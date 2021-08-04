Amtech Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net revenue of $23.1 million

Operating income of $1.2 million, inclusive of approximately $1.1 million of SG&A expenses related to our cybersecurity incident in April 2021

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.4 million

Income per diluted share of $0.03

Customer orders of $30.9 million

June 30, 2021 backlog of $34.3 million

Book to bill ratio of 1.3:1

Unrestricted cash of $37.0 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Our strong momentum continued in the third quarter, with revenue growing 17% sequentially and 52% year over year. Broad-based demand for our Semiconductor products remains strong, while the resumption of Material and Substrate equipment purchases signals a growing confidence in our customers’ outlook. Combined with the longer-term growth opportunities created by power semiconductors, advanced packaging, automotive electronics, electric vehicles, and 5G communications, we believe our leadership position in the markets we serve will drive growth and profitability in the years ahead.”

GAAP Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 Q2 Q3 9 Months 9 Months FY 2021 FY 2021 FY 2020 2021 2020 Net revenues $ 23.1 $ 19.8 $ 15.2 $ 60.9 $ 50.4 Gross profit $ 10.1 $ 7.7 $ 6.0 $ 25.3 $ 19.5 Gross margin 43.6 % 39.1 % 39.1 % 41.6 % 38.7 % Operating income $ 1.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.0 $ 2.4 $ 0.7 Operating margin 5.2 % 0.9 % 0.2 % 4.0 % 1.4 % Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 0.4 $ (0.2 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.8 $ (1.9 ) Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.13 )

Net revenues increased 17% sequentially and increased 52% from the third quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to strong shipments of our advanced packaging and SMT equipment and increased shipments of our polishing machines. The same prior year period was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. IDI accounted for approximately $534,000 of the third quarter fiscal 2021 revenue.

Gross margin increased in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 sequentially and compared to prior year due to product mix and increased capacity utilization, partially offset by rising labor and material costs.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased $1.6 million sequentially and $2.5 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to approximately $1.1 million in expenses related to the cyber incident in April 2021, a majority of which will be claimed with our cyber insurance carrier, as well as increased commissions on higher sales. Also, the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes IDI for the full period. Additionally, the prior year quarter benefited from $0.3 million COVID payroll tax credits and had lower travel and trade show expenses due to COVID.

Research and Development decreased $0.3 million sequentially and increased $0.6 million compared to the same prior year period due primarily to the timing of materials used in our strategic R&D projects.

Operating income was $1.2 million, compared to operating income of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating income of less than $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to a provision of $0.5 million in the preceding quarter and $0.1 million in the same prior year period.

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.4 million, or 3 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $0.1 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and loss of $0.2 million, or 2 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing logistical impacts and the related delays for goods shipped to and from China. Actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the fourth fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $25 to $27 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 is expected to be in the upper 30% range due to a shift in product mix, with operating margin in the mid to upper single digits.

A portion of Amtech's results is denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal third quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 929-477-0577. The confirmation code is 7973960. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: https://www.amtechsystems.com/investors/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, PR Hoffman and Intersurface Dynamics, Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) August 4, 2021 (Unaudited) Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations (in thousands, except percentages and ratios) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 2021 2020 Amtech Systems, Inc. Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 23,100 $ 19,790 $ 15,227 $ 60,865 $ 50,379 Gross profit $ 10,079 $ 7,728 $ 5,951 $ 25,319 $ 19,483 Gross margin 44 % 39 % 39 % 42 % 39 % Operating income $ 1,204 $ 171 $ 31 $ 2,429 $ 696 New orders $ 30,861 $ 32,526 $ 10,830 $ 81,256 $ 49,081 Backlog $ 34,295 $ 26,534 $ 15,221 $ 34,295 $ 15,221 Semiconductor Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 19,501 $ 17,119 $ 12,357 $ 52,195 $ 41,581 Gross profit $ 8,599 $ 7,093 $ 4,953 $ 22,604 $ 16,552 Gross margin 44 % 41 % 40 % 43 % 40 % Operating income $ 2,114 $ 1,665 $ 1,058 $ 5,976 $ 3,762 New orders $ 26,607 $ 29,651 $ 8,356 $ 71,741 $ 40,469 Backlog $ 32,388 $ 25,281 $ 13,798 $ 32,388 $ 13,798 Material and Substrate Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 3,599 $ 2,671 $ 2,870 $ 8,670 $ 8,155 Gross profit $ 1,480 $ 635 $ 998 $ 2,715 $ 2,922 Gross margin 41 % 24 % 35 % 31 % 36 % Operating income (loss) $ 333 $ (253 ) $ 241 $ 14 $ 1,196 New orders $ 4,254 $ 2,875 $ 2,474 $ 9,515 $ 8,612 Backlog $ 1,907 $ 1,253 $ 1,423 $ 1,907 $ 1,423

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) August 4, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 23,100 $ 15,227 $ 60,865 $ 50,379 Cost of sales 13,021 9,276 35,546 30,896 Gross profit 10,079 5,951 25,319 19,483 Selling, general and administrative 7,281 4,804 18,182 16,134 Research, development and engineering 1,523 899 4,637 2,436 Restructuring charges 71 217 71 217 Operating income 1,204 31 2,429 696 Loss on sale of subsidiary — — — (2,793 ) Interest (expense) income and other, net (155 ) (13 ) (337 ) 512 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,049 18 2,092 (1,585 ) Income tax provision 680 90 1,250 297 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 369 (72 ) 842 (1,882 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — (11,816 ) Net income (loss) $ 369 $ (72 ) $ 842 $ (13,698 ) Income (Loss) Per Basic Share: Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.13 ) Basic loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.96 ) Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.13 ) Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.83 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 $ (0.96 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 14,176 14,155 14,163 14,195 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14,373 14,155 14,292 14,195

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) August 4, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,040 $ 45,070 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $138 and $159 at June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively) 20,893 11,243 Inventories 20,528 17,277 Income taxes receivable 1,057 1,362 Other current assets 1,894 1,617 Total current assets 81,412 76,569 Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 12,007 11,995 Right-of-Use Assets - Net 8,789 5,124 Intangible Assets - Net 883 609 Goodwill - Net 11,168 6,633 Deferred Income Taxes - Net 566 566 Other Assets 744 602 Total Assets $ 115,569 $ 102,098 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,571 $ 2,676 Accrued compensation and related taxes 2,427 2,066 Accrued warranty expense 485 380 Other accrued liabilities 1,825 751 Current maturities of long-term debt 392 380 Contract liabilities 1,870 1,224 Total current liabilities 15,570 7,477 Long-Term Debt 4,502 4,798 Long-Term Lease Liability 8,419 5,064 Income Taxes Payable 3,471 3,240 Other Long-Term Liabilities 67 — Total Liabilities 32,029 20,579 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,252,978 and 14,063,172 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively 143 141 Additional paid-in capital 125,858 124,435 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (892 ) (646 ) Retained deficit (41,569 ) (42,411 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,540 81,519 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 115,569 $ 102,098

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) August 4, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 842 $ (13,698 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,038 932 Write-down of inventory 278 540 Deferred income taxes — 784 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 277 257 Loss on sales of subsidiaries — 13,708 Provision for (reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts, net 16 (26 ) Other, net 8 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,385 ) 2,356 Inventories (3,328 ) (2,791 ) Other assets (324 ) (2,376 ) Accounts payable 5,815 (2,363 ) Accrued income taxes 536 (2,722 ) Accrued and other liabilities 809 5,346 Contract liabilities 646 (950 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,772 ) (990 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (790 ) (860 ) Acquisition, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired (5,082 ) — Net cash disposed of in sales of subsidiaries — (9,940 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,872 ) (10,800 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,148 799 Repurchase of common stock — (2,000 ) Payments on long-term debt (284 ) (285 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 864 (1,486 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (250 ) 578 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (8,030 ) (12,698 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period* 45,070 59,134 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 37,040 $ 46,436

* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005995/en/