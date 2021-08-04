OneSpan Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021 and First Six Months of 2021

In a separate press release today, the Company announced several leadership changes designed to accelerate its strategic evolution. Steven Worth, who previously served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, has been named Interim Chief Executive Officer, taking over for Scott Clements, who has left the Company and resigned from the Board. John Bosshart, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has assumed the additional role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, OneSpan’s Board of Directors announced that Al Nietzel has been appointed Chair of the Board. Mr. Nietzel assumed the Chair role from John N. Fox Jr., who has retired from the Board consistent with his previously disclosed plans.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the global leader in securing remote banking transactions, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“We continued to make progress in our transition to a recurring revenue business driven by growth in excess of 50% across both our e-signature and mobile security offerings,” stated OneSpan Interim CEO, Steven Worth. “However, we are seeing slower progress with some of our other solutions and expect increased labor costs, gross margin pressure, and some pandemic resurgence to pressure results for the remainder of the year. We are committed to addressing these challenges head on, and will review our products and investments, optimize our operations, and focus our efforts to accelerate the pace of change to drive improved performance.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $52.3 million, a decrease of 5% from $55.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the first six months of 2021 was $103.1 million, a decrease of 7% from $111.3 million for the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $35.8 million and $71.3 million for the first six months of 2021. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $36.7 million and $77.0 million for the first six months of 2020. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 68% and for the first six months of 2021 was 69%. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 67% and for the first six months of 2020 was 69%.

GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $8.9 million, and for the first six months of 2021 was $18.2 million. GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.7 million, and for the first six months of 2020 was $0.9 million.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.7 million, or $0.17 per share, and $15.8 million, or $0.40 per share for the first six months of 2020. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share. GAAP net loss for the first six months of 2020 was $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2021 was $(1.8) million or $(0.04) per diluted share, and for the first six months of 2021 was $(8.0) million or $(0.20) per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share, and for the first six months of 2020 was $4.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 was $(1.0) million and for the first six months of 2021 was $(6.2) million. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2020 was $3.1 million, and for the first six months of 2020 was $8.3 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2021 totaled $109.3 million compared to $115.2 million and $115.3 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Outlook

For the Full Year 2021, OneSpan currently expects:

Total revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million as compared to our prior guidance of $215 million to $225 million.

Recurring revenue in the range of $115 million to $120 million as compared to our prior guidance of $120 million to $125 million

ARR growth of 17% to 20% as compared to our prior guidance of 22% - 26%.

And Adjusted EBITDA in the range of negative $12 million to negative $15 million as compared to our prior guidance of approximately break-even.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, OneSpan Inc. will host a conference call today, August 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. EST. During the conference call, Mr. Steven Worth, interim CEO, and Mr. John Bosshart, interim CFO, will discuss OneSpan’s results for the second quarter and first six months of 2021.

To access the conference call, dial 844-802-2443 for the U.S. or Canada and 1-412-902-4277 for international callers. The conference ID number is 10158182.

The conference call is also available in listen-only mode at investors.onespan.com. The recorded version of the conference call will be available on the OneSpan website as soon as possible following the call and will be available for replay for approximately one year.

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Product and license $ 28,378 $ 35,384 $ 56,823 $ 73,644 Services and other 23,899 19,570 46,229 37,680 Total revenue 52,277 54,954 103,052 111,324 Cost of goods sold Product and license 9,589 12,576 19,130 23,314 Services and other 6,881 5,649 12,662 10,981 Total cost of goods sold 16,470 18,225 31,792 34,295 Gross profit 35,807 36,729 71,260 77,029 Operating costs Sales and marketing 15,997 14,694 34,376 29,553 Research and development 12,096 10,541 24,340 20,535 General and administrative 15,039 10,846 27,590 23,114 Amortization of intangible assets 1,534 2,335 3,107 4,689 Total operating costs 44,666 38,416 89,413 77,891 Operating loss (8,859 ) (1,687 ) (18,153 ) (862 ) Interest income, net 2 126 6 333 Other income, net 1,029 509 667 171 Loss before income taxes (7,828 ) (1,052 ) (17,480 ) (358 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (1,143 ) 973 (1,644 ) 1,663 Net loss $ (6,685 ) $ (2,025 ) $ (15,836 ) $ (2,021 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 39,694 40,028 39,692 40,059 Diluted 39,694 40,028 39,692 40,059

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 66,530 $ 88,394 Short term investments 42,726 26,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,147 in 2021 and $4,135 in 2020 45,762 57,537 Inventories, net 9,498 13,093 Prepaid expenses 7,823 7,837 Contract assets 5,243 7,202 Other current assets 9,860 6,256 Total current assets 187,442 207,178 Property and equipment, net 11,468 11,835 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,035 11,356 Goodwill 97,842 97,552 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 24,227 27,196 Deferred income taxes 8,942 7,030 Contract assets - non-current 1,634 1,877 Other assets 12,738 11,179 Total assets $ 354,328 $ 375,203 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,918 $ 5,684 Deferred revenue 43,058 43,417 Accrued wages and payroll taxes 15,146 13,649 Short-term income taxes payable 997 2,618 Other accrued expenses 10,190 8,334 Deferred compensation 571 1,602 Total current liabilities 76,880 75,304 Long-term deferred revenue 10,676 11,730 Long-term lease liabilities 11,154 12,399 Other long-term liabilities 10,195 10,423 Long-term income taxes payable 5,042 6,095 Deferred income taxes 1,736 1,912 Total liabilities 115,683 117,863 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock: 500 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock: $.001 par value per share, 75,000 shares authorized; 40,200 and 40,103 shares issued; 40,200 and 40,103 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 99,223 98,819 Treasury stock, at cost, 361 and 250 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively (7,938 ) (5,030 ) Retained earnings 157,917 173,731 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,597 ) (10,220 ) Total stockholders' equity 238,645 257,340 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 354,328 $ 375,203

OneSpan Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from operations $ (15,836 ) $ (2,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from operations to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 4,582 6,097 Loss on disposal of assets 19 53 Deferred tax benefit (2,194 ) (319 ) Stock-based compensation 2,634 2,210 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,021 7,528 Inventories, net 3,585 3,376 Contract assets 1,974 (2,026 ) Accounts payable 1,280 (5,025 ) Income taxes payable (2,652 ) (5,870 ) Accrued expenses 3,660 (791 ) Deferred compensation (1,031 ) 13 Deferred revenue (931 ) 2,990 Other assets and liabilities (4,927 ) (1,834 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,184 4,381 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short term investments (32,253 ) (14,645 ) Maturities of short term investments 16,100 13,340 Additions to property and equipment (1,208 ) (2,167 ) Other (17 ) (48 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,378 ) (3,520 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock (2,908 ) — Tax payments for restricted stock issuances (2,230 ) (1,179 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,138 ) (1,179 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (511 ) 20 Net decrease in cash (21,843 ) (298 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 89,241 85,129 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 67,398 $ 84,831

Revenue by major products and services (in thousands, unaudited): Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Hardware products $ 19,451 $ 24,188 $ 37,119 $ 43,926 Term-based software licenses 5,922 4,990 13,899 14,194 Perpetual software licenses 3,005 6,206 5,805 15,524 Product and license $ 28,378 $ 35,384 $ 56,823 $ 73,644 Subscription 9,824 6,133 18,229 11,840 Professional services 1,041 1,326 2,443 2,747 Maintenance, support, and other 13,034 12,111 25,556 23,093 Services and other $ 23,899 $ 19,570 $ 46,228 $ 37,680 Total revenue $ 52,277 $ 54,954 $ 103,051 $ 111,324

Recurring Revenue (in thousands, unaudited): Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription $ 9,824 $ 6,133 $ 18,229 $ 11,840 Term-based software licenses 5,922 4,990 13,899 14,194 Maintenance, support, and other 13,034 12,111 25,557 23,093 Total Recurring Revenue $ 28,780 $ 23,234 $ 57,685 $ 49,127

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report financial results in accordance with GAAP. We also evaluate our performance using certain non-GAAP operating metrics, namely Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. Our management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business and facilitates in comparison to our historical operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives or substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful within the context described below, they are in fact incomplete and are not measures that should be used to evaluate our full performance or our prospects. Such an evaluation needs to consider all of the complexities associated with our business including, but not limited to, how past actions are affecting current results and how they may affect future results, how we have chosen to finance the business, and how taxes affect the final amounts that are or will be available to stockholders as a return on their investment. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are found below.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, including acquisition related costs, lease exit costs, rebranding costs, and non-routine shareholder matters. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a simplified measure of performance for use in communicating our performance to investors and analysts and for comparisons to other companies within our industry. As a performance measure, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a view of our operating results that is most closely related to serving our customers. By excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, and certain non-recurring items, we are able to evaluate performance without considering decisions that, in most cases, are not directly related to meeting our customers’ requirements and were either made in prior periods (e.g., depreciation, amortization, long-term incentive compensation, lease exit costs, non-routine shareholder matters), deal with the structure or financing of the business (e.g., interest, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs) or reflect the application of regulations that are outside of the control of our management team (e.g., taxes). Similarly, we find that the comparison of our results to those of our competitors is facilitated when we do not consider the impact of these items.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (6,685 ) $ (2,025 ) $ (15,836 ) $ (2,021 ) Interest income, net (2 ) (126 ) (6 ) (333 ) Benefit for income taxes (1,143 ) 973 (1,644 ) 1,663 Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 2,272 3,078 4,582 6,097 Long-term incentive compensation 1,567 1,165 3,109 2,880 Non-recurring items (1) 3,025 — 3,573 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (966 ) $ 3,065 $ (6,222 ) $ 8,286

(1) Non-recurring items include $2.3 million and $2.7 million of outside service costs related to the proxy contest for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as well as the related $0.7 million settlement with Legion Partners Holdings, LLC.

Non-GAAP Net Income & Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

We define non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, as net income or EPS before the consideration of long-term incentive compensation expenses, the amortization of intangible assets, and certain non-recurring items. We use these measures to assess the impact of our performance excluding items that can significantly impact the comparison of our results between periods and the comparison to competitors.

Long-term incentive compensation for management and others is directly tied to performance, and this measure allows management to see the relationship of the cost of incentives to the performance of the business operations directly if such incentives are based on that period’s performance. To the extent that such incentives are based on performance over a period of several years, there may be periods that have significant adjustments to the accruals in the period that relate to a longer period of time, which can make it difficult to assess the results of the business operations in the current period. In addition, the Company’s long-term incentives generally reflect the use of restricted stock unit grants or cash awards while other companies may use different forms of incentives the cost of which is determined on a different basis, which makes a comparison difficult. We exclude amortization of intangible assets as we believe the amount of such expense in any given period may not be correlated directly to the performance of the business operations and that such expenses can vary significantly between periods as a result of new acquisitions, the full amortization of previously acquired intangible assets or the write down of such assets due to an impairment event. However, intangible assets contribute to current and future revenue, and related amortization expense will recur in future periods until expired or written down.

We also exclude certain non-recurring items including impacts of tax reform, acquisition related costs, rebranding costs, lease exit costs, and non-recurring shareholder matters, as these items are unrelated to the operations of our core business. By excluding these items, we are better able to compare the operating results of our underlying core business from one reporting period to the next.

We make a tax adjustment based on the above adjustments resulting in an effective tax rate on a non-GAAP basis, which may differ from the GAAP tax rate. We believe the effective tax rates we use in the adjustment are reasonable estimates of the overall tax rates for the Company under its global operating structure.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (6,685 ) $ (2,025 ) $ (15,836 ) $ (2,021 ) Long-term incentive compensation 1,567 1,165 3,109 2,880 Amortization of intangible assets 1,534 2,335 3,107 4,689 Non-recurring items (1) 3,025 — 3,573 — Tax impact of adjustments (2) (1,225 ) (700 ) (1,958 ) (1,514 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (1,784 ) $ 775 $ (8,005 ) $ 4,034 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.10 Weighted average number of shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 39,694 40,028 39,692 40,059

(1) Non-recurring items include $2.3 million and $2.7 million of outside service costs related to the proxy contest for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, as well as the related $0.7 million settlement with Legion Partners Holdings, LLC.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated as 20% of the adjustments in all periods.

