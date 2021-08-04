Booking Holdings Q2 Revenue, EBITDA Better Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 22:03 | 13 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 22:03 | (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionRoom nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarterWe are encouraged by … (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 millionRoom nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarterWe are encouraged by … (PLX AI) – Booking Holdings Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 48 million vs. estimate USD 14 million.

Q2 revenue USD 2,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,900 million

Room nights booked in the 2nd quarter increased 458% from the prior year quarter

We are encouraged by another quarter of meaningful sequential improvement in booking trends with second quarter room nights increasing 59% versus the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by stronger results in Europe and in the U.S, CEO said



