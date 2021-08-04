checkAd

McKesson Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results.

As previously announced, the company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors today, Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM ET to review its financial results. The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call. Additional information about upcoming events for the investor community can be found at investor.mckesson.com/events-and-presentations.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments, and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

McKesson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McKesson Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results. As previously announced, the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21McKesson Raises Quarterly Dividend by 12% to $0.47 Per Share
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21McKesson Corporation Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21McKesson Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Intention to Increase the Tender Cap
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21US-Pharmakonzerne stimmen milliardenschwerem Opioid-Vergleich zu
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Distributors Announce Proposed Opioid Settlement Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21US-Pharmakonzerne akzeptieren milliardenschweren Opioid-Vergleich
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Distributors Reach Opioid Settlement Agreement With New York State
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21'WSJ': Milliardenschwere Einigung bei US-Opioid-Krise in Sicht
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21McKesson Corporation Announces Offer to Purchase up to $500 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Debt
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Pharmahändler Phoenix will McKesson-Geschäfte übernehmen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten