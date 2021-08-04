Safety Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Safety’s book value per share increased to $61.43 at June 30, 2021 from $59.40 at December 31, 2020. Safety paid $0.90 per share in dividends to investors during the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Safety paid $3.60 per share in dividends to investors during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $37.7 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, for the comparable 2020 period. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $73.8 million, or $4.93 per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.5 million, or $2.64 per diluted share, for the comparable 2020 period. Non-generally accepted accounting principles (“non-GAAP”) operating income, as defined below, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $1.95 per diluted share, for the comparable 2020 period. Non-GAAP operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.78 per diluted share, compared to $3.52 per diluted share, for the comparable 2020 period.

Direct written premiums for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by $11.9 million, or 5.8%, to $217.2 million from $205.3 million for the comparable 2020 period. Direct written premiums for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $6.9 million, or 1.7% to $409.5 million from $402.6 million for the comparable 2020 period. The 2020 direct written premium reflects the Safety Personal Auto Relief Credit, a 15% policyholder credit that was applied to personal auto policies for the months of April, May and June 2020 and was booked as an adjustment to premiums during the second quarter of 2020.

Net written premiums for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by $9.1 million, or 4.6%, to $206.8 million from $197.7 million for the comparable 2020 period. Net written premiums for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $4.4 million, or 1.1%, to $391.0 million from $386.6 million for the comparable 2020 period. Net earned premiums for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased by $12.4 million, or 6.8%, to $194.3 million from $181.9 million for the comparable 2020 period. Net earned premiums for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $7.4 million, or 1.9%, to $387.1 million from $379.7 million for the comparable 2020 period. The increases in both periods are a result of the increase in direct written premiums as described above.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $19.2 million, or 21.1%, to $110.2 million from $91.0 million for the comparable 2020 period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred increased by $10.0 million, or 4.7%, to $221.7 million from $211.7 million for the comparable 2020 period. The 2020 losses and loss adjustment expenses in both periods reflect a decrease in frequency, primarily in our private passenger automobile line of business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $13.3 million compared to $9.7 million for the comparable 2020 period. Total prior year favorable development included in the pre-tax results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $25.8 million compared to $19.3 million for the comparable 2020 period.

Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were 56.7%, 33.5%, and 90.2%, respectively, compared to 50.0%, 34.9%, and 84.9%, respectively, for the comparable 2020 period. Loss, expense, and combined ratios calculated under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were 57.3%, 33.6%, and 90.9%, respectively, compared to 55.7%, 33.3%, and 89.0%, respectively, for the comparable 2020 period.

Net investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased by $0.1 million, or 1.4%, to $9.8 million from $9.9 million for the comparable 2020 period. The decrease is a result of lower yields on our fixed maturity assets compared to the prior year. Net investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $0.7 million, or 3.3%, to $21.3 million from $20.6 million for the comparable 2020 period. The increase is a result of an increase in the average invested asset balance compared to the prior year. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was 2.7% compared to 2.9% for the comparable 2020 period. Net effective annualized yield on the investment portfolio for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was 2.9% compared to 3.0% for the comparable 2020 period. Our duration on fixed maturities was 3.2 years at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Today, our Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common stock payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures

Management has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in presenting the Company’s results. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures better explain the Company’s results of operations and allow for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s business. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In addition, our definitions of these items may not be comparable to the definitions used by other companies.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share consist of our GAAP net income adjusted by the net realized gains (losses) on investments, change in net unrealized gains on equity securities, credit loss benefit (expense) and taxes related thereto. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $8.6 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized within income before income taxes, compared to an increase of $16.8 million recognized in the comparable 2020 period. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $14.9 million for the change in unrealized gains on equity securities was recognized in income before income taxes, compared to a decrease of $13.2 million recognized in the comparable 2020 period. Net income and earnings per diluted share are the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating income per diluted share, respectively. A reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures to these non-GAAP measures is included in the financial highlights below.

About Safety: Safety Insurance Group, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is the parent of Safety Insurance Company, Safety Indemnity Insurance Company, Safety Property and Casualty Insurance Company, and Safety Northeast Insurance Company. Operating exclusively in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, Safety is a leading writer of property and casualty insurance products, including private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella and business owner policies.

Additional Information: Press releases, announcements, U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Filings and investor information are available under “About Safety,” “Investor Information” on our Company website located at www.SafetyInsurance.com. Safety filed its December 31, 2020 Form 10-K with the SEC on February 26, 2021 and urges shareholders to refer to this document for more complete information concerning Safety’s financial results.

Cautionary Statement under "Safe Harbor" Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains, and Safety may from time to time make, written or oral "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “aim,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning and expressions that indicate future events and trends, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may”. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company’s strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures and financial results, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual future conditions, events, results or trends to differ significantly and/or materially from historical results or those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include but are not limited to:

The competitive nature of our industry and the possible adverse effects of such competition;

Conditions for business operations and restrictive regulations in Massachusetts;

The possibility of losses due to claims resulting from severe weather;

The possibility that the Commissioner of Insurance may approve future rule changes that change the operation of the residual market;

The possibility that existing insurance-related laws and regulations will become further restrictive in the future;

Our possible need for and availability of additional financing, and our dependence on strategic relationships, among others;

The effects of emerging claim and coverage issues on the Company’s business are uncertain, and court decisions or legislative or regulatory changes that take place after the Company issues its policies, including those taken in response to COVID-19 (such as requiring insurers to cover business interruption claims irrespective of terms or other conditions included in the policies that would otherwise preclude coverage), can result in an unexpected increase in the number of claims and have a material adverse impact on the Company's results of operations;

The possibility that civil litigation and/or the Commissioner may require additional premium relief payouts related to COVID-19;

The impact of COVID-19 and related risks, including on the Company's employees, agents or other key partners, could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial position and/or liquidity; and

Other risks and factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, such as those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021.

We are not under any obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You should carefully consider the possibility that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Investments: Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,187,050 and $1,189,951, allowance for expected credit losses of $680 and $1,054) $ 1,235,680 $ 1,256,653 Short term investments, at fair value (cost: $0 and $441) — 441 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $181,287 and $168,289) 233,114 205,254 Other invested assets 52,580 45,239 Total investments 1,521,374 1,507,587 Cash and cash equivalents 82,364 53,769 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,192 and $1,754 183,222 179,147 Receivable for securities sold 12,598 1,311 Accrued investment income 7,307 8,045 Taxes recoverable — 279 Receivable from reinsurers related to paid loss and loss adjustment expenses 10,389 13,432 Receivable from reinsurers related to unpaid loss and loss adjustment expenses 101,107 106,311 Ceded unearned premiums 23,725 22,406 Deferred policy acquisition costs 74,432 74,962 Equity and deposits in pools 34,765 30,429 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 28,573 31,000 Other assets 28,047 25,595 Total assets $ 2,107,903 $ 2,054,273 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 576,951 $ 567,581 Unearned premium reserves 427,115 421,901 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,247 79,486 Payable for securities purchased 26,259 7,144 Payable to reinsurers 11,214 8,236 Deferred income taxes 11,915 17,611 Taxes payable 4,965 — Debt 30,000 30,000 Operating lease liabilities 28,573 31,000 Other liabilities 12,365 6,635 Total liabilities 1,187,604 1,169,594 Shareholders’ equity Common stock: $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,813,573 and 17,724,866 shares issued 178 178 Additional paid-in capital 213,079 209,779 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 38,955 53,527 Retained earnings 791,921 745,029 Treasury stock, at cost: 2,831,168 shares (123,834 ) (123,834 ) Total shareholders’ equity 920,299 884,679 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,107,903 $ 2,054,273

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earned premiums $ 194,297 $ 181,902 $ 387,147 $ 379,797 Net investment income 9,774 9,916 21,306 20,626 Earnings (losses) from partnership investments 2,614 (3,449 ) 6,905 (2,110 ) Net realized gains (losses) on investments 3,406 (721 ) 6,281 (1,352 ) Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities 8,654 16,828 14,861 (13,160 ) Credit loss benefit (expense) 193 39 374 (2,471 ) Finance and other service income 3,937 3,255 7,909 7,484 Total revenue 222,875 207,770 444,783 388,814 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 110,161 90,974 221,656 211,720 Underwriting, operating and related expenses 65,089 63,514 130,113 126,596 Interest expense 130 130 259 177 Total expenses 175,380 154,618 352,028 338,493 Income before income taxes 47,495 53,152 92,755 50,321 Income tax expense 9,828 10,658 18,914 9,817 Net income $ 37,667 $ 42,494 $ 73,841 $ 40,504 Earnings per weighted average common share: Basic $ 2.50 $ 2.80 $ 4.96 $ 2.66 Diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.78 $ 4.93 $ 2.64 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 1.80 $ 1.80 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 14,983,365 15,120,039 14,817,312 15,175,409 Diluted 15,079,495 15,237,295 14,913,561 15,292,186 Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income Net income $ 37,667 $ 42,494 $ 73,841 $ 40,504 Exclusions from net income: Net realized (gains) losses on investments (3,406 ) 721 (6,281 ) 1,352 Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities (8,654 ) (16,828 ) (14,861 ) 13,160 Credit loss (benefit) expense (193 ) (39 ) (374 ) 2,471 Income tax expense (benefit) on exclusions from net income 2,573 3,391 4,518 (3,566 ) Non-GAAP operating income $ 27,987 $ 29,739 $ 56,843 $ 53,921 Net income per diluted share $ 2.49 $ 2.78 $ 4.93 $ 2.64 Exclusions from net income: Net realized (gains) losses on investments (0.23 ) 0.05 (0.42 ) 0.09 Change in net unrealized gains on equity securities (0.57 ) (1.10 ) (1.00 ) 0.86 Credit loss (benefit) expense (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) 0.16 Income tax expense (benefit) on exclusions from net income 0.17 0.22 0.30 (0.23 ) Non-GAAP operating income per diluted share $ 1.85 $ 1.95 $ 3.78 $ 3.52

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Additional Premium Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Written Premiums Direct $ 217,233 $ 205,301 $ 409,470 $ 402,647 Assumed 8,429 7,128 15,760 15,106 Ceded (18,836 ) (14,693 ) (34,186 ) (31,059 ) Net written premiums $ 206,826 $ 197,736 $ 391,044 $ 386,694 Earned Premiums Direct $ 202,964 $ 192,945 $ 404,019 $ 403,096 Assumed 7,970 7,767 15,997 16,869 Ceded (16,637 ) (18,810 ) (32,869 ) (40,168 ) Net earned premiums $ 194,297 $ 181,902 $ 387,147 $ 379,797

