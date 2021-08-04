Ontrak Declares Quarterly Dividend on 9.50% Non-Convertible Series A Preferred Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (NASDAQ: OTRKP) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the fourth quarterly cash dividend for the Company’s 9.50% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”).

The fourth quarterly cash dividend equals $0.593750 per share, at 9.50% per annum of liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. The Series A Preferred Stock dividend will be payable on August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2021, provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend that would otherwise have been payable may be paid on the next succeeding business day and no interest, additional dividends or other sums will accrue on the amount so payable for the period from and after the dividend payment date to that next succeeding business day.