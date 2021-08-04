checkAd

Despegar.com Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:05   

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2021 results on Thursday, August 19, 2021, before the market opens.

Earnings Release
Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call
 Thursday, August 19, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period
Wednesday, August 4 through Thursday, August 19, 2021

Executives
Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial
 1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5275 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call
 Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.
You may pre-register at any time: click here

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 690,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,260 car rental agencies and approximately 200 destination services suppliers with more than 7,500 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

