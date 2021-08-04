Ping Identity Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Third Quarter and Updated Full Year 2021 Outlook

checkAd

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (“Ping Identity,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PING), which delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We had an active second quarter, where we announced several new solutions at Identiverse, acquired SecuredTouch, drove significant deal activity, and exceeded expectations across all of our key metrics,” said Andre Durand, Ping Identity's Chief Executive Officer. “Results were bolstered by sustained improvement in the demand environment, which drove substantial growth in ARR and revenue that give us confidence for strong execution during the remainder of 2021.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021

ARR: Ending ARR at June 30, 2021 was $279.6 million and represented a 19% increase compared with the same period last year. Additionally, SaaS ARR now exceeds 20% of total ARR. Ping Identity defines ARR as the annualized value of all subscription contracts as of the end of the period.

Revenue: Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $78.9 million. Subscription revenue was $73.2 million, or 93% of total revenue. SaaS revenue of $13.4 million grew 51% from $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Additionally, in the six months ended June 30, 2021, SaaS revenue of $25.4 million grew 46% from $17.4 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Given the impact that deployment mix and contract duration have on GAAP revenue, management continues to believe that ARR is the key growth metric of a subscription business.

Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $44.0 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $21.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020. Unlevered Free Cash Flow* was $34.5 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared with $14.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Ping Identity’s dollar-based net retention rate on June 30, 2021 was 111%. The Company calculates dollar-based net retention rate as ending ARR for the current reporting period from customers with associated ending ARR for the same period last year, divided by ending ARR for the same period last year.

* Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Announced several new solutions, including PingOne for Individuals, which leverages the ShoCard acquisition to provide users superior privacy and control over their identity, reducing the burden of regulatory and compliance requirements by letting users manage their own personal data; and PingAuthorize, which enables enterprises to dynamically centralize authorization for better security and comply with privacy regulations.
  • Acquired SecuredTouch, a leader in consumer fraud and bot detection, to mitigate risk with the customer use case in the PingOne Cloud Platform.
  • Named Jason Wolf as Chief Revenue Officer. Wolf was a highly accomplished sales leader at SAP with in-depth experience with go-to-market strategy, sales performance, customer success and operations of global field organizations. He will oversee Ping Identity’s global team of worldwide sales and revenue, channels, customer success, operations and enablement.
  • Hosted the 12th annual Identiverse conference – the identity industry conference founded by Ping Identity Chief Executive Officer, Andre Durand – to foster the adoption of identity security and unite professionals serving the industry.
  • Ended the second quarter with 279 customers with more than $250,000 in ARR, representing a 15% year-over-year growth rate in that customer cohort.
  • Recognized as the Best Identity Management Solution for the Ping Intelligent Identity Platform by the 2021 SC Awards Europe.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Raj Dani, Ping Identity’s Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter, resulting from the improving demand environment and increased adoption of PingOne in the enterprise, with SaaS ARR now representing more than 20% of our total ARR. Our 19% ARR growth once again accelerated on a sequential quarter basis, and our record $44.0 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2021 was driven by stronger than expected sales activity and collections.

“These first half results give us confidence in our ability to continue to outperform in the second half of 2021. We plan to continue investing in our cloud and channel solutions to enable zero trust, seamless digital experiences, and passwordless authentication,” added Dani.

Financial Outlook

Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2021:

Total ARR of $286.0 million to $288.0 million
Total Revenue of $65.0 million to $70.0 million
Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $(16.0) million to $(13.0) million

Ping Identity provides the following expected financial guidance for the year ending December 31, 2021:

Total ARR of $304.0 million to $306.0 million
Total Revenue of $278.0 million to $285.0 million
Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $11.0 million to $15.0 million

* Please refer to the section titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the tables within this press release which contain explanations and reconciliations of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures.

Webcast / Conference Call Details

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to Ping Identity’s results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company believes the following non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are useful in evaluating its operating performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense and acquisition-related expenses. Ping Identity believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided herein for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical consolidated financial information, certain statements in this press release and on the related teleconference call may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release and on the related teleconference call are forward-looking statements. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements Ping Identity makes relating to its estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or its plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives, or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that the Company expected. Specific factors that could cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, those disclosed previously in the Company’s other filings with the SEC which include, but are not limited to: our ability to adapt to rapid technological change, evolving industry standards and changing customer needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to enhance and deploy our cloud-based offerings while continuing to effectively offer our on-premise offerings; our ability to maintain or improve our competitive position; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact on our business of a network or data security incident or unauthorized access to our network or data or our customers’ data; the effects on our business if we are unable to acquire new customers, if our customers do not renew their arrangements with us, or if we are unable to expand sales to our existing customers or develop new solutions or solution packages that achieve market acceptance; our ability to manage our growth effectively, execute our business plan, maintain high levels of service and customer satisfaction or adequately address competitive challenges; our dependence on our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to enhance and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel to execute our growth plan; the risks associated with interruptions or performance problems of our technology, infrastructure and service providers; our dependence on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure services; the impact of data privacy concerns, evolving regulations of cloud computing, cross-border data transfer restrictions and other domestic and foreign laws and regulations; the impact of volatility in quarterly operating results; the risks associated with our revenue recognition policy and other factors may distort our financial results in any given period; the effects on our customer base and business if we are unable to enhance our brand cost-effectively; our ability to comply with anti-corruption, anti-bribery and similar laws; our ability to comply with governmental export and import controls and economic sanctions laws; our ability to comply with HIPAA; the potential adverse impact of legal proceedings; the impact of our frequently long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets or otherwise successfully implement our growth strategy; the impact of a change in our pricing model; our ability to meet service level commitments under our customer contracts; the impact on our business and reputation if we are unable to provide high-quality customer support; our dependence on strategic relationships with third parties; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions and reductions in IT and identity spending; the ability of our platform, solutions and solution packages to interoperate with our customers’ existing or future IT infrastructures; our dependence on adequate research and development resources and our ability to successfully complete acquisitions; our dependence on the integrity and scalability of our systems and infrastructures; our reliance on software and services from other parties; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures, vulnerabilities or bugs in our solutions; our ability to protect our proprietary rights; the impact on our business if we are subject to infringement claim or a claim that results in a significant damage award; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our solutions, solution packages and subscriptions; our reliance on SaaS vendors to operate certain functions of our business; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our agreements; the risks associated with liability claims if we breach our contracts; the impact of the failure by our customers to pay us in accordance with the terms of their agreements; our ability to expand the sales of our solutions and solution packages to customers located outside of the United States; the risks associated with exposure to foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of Brexit; the impact of potentially adverse tax consequences associated with our international operations; the impact of changes in tax laws or regulations; the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; our ability to develop and maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; the risks associated with having operations and employees located in Israel; the risks associated with doing business with governmental entities; the impact of catastrophic events on our business; and other factors disclosed in the section entitled ‘‘Risk Factors’’ in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Ping Identity’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity delivers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The PingOne Cloud Platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

73,151

 

 

$

54,268

 

 

$

137,367

 

 

$

111,086

 

Professional services and other

 

 

5,753

 

 

 

4,713

 

 

 

10,481

 

 

 

9,307

 

Total revenue

 

 

78,904

 

 

 

58,981

 

 

 

147,848

 

 

 

120,393

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1)

 

 

10,185

 

 

 

7,509

 

 

 

19,599

 

 

 

14,618

 

Professional services and other (exclusive of amortization shown below)(1)

 

 

6,142

 

 

 

4,226

 

 

 

11,725

 

 

 

8,239

 

Amortization expense

 

 

6,077

 

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

11,886

 

 

 

9,546

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

22,404

 

 

 

16,679

 

 

 

43,210

 

 

 

32,403

 

Gross profit

 

 

56,500

 

 

 

42,302

 

 

 

104,638

 

 

 

87,990

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

 

29,082

 

 

 

20,751

 

 

 

54,631

 

 

 

42,941

 

Research and development(1)

 

 

18,692

 

 

 

11,411

 

 

 

40,394

 

 

 

23,625

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

19,545

 

 

 

12,082

 

 

 

34,000

 

 

 

23,597

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

4,327

 

 

 

4,233

 

 

 

8,692

 

 

 

8,482

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

71,646

 

 

 

48,477

 

 

 

137,717

 

 

 

98,645

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(15,146

)

 

 

(6,175

)

 

 

(33,079

)

 

 

(10,655

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(310

)

 

 

(724

)

 

 

(706

)

 

 

(1,230

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

430

 

 

 

695

 

 

 

(442

)

 

 

(555

)

Total other income (expense)

 

 

120

 

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(1,148

)

 

 

(1,785

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(15,026

)

 

 

(6,204

)

 

 

(34,227

)

 

 

(12,440

)

Benefit for income taxes

 

 

4,047

 

 

 

2,932

 

 

 

7,314

 

 

 

4,876

 

Net loss

 

$

(10,979

)

 

$

(3,272

)

 

$

(26,913

)

 

$

(7,564

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.09

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

82,025

 

 

 

80,169

 

 

 

81,684

 

 

 

79,956

 

______________________________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Subscription cost of revenue

$

513

 

 

$

174

 

 

$

1,048

 

 

$

320

 

Professional services and other cost of revenue

 

429

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

1,020

 

 

 

183

 

Sales and marketing

 

4,843

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

9,041

 

 

 

2,040

 

Research and development

 

4,647

 

 

 

1,298

 

 

 

13,159

 

 

 

2,186

 

General and administrative

 

7,044

 

 

 

1,731

 

 

 

10,147

 

 

 

2,673

 

Total

$

17,476

 

 

$

4,545

 

 

$

34,415

 

 

$

7,402

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

104,342

 

 

$

145,733

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $645 and $828

 

 

64,720

 

 

 

82,335

 

Contract assets, current

 

 

62,955

 

 

 

62,503

 

Deferred commissions, current

 

 

7,711

 

 

 

6,604

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

14,061

 

 

 

17,608

 

Other current assets

 

 

2,239

 

 

 

1,940

 

Total current assets

 

 

256,028

 

 

 

316,723

 

Noncurrent assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

8,753

 

 

 

9,446

 

Goodwill

 

 

473,697

 

 

 

441,150

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

179,324

 

 

 

180,422

 

Contract assets, noncurrent

 

 

5,159

 

 

 

11,288

 

Deferred commissions, noncurrent

 

 

11,753

 

 

 

9,325

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

3,370

 

 

 

3,962

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

14,085

 

 

 

15,619

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

2,516

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

 

699,085

 

 

 

673,728

 

Total assets

 

$

955,113

 

 

$

990,451

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

2,944

 

 

$

2,795

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

7,730

 

 

 

7,339

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

20,165

 

 

 

17,170

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

 

43,431

 

 

 

49,203

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

4,097

 

 

 

3,979

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

78,367

 

 

 

80,486

 

Noncurrent liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

 

4,288

 

 

 

3,195

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

119,138

 

 

 

149,014

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

9,603

 

 

 

17,867

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

15,216

 

 

 

17,213

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

 

1,565

 

 

 

1,566

 

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

 

149,810

 

 

 

188,855

 

Total liabilities

 

 

228,177

 

 

 

269,341

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

82

 

 

 

81

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

771,332

 

 

 

739,051

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

 

1,830

 

 

 

1,373

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(46,308

)

 

 

(19,395

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

726,936

 

 

 

721,110

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

955,113

 

 

$

990,451

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(26,913

)

 

$

(7,564

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

20,578

 

 

 

18,028

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

34,415

 

 

 

7,402

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

 

4,674

 

 

 

3,761

 

Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

 

 

124

 

 

 

124

 

Operating leases, net

 

 

(346

)

 

 

(21

)

Deferred taxes

 

 

(7,624

)

 

 

(5,280

)

Other

 

 

63

 

 

 

668

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

17,621

 

 

 

8,727

 

Contract assets

 

 

5,653

 

 

 

1,309

 

Deferred commissions

 

 

(8,209

)

 

 

(3,186

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,405

 

 

 

7,186

 

Other assets

 

 

(426

)

 

 

220

 

Accounts payable

 

 

348

 

 

 

3,894

 

Accrued compensation

 

 

4,280

 

 

 

(8,724

)

Accrued expenses and other

 

 

1,338

 

 

 

2,243

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(5,016

)

 

 

(7,543

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

43,965

 

 

 

21,244

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(39,875

)

 

 

(4,703

)

Purchases of property and equipment and other

 

 

(1,502

)

 

 

(1,420

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(8,582

)

 

 

(6,749

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(49,959

)

 

 

(12,872

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payment of Symphonic and ShoCard holdbacks

 

 

(993

)

 

 

 

Payment of Elastic Beam consideration and holdbacks

 

 

 

 

 

(424

)

Payment of offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

(295

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

1,900

 

 

 

6,046

 

Payment for tax withholding on equity awards

 

 

(6,174

)

 

 

(1,653

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

80,000

 

 

 

97,823

 

Payment of long-term debt

 

 

(110,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(35,267

)

 

 

101,497

 

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(130

)

 

 

(406

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(41,391

)

 

 

109,463

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

 

146,499

 

 

 

68,386

 

End of period

 

$

105,108

 

 

$

177,849

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Gross profit

 

$

56,500

 

 

$

42,302

 

 

$

104,638

 

 

$

87,990

 

Amortization expense

 

 

6,077

 

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

11,886

 

 

 

9,546

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

942

 

 

 

273

 

 

 

2,068

 

 

 

503

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

 

$

63,519

 

 

$

47,519

 

 

$

118,592

 

 

$

98,039

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

 

 

81

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

80

%

 

 

81

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Total operating expenses

 

$

71,646

 

 

$

48,477

 

 

$

137,717

 

 

$

98,645

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(16,534

)

 

 

(4,272

)

 

 

(32,347

)

 

 

(6,899

)

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

(445

)

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(447

)

 

 

(1,099

)

Amortization expense

 

 

(3,449

)

 

 

(3,345

)

 

 

(6,893

)

 

 

(6,689

)

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

$

51,218

 

 

$

40,830

 

 

$

98,030

 

 

$

83,958

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net loss

 

$

(10,979

)

 

$

(3,272

)

 

$

(26,913

)

 

$

(7,564

)

Stock-based compensation

 

 

17,476

 

 

 

4,545

 

 

 

34,415

 

 

 

7,402

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

445

 

 

 

30

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

1,099

 

Amortization expense

 

 

9,526

 

 

 

8,289

 

 

 

18,779

 

 

 

16,235

 

Provision for income taxes(1)

 

 

(6,861

)

 

 

(3,216

)

 

 

(13,410

)

 

 

(6,184

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

 

$

9,607

 

 

$

6,376

 

 

$

13,318

 

 

$

10,988

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

(0.04

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.09

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

82,025

 

 

 

80,169

 

 

 

81,684

 

 

 

79,956

 

Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.14

 

Diluted

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.13

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

82,025

 

 

 

80,169

 

 

 

81,684

 

 

 

79,956

 

Diluted

 

 

83,964

 

 

 

83,002

 

 

 

83,954

 

 

 

82,590

 

_____________________________________

(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

43,965

 

 

$

21,244

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

584

 

 

 

1,186

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,502

)

 

 

(1,420

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(8,582

)

 

 

(6,749

)

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

 

$

34,465

 

 

$

14,261

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

$

(49,959

)

 

$

(12,872

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

$

(35,267

)

 

$

101,497

 

Cash paid for Elastic Beam compensation and bonus retention payments

 

$

 

 

$

4,173

 

Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow Guidance for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and Year Ended December 31, 2021:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

 

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

(10,260

)

 

$

(7,260

)

 

$

32,445

 

 

$

36,445

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

 

 

650

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

1,880

 

 

 

1,880

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(800

)

 

 

(800

)

 

 

(2,735

)

 

 

(2,735

)

Capitalized software development costs

 

 

(5,590

)

 

 

(5,590

)

 

 

(20,590

)

 

 

(20,590

)

Unlevered Free Cash Flow

 

$

(16,000

)

 

$

(13,000

)

 

$

11,000

 

 

$

15,000

 

 

PING IDENTITY HOLDING CORP.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

KEY BUSINESS METRICS

(In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

Change

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

$

 

%

 

 

(dollars in thousands)

ARR

 

$

279,630

 

$

235,232

 

$

44,398

 

19

%

