checkAd

Ambac Appoints Lisa G. Iglesias to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, announced the appointment of Lisa G. Iglesias as a member of its Board of Directors, effective today. Ms. Iglesias will be a member of the Board’s Audit Committee. The Company also announced that Alexander D. Greene resigned from his position on the Board to pursue other opportunities.

“We are pleased to welcome Lisa Iglesias to Ambac’s Board of Directors. Lisa brings invaluable insurance and other business experience to our Board and will be a tremendous asset to Ambac as we execute on our strategic priorities to enhance long-term shareholder value,” said Jeffrey S. Stein, Chairman of the Board. “Alex Greene has been a highly engaged member of our Board since his appointment in 2015 and I wish to personally thank him for his significant contributions and dedication to Ambac during his tenure. We wish Alex the very best in his future endeavors.”

“It has been a privilege serving on Ambac’s Board and a difficult decision to leave. I wish everyone at Ambac great success as the business evolves and they advance other key initiatives,” said Mr. Greene.

Ms. Iglesias, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Unum Group, has more than 20 years of legal, finance and risk management experience. At Unum, an international provider of workplace benefits and services, she manages the Legal, Enterprise Audit and Corporate Services functions.

“Lisa joins us on the heels of a transformational and exciting year for Ambac, following the launch in February of our specialty property and casualty insurance platform,” said Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer. “She brings a wealth of experience that will undoubtedly be beneficial to our next phase of growth."

“I am pleased to join Ambac’s Board and look forward to working with the other Directors and the management team to help shape the Company’s future,” said Ms. Iglesias.

Prior to her current roles, Ms. Iglesias acted as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of WellCare Health Plans and as General Counsel and Executive Vice President of Nordstrom, Inc. She is also a certified public accountant and worked as a tax specialist at KPMG Peat Marwick prior to practicing law.

Ms. Iglesias also serves on the board of the Public Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides training, research and resources to teachers and schools in the Chattanooga area.

Ms. Iglesias received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from the University of South Florida, and her law degree from the University of Miami.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (“Ambac” or “AFG”), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company. Ambac's subsidiaries include: Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac Assurance UK Limited, financial guarantee insurance companies currently in runoff; Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company and Everspan Insurance Company, specialty property & casualty program insurers; and Xchange Benefits, LLC and Xchange Affinity Underwriting Agency, LLC, property & casualty Managing General Underwriters. Ambac’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMBC”. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac’s common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac’s common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ambac Appoints Lisa G. Iglesias to Its Board of Directors Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AMBC), a financial services holding company, announced the appointment of Lisa G. Iglesias as a member of its Board of Directors, effective today. Ms. Iglesias will be a member of the Board’s Audit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste