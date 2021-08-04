REPAY to Attend Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The discussion will begin at 11:30 am ET.

The presentation will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005968/en/