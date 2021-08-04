McKesson Reports Fiscal 2022 First-Quarter Results

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) has released its fiscal 2022 first-quarter financial results. Results can be accessed on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at investor.mckesson.com/financials/quarterly-results.

As previously announced, the company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors today, Wednesday, August 4th at 4:30 PM ET to review its financial results. The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for at least twelve months following the conference call. Additional information about upcoming events for the investor community can be found at investor.mckesson.com/events-and-presentations.