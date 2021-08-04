checkAd

United Insurance Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

($ in thousands, except for per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

Change

Gross premiums written

$

426,424

 

 

 

$

439,651

 

 

 

(3.0

)

%

 

$

738,062

 

 

 

$

774,834

 

 

 

(4.7

)

%

Gross premiums earned

$

356,433

 

 

 

$

344,139

 

 

 

3.6

 

%

 

$

713,096

 

 

 

$

688,758

 

 

 

3.5

 

%

Net premiums earned

$

145,460

 

 

 

$

185,482

 

 

 

(21.6

)

%

 

$

291,409

 

 

 

$

377,078

 

 

 

(22.7

)

%

Total revenues

$

155,454

 

 

 

$

216,397

 

 

 

(28.2

)

%

 

$

317,243

 

 

 

$

392,701

 

 

 

(19.2

)

%

Earnings (loss) before income tax

$

(32,773

)

 

 

$

29,482

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

(59,055

)

 

 

$

13,678

 

 

 

NM

 

Net income (loss) attributable to UIHC

$

(23,510

)

 

 

$

24,274

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

(41,281

)

 

 

$

11,551

 

 

 

NM

 

Net income (loss) available to UIHC common stockholders per diluted share

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to core income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Plus: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets

$

889

 

 

 

$

1,044

 

 

 

(14.8

)

%

 

$

1,932

 

 

 

$

2,181

 

 

 

(11.4

)

%

Less: Net realized gains (losses) on investment portfolio

$

(124

)

 

 

$

59

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

379

 

 

 

$

(9

)

 

 

NM

 

Less: Unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

$

2,438

 

 

 

$

20,552

 

 

 

(88.1

)

%

 

$

5,002

 

 

 

$

(5,904

)

 

 

NM

 

Less: Net tax impact (1)

$

(299

)

 

 

$

(4,109

)

 

 

92.7

 

%

 

$

(724

)

 

 

$

1,700

 

 

 

NM

 

Core income (loss) (2)

$

(24,636

)

 

 

$

8,816

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

(44,006

)

 

 

$

17,945

 

 

 

NM

 

Core income (loss) per diluted share (2)

$

(0.57

)

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

 

NM

 

 

$

(1.03

)

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7.85

 

 

 

$

12.27

 

 

 

(36.0

)

%

NM = Not Meaningful
(1) In order to reconcile net income (loss) to the core income (loss) measures, we included the tax impact of all adjustments using the 21% corporate federal tax rate.
(2) Core income (loss), and core income (loss) per diluted share, both of which are measures that are not based on GAAP, are reconciled above to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

“The second quarter results reflect execution of our ongoing 2021 transition plan, in which we pivot to dramatically reduced named and non-named catastrophe retentions and increased quota share reinsurance protection,” said Dan Peed, CEO of UPC Insurance. “These all drive a significant increase in reinsurance spend, which reduces our margin during transition, but is priced into the portfolio going forward.”

“We continue to stay focused on the steps necessary to achieve a strong underwriting profit and reduced volatility from both our commercial and personal lines businesses, including compounding rate increases, adequate reserving, exposure management and enhanced risk selection.”

Return on Equity and Core Return on Equity

The calculations of the Company's return on equity and core return on equity are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

2021

 

 

2020

Net income (loss) attributable to UIHC

$

(23,510

)

 

 

$

24,274

 

 

$

(41,281

)

 

 

$

11,551

 

Return on equity based on GAAP net income (loss) attributable to UIHC (1)

(23.3

)

%

 

18.8

%

 

(20.5

)

%

 

4.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core income (loss)

$

(24,636

 

)

 

$

8,816

 

 

$

(44,006

)

 

 

$

17,945

 

Core return on equity (1)(2)

(24.4

)

%

 

6.8

%

 

(21.8

)

%

 

6.9

%

(1) Return on equity for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing the net income (loss) or core income (loss) for the period by the average stockholders' equity for the trailing twelve months.
(2) Core return on equity, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is calculated based on core income (loss), which is reconciled on the first page of this press release to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Combined Ratio and Underlying Ratio

The calculations of the Company's combined ratio and underlying combined ratio are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Loss ratio, net(1)

81.2

%

 

54.8

%

 

26.4

pts

 

80.2

%

 

54.2

%

 

26.0

pts

Expense ratio, net(2)

46.7

%

 

44.6

%

 

2.1

pts

 

47.3

%

 

45.0

%

 

2.3

pts

Combined ratio (CR)(3)

127.9

%

 

99.4

%

 

28.5

pts

 

127.5

%

 

99.2

%

 

28.3

pts

Effect of current year catastrophe losses on CR

27.7

%

 

16.1

%

 

11.6

pts

 

22.0

%

 

12.4

%

 

9.6

pts

Effect of prior year unfavorable (favorable) development on CR

(0.3)

%

 

(0.4)

%

 

0.1

pts

 

10.1

%

 

(0.5)

%

 

10.6

pts

Underlying combined ratio(4)

100.5

%

 

83.7

%

 

16.8

pts

 

95.4

%

 

87.3

%

 

8.1

pts

(1) Loss ratio, net is calculated as losses and loss adjustment expenses (LAE), net of losses ceded to reinsurers, relative to net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio, net is calculated as the sum of all operating expenses less interest expense relative to net premiums earned.
(3) Combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio, net and expense ratio, net.
(4) Underlying combined ratio, a measure that is not based on GAAP, is reconciled above to the combined ratio, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Quarterly Financial Results

Net loss attributable to the Company for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The change in earnings was primarily driven by a decrease in revenue during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020. This change was driven by an increase in ceded premiums earned as a result of changes made to the Company's reinsurance structure at December 31, 2020 and June 1, 2021. Details of these changes are outlined in our reinsurance costs discussion below. Additionally, the Company experienced a decrease in gross written premiums as described below. The Company also experienced a large unrealized gain on equity securities during the second quarter of 2020 as the market recovered from the large decline caused by COVID-19 in the first quarter of 2020. The Company's equity portfolio is smaller now than it was in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in less volatility in the Company's unrealized position on these holdings. The Company also experienced increased loss & LAE incurred in the second quarter of 2021, driven by increased current year catastrophe losses incurred.

The Company's total gross written premium decreased by $13.2 million, or 3.0%, to $426.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $439.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was driven primarily by a decrease in assumed premiums due to the termination of a contract which included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers. In addition, the Company has experienced decreases in written premiums across the personal lines business, due to underwriting actions taken by the Company at the end of 2020. The Company's commercial written premiums have increased year over year, offsetting the personal lines decrease in Florida, resulting in a net increase for the region. The breakdown of the quarter-over-quarter changes in both direct written and assumed premiums by region and gross written premium by line of business are shown in the table below.

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change $

 

Change %

Direct Written and Assumed Premium by Region (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Florida

 

$

281,728

 

 

$

263,108

 

 

$

18,620

 

 

 

7.1

 

%

Gulf

 

67,290

 

 

74,083

 

 

(6,793

)

 

 

(9.2

)

 

Northeast

 

49,879

 

 

55,189

 

 

(5,310

)

 

 

(9.6

)

 

Southeast

 

27,483

 

 

35,206

 

 

(7,723

)

 

 

(21.9

)

 

Total direct written premium by region

 

426,380

 

 

427,586

 

 

(1,206

)

 

 

(0.3

)

 

Assumed premium (2)

 

44

 

 

12,065

 

 

(12,021

)

 

 

(99.6

)

 

Total gross written premium by region

 

$

426,424

 

 

$

439,651

 

 

$

(13,227

)

 

 

(3.0

)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Written Premium by Line of Business

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personal property

 

$

270,442

 

 

$

307,965

 

 

$

(37,523

)

 

 

(12.2

)

%

Commercial property

 

155,982

 

 

131,686

 

 

24,296

 

 

 

18.4

 

 

Total gross written premium by line of business

 

$

426,424

 

 

$

439,651

 

 

$

(13,227

)

 

 

(3.0

)

%

(1) "Gulf" is comprised of Louisiana and Texas in 2021 and Hawaii, Louisiana, and Texas in 2020; "Northeast" is comprised of Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island; and "Southeast" is comprised of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2) Assumed premium written for 2021 and 2020 primarily included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers.

Loss and LAE increased by $16.4 million, or 16.1%, to $118.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $101.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Loss and LAE expense as a percentage of net earned premiums increased 26.4 points to 81.2% for the second quarter of 2021, compared to 54.8% for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding catastrophe losses and reserve development, the Company's gross underlying loss and LAE ratio for the second quarter of 2021 would have been 21.9%, an increase of 0.8 points from 21.1% during the second quarter of 2020.

Policy acquisition costs decreased by $11.3 million, or 21.5%, to $41.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $52.6 million for the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to an increase in ceding commission income related to the Company's quota share reinsurance agreements. In addition, there was a decrease in the Company's assumed ceding commission expense due to the termination of the contract which included commercial property business assumed from unaffiliated insurers. This was partially offset by increased external management fees incurred during the second quarter of 2021 as a result of an increased volume of commercial written premium.

Operating and underwriting expenses remained relatively flat, decreasing by $0.5 million, or 3.6%, to $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $14.0 million for the second quarter of 2020

General and administrative expenses decreased by $3.0 million, or 18.6%, to $13.1 million for the second quarter of 2021, from $16.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in the allocation of claims adjuster payroll related costs to loss & LAE from general and administrative expenses in 2021.

Combined Ratio Analysis

The calculations of the Company's loss ratios and underlying loss ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Loss and LAE

$

118,064

 

 

$

101,693

 

 

$

16,371

 

 

$

233,845

 

 

$

204,530

 

 

$

29,315

 

% of Gross earned premiums

33.1

%

 

29.5

%

 

3.6

pts

 

32.8

%

 

29.7

%

 

3.1

pts

% of Net earned premiums

81.2

%

 

54.8

%

 

26.4

pts

 

80.2

%

 

54.2

%

 

26.0

pts

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year catastrophe losses

$

40,257

 

 

$

29,799

 

 

$

10,458

 

 

$

64,222

 

 

$

46,917

 

 

$

17,305

 

Prior year reserve unfavorable (favorable) development

(372)

 

 

(823)

 

 

451

 

 

29,397

 

 

(1,952)

 

 

31,349

 

Underlying loss and LAE (1)

$

78,179

 

 

$

72,717

 

 

$

5,462

 

 

$

140,226

 

 

$

159,565

 

 

$

(19,339)

 

% of Gross earned premiums

21.9

%

 

21.1

%

 

0.8

pts

 

19.7

%

 

23.2

%

 

(3.5)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

53.7

%

 

39.2

%

 

14.5

pts

 

48.1

%

 

42.3

%

 

5.8

pts

(1) Underlying loss and LAE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to loss and LAE, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

The calculations of the Company's expense ratios are shown below.

($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Policy acquisition costs

$

41,327

 

 

$

52,573

 

 

$

(11,246

)

 

 

$

82,148

 

 

$

111,448

 

 

$

(29,300

)

 

Operating and underwriting

13,482

 

 

13,977

 

 

(495

)

 

 

26,704

 

 

23,681

 

 

3,023

 

 

General and administrative

13,112

 

 

16,121

 

 

(3,009

)

 

 

28,994

 

 

34,422

 

 

(5,428

)

 

Total Operating Expenses

$

67,921

 

 

$

82,671

 

 

$

(14,750

)

 

 

$

137,846

 

 

$

169,551

 

 

$

(31,705

)

 

% of Gross earned premiums

19.1

%

 

24.0

%

 

(4.9

)

pts

 

19.3

%

 

24.6

%

 

(5.3

)

pts

% of Net earned premiums

46.7

%

 

44.6

%

 

2.1

 

pts

 

47.3

%

 

45.0

%

 

2.3

 

pts

Reinsurance Costs as a Percentage of Gross Earned Premium

Reinsurance costs as a percentage of gross earned premium for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

 

2021

 

2020

Non-at-Risk

(2.0)

%

 

(2.6)

%

Quota Share

(25.6)

%

 

(13.0)

%

All Other

(31.6)

%

 

(30.5)

%

Total Ceding Ratio

(59.2)

%

 

(46.1)

%

The increase in this ratio was driven by multiple modifications made to the Company's existing quota share agreements effective December 31, 2020 and June 1, 2021. These modifications include extending coverage to include American Coastal Insurance Company on the 15% quota share agreement, as well as increasing the cession percentage by 8%. In addition, the Company entered into a quota share agreement with Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (HCP) effective December 31, 2020 through May 31, 2021, which provided 69.5% reinsurance coverage on in-force, new and renewal policies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Effective June 1, 2021, the Company entered into a new quota share reinsurance agreement with HCP and TypTap Insurance Company (Typtap), which provides 100% reinsurance coverage on in-force, new and renewal policies in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. The cession of these policies is 50% to HCP and 50% to Typtap. Finally, the Company's 7.5% quota share agreement effective in 2020 expired on May 31, 2021 and was not renewed.

In addition to the changes in the Company's quota share agreements, the Company also reduced the retention amounts related to their catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance program for the 2021-2022 season, resulting in higher ceded premiums year over year but less risk if the named storm season is as active as the 2020-2021 season. Combined with increased costs associated with the all other perils catastrophe agreement, these modifications have resulted in increases to the Company's ceding ratio quarter over quarter.

Investment Portfolio Highlights

The Company's cash, restricted cash and investment holdings remained consistent at $1.3 billion at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021. The Company's cash and investment holdings consist of investments in U.S. government and agency securities, corporate debt and 100% investment grade money market instruments. Fixed maturities represented approximately 90.2% of total investments at June 30, 2021, compared to 94.5% at December 31, 2020. At June 30, 2021, our fixed maturity investments had a modified duration of 4.3 years, compared to 4.1 years at December 31, 2020.

Book Value Analysis

Book value per common share decreased 14.6% from $9.19 at December 31, 2020, to $7.85 at June 30, 2021. Underlying book value per common share decreased 12.2% from $8.96 at December 31, 2020 to $7.87 at June 30, 2021. A decrease in the Company's retained earnings as the result of a net loss in the first half of 2021 drove the decrease in our book value per share. As shown in the table below, removing the effect of AOCI increases the Company's book value per common share, as the Company experienced unfavorable market conditions for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

($ in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

Book Value per Share

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

339,333

 

 

 

$

395,753

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,227,957

 

 

 

43,075,877

 

Book Value Per Common Share

 

$

7.85

 

 

 

$

9.19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book Value per Share, Excluding the Impact of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI)

 

 

 

 

Numerator:

 

 

 

 

Common stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC

 

$

339,333

 

 

 

$

395,753

 

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(662

)

 

 

9,693

 

Stockholders' Equity, excluding AOCI

 

$

339,995

 

 

 

$

386,060

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

Total Shares Outstanding

 

43,227,957

 

 

 

43,075,877

 

Underlying Book Value Per Common Share(1)

 

$

7.87

 

 

 

$

8.96

 

(1) Underlying book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is reconciled above to book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release can be found in the "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section, below.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company believes that investors' understanding of UPC Insurance's performance is enhanced by the Company's disclosure of the following non-GAAP measures. The Company's methods for calculating these measures may differ from those used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Net income (loss) excluding the effects of amortization of intangible assets, realized gains (losses) and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities, net of tax (core income (loss)) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by adding amortization, net of tax, to net income and subtracting realized gains (losses) on the Company's investment portfolio, net of tax, and unrealized gains (losses) on the Company's equity securities, net of tax, from net income. Amortization expense is related to the amortization of intangible assets acquired through mergers and, therefore, the expense does not arise through normal operations. Investment portfolio gains (losses) and unrealized equity security gains (losses) vary independent of the Company's operations. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income. The core income measure should not be considered a substitute for net income and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Core return on equity is a non-GAAP ratio calculated using non-GAAP measures. It is calculated by dividing the core income for the period by the average stockholders’ equity for the trailing twelve months (or one quarter of such average, in the case of quarterly periods). Core income is an after-tax non-GAAP measure that is calculated by excluding from net income the effect of non-cash amortization of intangible assets, unrealized gains or losses on the Company's equity security investments and net realized gains or losses on the Company's investment portfolio. In the opinion of the Company’s management, core income, core income per share and core return on equity are meaningful indicators to investors of the Company's underwriting and operating results, since the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of operating trends. Internally, the Company’s management uses core income, core income per share and core return on equity to evaluate performance against historical results and establish financial targets on a consolidated basis. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on equity. The core return on equity measure should not be considered a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Combined ratio excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying combined ratio) is a non-GAAP measure, that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year development from the combined ratio. The Company believes that this ratio is useful to investors, and it is used by management to highlight the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development. Current year catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss trends to vary significantly between periods as a result of their frequency of occurrence and severity and can have a significant impact on the combined ratio. Prior year development is caused by unexpected loss development on historical reserves. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the combined ratio. The underlying combined ratio should not be considered as a substitute for the combined ratio and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Net loss and LAE excluding the effects of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development (underlying loss and LAE) is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by subtracting the effect of current year catastrophe losses and prior year reserve development from net loss and LAE. The Company uses underlying loss and LAE figures to analyze the Company's loss trends that may be impacted by current year catastrophe losses and prior year development on the Company's reserves. As discussed previously, these two items can have a significant impact on the Company's loss trends in a given period. The Company believes it is useful for investors to evaluate these components both separately and in the aggregate when reviewing the Company's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss and LAE. The underlying loss and LAE measure should not be considered a substitute for net loss and LAE and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business.

Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (underlying book value per common share), is a non-GAAP measure that is computed by dividing common stockholders' equity after excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, by total common shares outstanding plus dilutive potential common shares outstanding. The Company uses the trend in book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, in conjunction with book value per common share to identify and analyze the change in net worth attributable to management efforts between periods. The Company believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of interest rates that can fluctuate significantly from period to period and are generally driven by economic and financial factors that are not influenced by management. Book value per common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Book value per common share, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income, should not be considered a substitute for book value per common share and does not reflect the recorded net worth of the Company's business.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time:

August 4, 2021 - 5:00 P.M. ET

 

 

Participant Dial-In:

(United States):   877-445-9755

 

(International):     201-493-6724

 

 

Webcast:

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1478671&tp_key=73fc5c8 ...

 

 

An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.

 

 

Presentation:

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with an investor presentation that is available on our website at investors.upcinsurance.com/Presentations.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, or on the conference call identified above, and otherwise, that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans and are subject to uncertainty. These statements are made subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may be identified by their use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” "endeavor," "project," “believe,” "plan," “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative variations thereof or comparable terminology. We believe these statements are based on reasonable estimates, assumptions and plans. However, if the estimates, assumptions or plans underlying the forward-looking statements prove inaccurate or if other risks or uncertainties arise, actual results could differ materially from those communicated in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements may be found in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
 In thousands, except share and per share amounts

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

REVENUE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross premiums written

 

$

426,424

 

 

 

$

439,651

 

 

 

$

738,062

 

 

 

$

774,834

 

 

Change in gross unearned premiums

 

(69,991

)

 

 

(95,512

)

 

 

(24,966

)

 

 

(86,076

)

 

Gross premiums earned

 

356,433

 

 

 

344,139

 

 

 

713,096

 

 

 

688,758

 

 

Ceded premiums earned

 

(210,973

)

 

 

(158,657

)

 

 

(421,687

)

 

 

(311,680

)

 

Net premiums earned

 

145,460

 

 

 

185,482

 

 

 

291,409

 

 

 

377,078

 

 

Net investment income

 

3,683

 

 

 

5,907

 

 

 

7,266

 

 

 

12,824

 

 

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

(124

)

 

 

59

 

 

 

379

 

 

 

(9

)

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities

 

2,438

 

 

 

20,552

 

 

 

5,002

 

 

 

(5,904

)

 

Other revenue

 

3,997

 

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

13,187

 

 

 

8,712

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

155,454

 

 

 

$

216,397

 

 

 

$

317,243

 

 

 

$

392,701

 

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

118,064

 

 

 

101,693

 

 

 

233,845

 

 

 

204,530

 

 

Policy acquisition costs

 

41,327

 

 

 

52,573

 

 

 

82,148

 

 

 

111,448

 

 

Operating expenses

 

13,482

 

 

 

13,977

 

 

 

26,704

 

 

 

23,681

 

 

General and administrative expenses

 

13,112

 

 

 

16,121

 

 

 

28,994

 

 

 

34,422

 

 

Interest expense

 

2,257

 

 

 

2,565

 

 

 

4,632

 

 

 

4,984

 

 

Total expenses

 

188,242

 

 

 

186,929

 

 

 

376,323

 

 

 

379,065

 

 

Income (loss) before other income

 

(32,788

)

 

 

29,468

 

 

 

(59,080

)

 

 

13,636

 

 

Other income

 

15

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

42

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(32,773

)

 

 

29,482

 

 

 

(59,055

)

 

 

13,678

 

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(9,352

)

 

 

5,040

 

 

 

(17,174

)

 

 

1,752

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(23,421

)

 

 

$

24,442

 

 

 

$

(41,881

)

 

 

$

11,926

 

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

89

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

(600

)

 

 

375

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to UIHC

 

$

(23,510

)

 

 

$

24,274

 

 

 

$

(41,281

)

 

 

$

11,551

 

 

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on investments

 

8,242

 

 

 

28,332

 

 

 

(13,497

)

 

 

24,222

 

 

Reclassification adjustment for net realized investment losses (gains)

 

124

 

 

 

(59

)

 

 

(379

)

 

 

9

 

 

Income tax benefit (expense) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(2,012

)

 

 

(6,858

)

 

 

3,364

 

 

 

(5,875

)

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

 

$

(17,067

)

 

 

$

45,857

 

 

 

$

(52,393

)

 

 

$

30,282

 

 

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

160

 

 

 

549

 

 

 

(757

)

 

 

523

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to UIHC

 

$

(17,227

)

 

 

$

45,308

 

 

 

$

(51,636

)

 

 

$

29,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

42,950,666

 

 

 

42,860,922

 

 

 

42,924,662

 

 

 

42,833,225

 

 

Diluted

 

42,950,666

 

 

 

43,055,115

 

 

 

42,924,662

 

 

 

43,041,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings available to UIHC common stockholders per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

Diluted

 

$

(0.55

)

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

 

$

(0.96

)

 

 

$

0.27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

$

0.06

 

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets
 In thousands, except share amounts

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Investments, at fair value:

 

 

 

 

Fixed maturities, available-for-sale

 

$

841,105

 

 

 

$

940,011

 

 

Equity securities

 

31,176

 

 

 

7,445

 

 

Other investments

 

60,078

 

 

 

47,595

 

 

Total investments

 

$

932,359

 

 

 

$

995,051

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

276,382

 

 

 

239,420

 

 

Restricted cash

 

42,791

 

 

 

62,078

 

 

Accrued investment income

 

4,328

 

 

 

4,680

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

32,490

 

 

 

34,187

 

 

Premiums receivable, net

 

96,665

 

 

 

87,339

 

 

Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses

 

927,427

 

 

 

821,156

 

 

Ceded unearned premiums

 

592,974

 

 

 

384,588

 

 

Goodwill

 

73,045

 

 

 

73,045

 

 

Deferred policy acquisition costs

 

86,858

 

 

 

74,414

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

19,998

 

 

 

21,930

 

 

Other assets

 

63,355

 

 

 

51,053

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

3,148,672

 

 

 

$

2,848,941

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

 

$

1,136,375

 

 

 

$

1,089,966

 

 

Unearned premiums

 

748,904

 

 

 

723,938

 

 

Reinsurance payable on premiums

 

538,217

 

 

 

241,636

 

 

Payments outstanding

 

72,209

 

 

 

77,912

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

70,648

 

 

 

91,173

 

 

Operating lease liability

 

2,159

 

 

 

2,311

 

 

Other liabilities

 

62,584

 

 

 

46,365

 

 

Notes payable, net

 

157,154

 

 

 

158,041

 

 

Total Liabilities

 

$

2,788,250

 

 

 

$

2,431,342

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 authorized; none issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 43,373,346 and 43,250,731 issued, respectively; 43,227,957 and 43,075,877 outstanding, respectively

 

4

 

 

 

4

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

393,524

 

 

 

393,122

 

 

Treasury shares, at cost; 212,083 shares

 

(431

)

 

 

(431

)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(662

)

 

 

9,693

 

 

Retained earnings

 

(53,102

)

 

 

(6,635

)

 

Total stockholders' equity attributable to UIHC stockholders

 

$

339,333

 

 

 

$

395,753

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

21,089

 

 

 

21,846

 

 

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

$

360,422

 

 

 

$

417,599

 

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

$

3,148,672

 

 

 

$

2,848,941

 

 

 

