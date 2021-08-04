Arlo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue of $98.6 million, an increase of 47.9% year over year.

GAAP gross profit of $26.2 million, an increase of 376.8% year over year; non-GAAP gross profit of $27.5 million, an increase of 328.5% year over year.

GAAP gross margin of 26.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27.9%.

GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.28); non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.04).

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $178.7 million and no debt at the end of Q2.

“I am proud to say the Arlo team delivered exceptional results across the entire business in Q2, successfully navigating considerable supply chain challenges. Revenue and non-GAAP EPS both came in above the high end of our guidance range. Our new business model for services continued to gather momentum, adding a record 146,000 Paid Accounts in the quarter and surpassing 700,000 Paid Accounts in total on July 4th, propelling our service revenue to a record $25.3 million, up an impressive 48% year-over-year. Our refreshed product line-up also contributed to very strong product revenue growth of 48% year-over-year. We continued to execute to plan in our partnership with Verisure, delivering 123% year-over-year revenue growth in Europe and commencing production of a new camera system designed specifically for the needs of the Verisure Security Channel,” said Matthew McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Arlo Technologies. “Our impressive revenue growth of 48% was significantly over-indexed by non-GAAP gross profit, which grew 328% and by $21.0 million year-over-year. Our innovation in Services accelerated with the launch of Arlo Secure and Arlo Secure Plus, our new Service plans, which will extend Arlo’s technological leadership, while adding significant value to our customers. Our industry-leading hardware continued to garner acclaim, winning multiple awards and commendations. With this tremendous progress on all fronts, we believe we are well-positioned to achieve $100.0 million in service revenue and $410.0 to $420.0 million total revenue this year.”

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, 2021 March 28,

2021 June 28, 2020 June 27, 2021 June 28, 2020 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue $ 98,571 $ 82,556 $ 66,632 $ 181,127 $ 132,082 GAAP Gross Margin 26.6 % 31.3 % 8.2 % 28.7 % 7.1 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin (1) 27.9 % 32.3 % 9.6 % 29.9 % 8.5 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.89 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share (1) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.64 )

(1) Reconciliation of financial measures computed on a GAAP basis to financial measures computed on a non-GAAP basis are provided at the end of this press release.

Financial and Business Highlights

Service revenue of $25.3 million for Q2, for growth of 48.3% year over year, the eighth consecutive quarter of record service revenue.

Concluded an agreement to sublease our entire San Jose office which starts in February 2022 and runs to the end of our committed term in 2029. We expect the sublease will save $3 million to $4 million per annum across the business from next year, but due to the nature of the transaction it did generate a non-cash impairment charge of $9.1 million, which is included within our GAAP operating expenses in Q2.

Added a record 146,000 Paid Accounts in Q2, a sequential increase of 28.1% over Q1, and a year over year increase of 239.5%.

Launched Arlo Secure and Secure Plus, our next generation service offering to deliver the ultimate security experience.

Won numerous awards including the Editors’ Choice award from TechHive (Pro 4 series), a Highly Recommended award from Tom’s Guide (Ultra 2), a recommendation by Digital Trends (Essential Indoor), acclaim from T3 (Essential Spotlight).

Third Quarter 2021 Business Outlook (2)

Revenue of $100.0 million to $110.0 million.

GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.30) to $(0.23), and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share of $(0.19) to $(0.12).

A reconciliation of our business outlook on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ending October 3, 2021 Revenue Net Loss per Diluted

Share (in millions, except per share data) GAAP $100.0 - $110.0 $(0.30) - $(0.23) Estimated adjustments for (2): Stock-based compensation expense — 0.10 Separation expense — 0.01 Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments — — Non-GAAP $100.0 - $110.0 $(0.19) - $(0.12)

(2) Business outlook does not include estimates for any currently unknown income and expense items which, by their nature, could arise late in a quarter, including: litigation reserves, net; acquisition-related charges; impairment charges; discrete tax benefits or detriments relating to tax windfalls or shortfalls from equity awards; and any additional impacts relating to the implementation of U.S. tax reform. New material income and expense items such as these could have a significant effect on our guidance and future results.

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 27,

2021 December 31,

2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,698 $ 186,127 Short-term investments (amortized cost of $— and $19,996) — 19,997 Accounts receivable, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $536 and $519) 51,890 77,643 Inventories 43,155 64,705 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,852 8,076 Total current assets 285,595 356,548 Property and equipment, net 11,368 15,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,148 23,998 Goodwill 11,038 11,038 Restricted cash 4,113 4,164 Other non-current assets 3,519 2,399 Total assets $ 330,781 $ 413,968 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,884 $ 62,171 Deferred revenue 47,668 53,142 Accrued liabilities 97,707 121,766 Income tax payable 96 267 Total current liabilities 188,355 237,346 Non-current deferred revenue 3,235 16,563 Non-current operating lease liabilities 22,780 25,029 Non-current income taxes payable 111 104 Other non-current liabilities 1,515 1,159 Total liabilities 215,996 280,201 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock: : $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 82,916,535 at June 27, 2021 and 79,336,242 at December 31, 2020 83 79 Additional paid-in capital 381,511 366,455 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 3 Accumulated deficit (266,809 ) (232,770 ) Total stockholders’ equity 114,785 133,767 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 330,781 $ 413,968

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28, 2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) Revenue: Products $ 73,311 $ 59,761 $ 49,603 $ 133,072 $ 100,326 Services 25,260 22,795 17,029 48,055 31,756 Total revenue 98,571 82,556 66,632 181,127 132,082 Cost of revenue: Products 62,019 47,157 51,186 109,176 103,374 Services 10,383 9,592 9,957 19,975 19,266 Total cost of revenue 72,402 56,749 61,143 129,151 122,640 Gross profit 26,169 25,807 5,489 51,976 9,442 Gross margin 26.6 % 31.3 % 8.2 % 28.7 % 7.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 16,251 14,791 14,192 31,042 29,435 Sales and marketing 12,459 11,207 11,713 23,666 22,751 General and administrative 13,559 11,227 9,837 24,786 28,621 Impairment charges 9,116 — — 9,116 — Separation expense 605 54 82 659 161 Gain on sale of business — — — — (292 ) Total operating expenses 51,990 37,279 35,824 89,269 80,676 Loss from operations (25,821 ) (11,472 ) (30,335 ) (37,293 ) (71,234 ) Operating margin (26.2 )% (13.9 )% (45.5 )% (20.6 )% (53.9 )% Interest income 3 24 151 27 686 Other income (expense), net 2,662 909 1,111 3,571 2,294 Loss before income taxes (23,156 ) (10,539 ) (29,073 ) (33,695 ) (68,254 ) Provision for income taxes 164 180 183 344 328 Net loss $ (23,320 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (29,256 ) $ (34,039 ) $ (68,582 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share: Basic 82,134 80,370 77,885 81,275 77,229 Diluted 82,134 80,370 77,885 81,275 77,229

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (34,039 ) $ (68,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 19,949 17,337 Impairment charges 9,116 — Depreciation and amortization 3,169 5,476 Allowance for credit losses and inventory reserves (1,085 ) 1,182 Deferred income taxes (115 ) 27 Premium amortization (discount accretion) on investments, net (3 ) 44 Gain on sale of business — (292 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 25,736 80,650 Inventories 22,652 1,827 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,782 ) 8,745 Accounts payable (19,189 ) (58,669 ) Deferred revenue (18,802 ) (11,553 ) Accrued and other liabilities (26,073 ) (24,875 ) Net cash used in operating activities (23,466 ) (48,683 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,066 ) (1,184 ) Purchases of short-term investments — (25,094 ) Maturities of short-term investments 20,000 25,000 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,934 (1,278 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee benefit plans 6,136 1,856 Restricted stock unit withholdings (9,084 ) (3,149 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,948 ) (1,293 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,480 ) (51,254 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 190,291 240,819 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period $ 182,811 $ 189,565 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 549 $ 1,523

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28,

2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except percentage data) GAAP gross profit: Products $ 11,292 $ 12,604 $ (1,583 ) $ 23,896 $ (3,048 ) Services 14,877 13,203 7,072 28,080 12,490 Total GAAP gross profit 26,169 25,807 5,489 51,976 9,442 GAAP gross margin: Products 15.4 % 21.1 % (3.2 )% 18.0 % (3.0 )% Services 58.9 % 57.9 % 41.5 % 58.4 % 39.3 % Total GAAP gross margin 26.6 % 31.3 % 8.2 % 28.7 % 7.1 % Stock-based compensation expense 1,289 874 562 2,163 1,065 Amortization of intangibles — — 357 — 713 Restructuring and other charges — — — — 23 Non-GAAP gross profit: Products 12,581 13,478 (664 ) 26,059 (1,247 ) Services 14,877 13,203 7,072 28,080 12,490 Total Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,458 $ 26,681 $ 6,408 $ 54,139 $ 11,243 Non-GAAP gross margin: Products 17.2 % 22.6 % (1.3 )% 19.6 % (1.2 )% Services 58.9 % 57.9 % 41.5 % 58.4 % 39.3 % Total Non-GAAP gross margin 27.9 % 32.3 % 9.6 % 29.9 % 8.5 % GAAP research and development $ 16,251 $ 14,791 $ 14,192 $ 31,042 $ 29,435 Stock-based compensation expense (3,832 ) (2,556 ) (1,729 ) (6,388 ) (3,389 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 12,419 $ 12,235 $ 12,463 $ 24,654 $ 26,046 GAAP sales and marketing $ 12,459 $ 11,207 $ 11,713 $ 23,666 $ 22,751 Stock-based compensation expense (1,638 ) (1,190 ) (984 ) (2,828 ) (1,735 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,821 $ 10,017 $ 10,729 $ 20,838 $ 21,016 GAAP general and administrative $ 13,559 $ 11,227 $ 9,837 $ 24,786 $ 28,621 Stock-based compensation expense (4,850 ) (3,720 ) (1,289 ) (8,570 ) (11,148 ) Restructuring and other charges — — — — (21 ) Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — (206 ) — (751 ) Litigation reserves, net (157 ) (10 ) (249 ) (167 ) (256 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,552 $ 7,497 $ 8,093 $ 16,049 $ 16,445

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28,

2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) GAAP total operating expenses $ 51,990 $ 37,279 $ 35,824 $ 89,269 $ 80,676 Separation expense (605 ) (54 ) (82 ) (659 ) (161 ) Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — (206 ) — (751 ) Stock-based compensation expense (10,320 ) (7,466 ) (4,002 ) (17,786 ) (16,272 ) Impairment charges (9,116 ) — — (9,116 ) — Restructuring and other charges — — — — (21 ) Litigation reserves, net (157 ) (10 ) (249 ) (167 ) (256 ) Gain on sale of business — — — — 292 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 31,792 $ 29,749 $ 31,285 $ 61,541 $ 63,507 GAAP operating loss $ (25,821 ) $ (11,472 ) $ (30,335 ) $ (37,293 ) $ (71,234 ) GAAP operating margin (26.2 )% (13.9 )% (45.5 )% (20.6 )% (53.9 )% Separation expense 605 54 82 659 161 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — 206 — 751 Stock-based compensation expense 11,609 8,340 4,564 19,949 17,337 Impairment charges 9,116 — — 9,116 — Amortization of intangibles — — 357 — 713 Restructuring and other charges — — — — 44 Litigation reserves, net 157 10 249 167 256 Gain on sale of business — — — — (292 ) Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,334 ) $ (3,068 ) $ (24,877 ) $ (7,402 ) $ (52,264 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (4.4 )% (3.7 )% (37.3 )% (4.1 )% (39.6 )% GAAP other income (expense), net $ 2,662 $ 909 $ 1,111 $ 3,571 $ 2,294 Employee Retention Credit $ (1,811 ) $ — $ — $ (1,811 ) $ — Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ 851 $ 909 $ 1,111 $ 1,760 $ 2,294 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 164 $ 180 $ 183 $ 344 $ 328 GAAP income tax rate (0.7 )% (1.7 )% (0.6 )% (1.0 )% (0.5 )% Tax effects — — 2 — 31 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 164 $ 180 $ 181 $ 344 $ 297 Non-GAAP income tax rate (4.7 )% (8.4 )% (0.8 )% (6.1 )% (0.6 )%

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (CONTINUED): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28,

2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except percentage and per share data) GAAP net loss $ (23,320 ) $ (10,719 ) $ (29,256 ) $ (34,039 ) $ (68,582 ) Separation expense 605 54 82 659 161 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — 206 — 751 Stock-based compensation expense 11,609 8,340 4,564 19,949 17,337 Impairment charges 9,116 — — 9,116 — Amortization of intangibles — — 357 — 713 Restructuring and other charges — — — — 44 Litigation reserves, net 157 10 249 167 256 Gain on sale of business — — — — (292 ) Employee Retention Credit (1,811 ) — — (1,811 ) — Tax effects — — 2 — 31 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,644 ) $ (2,315 ) $ (23,796 ) $ (5,959 ) $ (49,581 ) NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE: GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.89 ) Separation expense 0.01 — — 0.01 0.01 Strategic initiative and transaction expenses — — — — 0.01 Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 0.10 0.06 0.25 0.22 Impairment charges 0.11 — — 0.11 — Amortization of intangibles — — 0.01 — 0.01 Employee Retention Credit $ (0.02 ) $ — $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.64 ) Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per diluted share 82,134 80,370 77,885 81,275 77,229 Shares used in computing non-GAAP net loss per diluted share 82,134 80,370 77,885 81,275 77,229

ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 27,

2020 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except headcount and per share data) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 178,698 $ 177,113 $ 206,124 $ 193,611 $ 205,454 Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments per diluted share $ 2.18 $ 2.20 $ 2.60 $ 2.46 $ 2.64 Accounts receivable, net $ 51,890 $ 51,121 $ 77,643 $ 56,431 $ 46,466 Days sales outstanding 48 54 64 47 63 Inventories $ 43,155 $ 55,972 $ 64,705 $ 69,038 $ 65,814 Inventory turns 5.7 3.4 5.0 4.6 3.1 Weeks of channel inventory: U.S. retail channel 8.0 12.5 9.2 8.4 6.6 U.S. distribution channel 12.5 9.6 11.7 8.6 8.4 APAC distribution channel 8.6 6.9 2.8 4.2 6.8 Deferred revenue (current and non-current) $ 50,903 $ 61,604 $ 69,705 $ 38,530 $ 54,546 Cumulative registered accounts (1) 5,527 5,275 5,047 4,774 4,518 Cumulative paid accounts (2) 695 549 435 356 298 Headcount 349 355 359 358 355 Non-GAAP diluted shares 82,134 80,370 79,164 78,662 77,885

(1) We define our registered accounts at the end of a particular period as the number of unique registered accounts on the Arlo platform as of the end of such particular period, and includes accounts owned by Verisure S.a.r.l.. The number of registered accounts does not necessarily reflect the number of end-users on the Arlo platform, as one registered account may be used by multiple people. (2) Paid accounts worldwide measured as any account where a subscription to a paid service is being collected (either by the Company or by the Company’s customers or channel partners), plus paid service plans of a duration of more than 3 months bundled with products (such bundles being counted as a paid account after 90 days have elapsed from the date of registration). Paid accounts includes accounts transferred to Verisure S.a.r.l..

REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27,

2021 March 28,

2021 June 28,

2020 June 27,

2021 June 28,

2020 (in thousands, except percentage data) Americas $ 66,681 68 % $ 49,636 60 % $ 50,999 76 % $ 116,317 65 % $ 101,169 77 % EMEA 25,101 25 % 24,591 30 % 11,263 17 % 49,692 27 % 18,521 14 % APAC 6,789 7 % 8,329 10 % 4,370 7 % 15,118 8 % 12,392 9 % Total $ 98,571 100 % $ 82,556 100 % $ 66,632 100 % $ 181,127 100 % $ 132,082 100 %

