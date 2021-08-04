checkAd

Booking Holdings Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected

Autor: PLX AI
04.08.2021, 22:03  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionRoom nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarterWe are encouraged by …

  • (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.
  • Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million
  • Room nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarter
  • We are encouraged by another quarter of meaningful sequential improvement in booking trends with second quarter room nights increasing 59% versus the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by stronger results in Europe and in the U.S, CEO said
Booking Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Booking Holdings Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionRoom nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarterWe are encouraged by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Buy Infineon Despite Earnings Miss on Margin Upside, Analysts Say
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
Novo Nordisk Raises Outlook After Substantial Demand for Wegovy Obesity Drug in U.S.; Shares Jump ...
Ørsted Completed 367 MW Wind Farm in Texas, Its Largest Onshore to Date
Novo Nordisk Earnings Smash Estimates; Outlook Raised
Commerzbank Q2 Revenue, Operating Result Below Estimates
EDPR Sells Polish 149 MW Wind Portfolio for EUR 303 Million
IMCD Half Year Adjusted Net Income EUR 137.5 Million
Grenke Q2 Net Income up 35% to EUR 18.3 Million;
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
Nokia Soars More Than 8% on Strong New Margin Guidance
Vonovia Raises Offer for Deutsche Wohnen to EUR 53 per Share from EUR 52 Before
BASF Stellar Results Are Unsustainable, Bank of America Says
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
Credit Suisse Q2 Earnings Below Estimates; Takes More Archegos Losses
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Kuehne+Nagel Buys Norwegian Perishables Freight Forwarder Salmosped
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:20 UhrBooking – Sind bald 1 Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung möglich?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
09.07.21Booking Holdings – kritischer Support im Test
SG Zertifikate | Chartanalysen
Anzeige
07.07.21Alle reden im Sommer über TUI und Lufthansa. Ich schaue mir lieber diese Aktie genauer an
The Motley Fool | Kommentare