Ontrak Declares Quarterly Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Series A Preferred Stock
Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (NASDAQ: OTRKP) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”).
The fourth quarterly cash dividend equals $0.593750 per share, at 9.50% per annum of liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2021, provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend that would otherwise have been payable may be paid on the next succeeding business day and no interest, additional dividends or other sums will accrue on the amount so payable for the period from and after the dividend payment date to that next succeeding business day.
The Series A Preferred Stock trades on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “OTRKP.”
About Ontrak, Inc.
Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005965/en/
