobile Payments Services with Amdocs to Provide Seamless Money Transfer Experience

Norwegian operators extend long-term relationship by selecting Amdocs’ latest software-as-a-service payments platform, powered by AWS

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that it has been selected by Strex, a consortium owned by the major Norwegian mobile operators Telenor, Telia, and Ice, to extend and upgrade Strex’s existing mobile payments platform. Strex provides mobile payment solutions for anyone with a mobile subscription registered in Norway.

Under the agreement, Amdocs will implement its latest cloud-native, microservices-based mobile payments platform at Strex, operated in a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, powered by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). The new platform will support new advanced 5G use cases and ensure end-to-end coverage for the growing consumer demand for digital payments, leveraging the availability of the open banking API ecosystem.

“Seamless money transfers, direct bank payments and other e-wallet-based services are becoming increasingly important to our subscribers,” said Tove Mette Dramstad, Strex CEO. “With the new Amdocs platform, we will be able to offer all these services and quickly roll out new features utilizing Amdocs’ continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) practices.”

“Today’s consumers expect an easy payment experience across different channels, one that is seamless and supports different sources of funds,” said Gil Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Amdocs and division president amdocs:next. “Our new mobile payments platform covers these consumer expectations while also creating a financial ecosystem in which e-commerce firms can grow their business by accessing customers in a wider range of markets. With its financial-grade performance for transaction security, convenience and best-in-class operational reliability, we are proud to be extending our long-term relationship with Strex and allowing Norwegian subscribers to enjoy the benefits of connected money across different markets.”

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better-connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

